US Navy to Hold a Climate Change War Game

Essay by Eric Worrall

The US Navy is holding an open source table top war game, to model how climate change could affect future conflicts.

Navy Holding Climate Change Wargame

By: Mallory Shelbourne

June 21, 2022 4:30 PM

The Navy next week will host an open-source table-top wargame to experiment with how climate change could affect a future conflict, a service official said today.

The half-day exercise will feature individuals from Capitol Hill, the Defense Department, the defense industry, think tanks and academia, Navy assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment Meredith Berger told reporters during a Defense Writers Group breakfast.

The purpose of the June 29 exercise is “to come together and really think about and experience what it means to operate in a climate-impacted environment,” Berger said.

“We’re going to create the right level of stress in a very responsible way to see that it is hard to make these choices and there [are] unanticipated consequences and there’re costs and impacts and all sorts of intervening circumstances that we need to think about from each other’s perspectives,” she added.

…

“By 2030, poorer nations and poorer populations are most adversely affected and lease able to cope with the worst effects of climate change. Migrations increase in frequency and scale as the poor move toward the urban littorals,” the document reads. “Influxes of people of difference religions, ethnicities, tribes, and family and belief systems create new tensions. Moreover, increasing migration begins to overburden social welfare infrastructure in places already struggling to cope with societal issues.”

…

Each military service now has a chief sustainability officer in an effort to follow President Joe Biden’s executive order on sustainability, Berger said. That position is held by each service’s civilian head for energy, installations and environment.

…