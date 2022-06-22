Meredith Berger, US Navy Chief Sustainability Officer
US Navy to Hold a Climate Change War Game

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The US Navy is holding an open source table top war game, to model how climate change could affect future conflicts.

Navy Holding Climate Change Wargame

By: Mallory Shelbourne
June 21, 2022 4:30 PM

The Navy next week will host an open-source table-top wargame to experiment with how climate change could affect a future conflict, a service official said today.

The half-day exercise will feature individuals from Capitol Hill, the Defense Department, the defense industry, think tanks and academia, Navy assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment Meredith Berger told reporters during a Defense Writers Group breakfast.

The purpose of the June 29 exercise is “to come together and really think about and experience what it means to operate in a climate-impacted environment,” Berger said.

“We’re going to create the right level of stress in a very responsible way to see that it is hard to make these choices and there [are] unanticipated consequences and there’re costs and impacts and all sorts of intervening circumstances that we need to think about from each other’s perspectives,” she added.

“By 2030, poorer nations and poorer populations are most adversely affected and lease able to cope with the worst effects of climate change. Migrations increase in frequency and scale as the poor move toward the urban littorals,” the document reads. “Influxes of people of difference religions, ethnicities, tribes, and family and belief systems create new tensions. Moreover, increasing migration begins to overburden social welfare infrastructure in places already struggling to cope with societal issues.”

Each military service now has a chief sustainability officer in an effort to follow President Joe Biden’s executive order on sustainability, Berger said. That position is held by each service’s civilian head for energy, installations and environment.

Read more: https://news.usni.org/2022/06/21/navy-holding-climate-change-wargame

If the US Navy thinks climate change is likely to lead to security threats, such as when “influxes of people of difference religions, ethnicities, tribes, and family and belief systems create new tensions”, maybe the USA should anticipate this climate threat by securing vulnerable borders with walls?

ResourceGuy
June 22, 2022 10:05 am

The caves will not save you from the climate idiots. We’ve got to get to the trailer coordinates that Nicolas Cage found.

This is same Navy with more than its share of expensive screwups lately.

Shoki Kaneda
June 22, 2022 10:09 am

Maybe they can convince CCP and Putin that it is too hot to invade neighbors.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
June 22, 2022 10:31 am

To the contrary, it will be too hot for America to fight.

Paul S.
June 22, 2022 10:13 am

All I can do is shake my head. The world has truly gone insane

Richard Greene
June 22, 2022 10:17 am

It’s a strange world where so many true headlines
sound like I’m reading a Babylon Bee article.
If it gets warmer the sailors ought to wear
Navy blue T-shirts instead of the current uniforms.
Maybe I’ll get a prize for that suggestion?
Or at least a participation trophy.

Redge
June 22, 2022 10:18 am

The US Navy is holding an open source table top war game, to model how climate change could affect future conflicts.

Let me save the US Navy the trouble:

﻿it won’t

Peter Wells
Reply to  Redge
June 22, 2022 10:38 am

Quite the contrary! As icebergs become more common and northern seaports are less accessible because they are frozen over, tactics will have to be modified accordingly.

Pete Bonk
June 22, 2022 10:20 am

The disruptions described as the set up to this exercise are more likely to be due to energy poverty, as fools in the West refuse to “allow” fossil fuel projects in areas that could greatly benefit from reliable energy access.

Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
June 22, 2022 10:25 am

Will they consider the risks of aircraft running out of biofuel and tanks having to stop to recharge their batteries?

George V
June 22, 2022 10:33 am

Well, one way climate change will affect warfare is that when battery powered military vehicles such as tanks and IFVs are hit and the ammo blows up it will contaminate a large area with the toxic metals contained in the batteries. Oh, and the fires will release clouds of toxic fumes from burning lithium perhaps requiring the use of gas masks.

Peter Wells
June 22, 2022 10:34 am

I hope they will include such things as iceberg and ice detection in former warmer waters.

Timo, not that one
June 22, 2022 10:39 am

Oh my God! How is the military ever going to be able to fight a war when it is 2º warmer than they expected?
I think they should be planning for fighting when all the women, including the ones who are really men, are menstruating at the same time.

Charles
June 22, 2022 10:49 am

Massive word salad statement-

“We’re going to create the right (VIGOROUS) level of stress in a very responsible (NO FEELINGS HURT) way to see that it (IF IT) is (TOO) hard to make these choices (WHAT CHOICES)….(AND THEN…AND THEN) and there [are] unanticipated consequences and there’re costs and impacts and all sorts (MANNER) of intervening (CHAOTIC) circumstances that we need to think about from each other’s (inclusive with neighbors?) perspectives,” she added (OPINED).

Peta of Newark
June 22, 2022 10:53 am

Oh no, apparently some folks did a similar thing concerning a monkey virus and lo – just a few months later The Pox arrived on the scene.
Is that just a rumour or a hoax, like Windows 10 for example?

Why I say that is that Bill Gates was one of them.
Is he a Real Bad-Guy or a bad guy as in like pantomimes at Christmas?

David Wojick
June 22, 2022 10:56 am

My ship melted!

Old Man Winter
June 22, 2022 10:57 am

A simple way to reduce training & miscommunication that could lower results:

Let me make it simple for the entire @USNavy.
Your pronouns are shipmate/shipmates. There. I just saved the taxpayers
millions by avoiding ridiculously useless training. Anchors aweigh.

https://twitter.com/mchooyah/status/1539076888542564358

