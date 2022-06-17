Announcements

LIVE at Noon CT today: We’re having a heat wave! … and it’s totally normal

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

We’re having a heat wave!
… and it’s totally normal

Climate Change Roundtable Ep19:

Click here to add a reminder to your calendar

Participate in the chat on the YouTube stream LIVE at Noon CT today and every Friday to get your questions answered.

The Heartland Institute’s James Taylor, Anthony Watts, and Linnea Lueken cover the heat wave that gripped much of the United States this week. Are the world’s hottest cities really becoming uninhabitable because of man-caused climate change? The answer is “no,” and the climate and energy experts at Heartland will explain why.

We will also cover “climate anxiety” among our misinformed youth, William Shatner crying about the planet he viewed from space, Joe Biden’s schizophrenic energy policy and messaging, and whether humans are to blame for the Great Salt Lake getting lower.

Tune in LIVE and participate in the chat. We’ll put you on screen and answer your questions.

Join us LIVE on YouTube at noon CT today.
You can also watch on Facebook, Twitter, or Rumble.

Show notes for today’s broadcast

1. We’re Having a Heat Wave! … and it’s totally normal.

Heartland Daily News: World’s hottest cities becoming uninhabitable because of climate change?
https://climaterealism.com/2022/06/checking-the-science-focus-reality-check-ignoring-uhi-is-foolish/
Yahoo News: ‘It’s not tolerable anymore’: Southwest residents endure more severe heat waves thanks to climate chang
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/its-not-tolerable-anymore-southwest-residents-endure-more-severe-heat-waves-thanks-to-climate-change/ar-AAYybcz

AP: Fires, heat waves cause ‘climate anxiety’ in youth

https://news.yahoo.com/report-fires-heat-waves-cause-142008524.html

Harvard: If climate change keeps you up at night, here’s how to cope

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/is-climate-change-keeping-you-up-at-night-you-may-have-climate-anxiety-202206132761

2. Biden grovels to Saudi oil barons, threatens American oil producers and shuts down drilling

Biden threatens oil companies with ’emergency powers’ if they don’t boost supply amid inflation spike

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-threatens-oil-companies-emergency-powers-supply-inflation

Biden Administration Cancels Lease Sales in Alaska and The Gulf

https://heartlanddailynews.com/2022/06/biden-administration-cancels-lease-sales-in-alaska-and-the-gulf/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/06/15/fossil-fuel-leasing-program-undercuts-biden-climate-goals-report-says/

3. Speaking of Heat Waves: Great Salt Lake is shrinking due to climate change?

NYTimes: As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces An ‘Environmental Nuclear Bomb’

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/07/climate/salt-lake-city-climate-disaster.html?action=click&module=card&pageType=theWeekenderLink

Is global warming evaporating the Great Salt Lake?

https://junkscience.com/2022/06/is-global-warming-evaporating-the-great-salt-lake/


0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vuk
June 17, 2022 9:20 am

Indeed we are having a heatwave in the South England today. Even the BBC say most of people are enjoying it while ‘global heating’ zealots are keeping low profile so far

0
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Vuk
June 17, 2022 9:35 am

No Vuk, not only are they not keeping a low profile but they were “at it” even before the min-heat wave got going. The BBC posted this predictable garbage after the first half-decent hot day of the summer yesterday: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61831290
25 degrees!!! Oooh errr scary climate change!
It included this:
“Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said climate change had increased the average temperatures of UK summers and the likelihood of experiencing more extreme temperatures during hot spells and heatwaves.
He said: “Reaching 34C during June is a rare, but not unprecedented, event in the historical climate records for the UK.
“But if it should happen this week it would be notable that it would have occurred on three days during the last six Junes.””
Cutting through it, they are not really saying anything of substance but the subliminal drip-feed of propaganda is clear as day.
Glasgow, by the way, is experiencing no such “heat wave”. In fact it’s averaging 10C cooler than London over the last few days, despite being only 400 miles or so (if I recall) north of London. Strangely, the BBC isn’t talking about Glasgow.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Ian Magness
June 17, 2022 9:52 am

Hi Ian, I was referring two or three tv news bulletins, I did see earlier during the day.

0
Reply
Beagle
Reply to  Vuk
June 17, 2022 9:50 am

A one day ‘heatwave’ in Suffolk. The next 3 days are forecast to have highs of 20, 17 and 18

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Announcements

Live Roundtable: Climate Change at Davos

2 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Participate in the SurfaceStations Project – Version 2

3 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winner, Professional, 2nd Place – ‘Is there really a climate crisis?’

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winner, Professional, 1st Place – ‘The Greta Leap Forward’

3 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Climate News

UN Bonn Climate Talks Ends in Arguments Over Money

32 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements

LIVE at Noon CT today: We’re having a heat wave! … and it’s totally normal

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News

Reuters Fails Journalism Test  — Again

4 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Book Review

A Review of Dr. John Christy’s Book “Is it Getting Hotter in Fresno…or Not?”

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: