Climate Economics Emissions

Ethanol: A Dumb Idea or A Crime — Or Both?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

by Gregory Wrightstone

Expanded use of ethanol — enabled by President Biden’s lifting a summertime ban on fuels with a 15 percent blend — is a poor answer to high gasoline prices and a refusal to recognize the failures of the corn-based fuel additive. Reuters described the president’s action a win for the corn lobby, but all others appear to be losers.

Shortcomings of ethanol as an alternative to gasoline have been reported continually since at least 2007 when the U.S. government expanded its requirement that distributors blend ethanol with fuels to reduce dependence on foreign oil. The additive also has been touted as a way to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide.

“There is a great danger for the right to food by the development of biofuels,” U.N. human rights advocate Jean Ziegler said at the time. “It (the price) will be paid perhaps by hundreds of thousands of people who will die from hunger,” A year later he called the diversion of food crops to fuel production a “crime against humanity.”

In 2011, Dr. Indur Goklany wrote that the “iron law of supply and demand dictates” that ethanol production “would almost unavoidably increase global food prices” and exacerbate poverty. He calculated 192,000 excess deaths had resulted from the food-to-fuel switch in 2010.

More recently, a YouTube video declared in its title, ”America Was Wrong about Ethanol.” The narrator announces, “We’re going to explain why corn-based ethanol is a dumb idea.”

The video is based on a University of Wisconsin study, which states: “We find that the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard requiring ethanol blending) increased corn prices by 30 percent and the prices of other crops by 20 percent, which, in turn, expanded U.S. corn cultivation by 2.8 million hectares (8.7 percent) and total cropland by 2.1 million hectares (2.4 percent) in the years following policy enactment (2008 to 2016).”

The National Wildlife Federation opposes the RFS because expansion of croplands infringes on natural habitat. Trade organizations of the dairy industry and bakeries have objected to RFS’s pressures on corn prices and supplies. Scores of organizations representing millions of people have written in support of RFS reform.

As would be expected, increased farm acreage has led to more agricultural pollution. The Wisconsin study — published in February by the National Academy of Sciences — reports an increase of three to eight percent in water pollutants.

An expansion of the RFS only promises more of the same, according to the Wisconsin researchers: “Our estimates imply that for every billion gallons per year expansion of ethanol demand, we would expect a 5.6 percent increase in corn prices; 1.6 and 0.4 percent increases in the areas of U.S. corn and cropland, respectively; and attendant increases in (greenhouse gas) emissions, nutrient pollution, and soil erosion.”

And however many pennies President Biden’s ethanol expansion shaves off current pump prices — if any — the overall effect of the RFS is to increase fuel costs by nearly 30 cents a gallon, according to testimony presented in February to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works by Lucian Pugliaresi, President, Energy Policy Research Foundation, Inc.

Contributing to higher fuel-production costs have been increases in the price of credits that refiners have to purchase if they don’t add ethanol to their product. Since buying the Trainer Refinery near Philadelphia in 2012, Monroe Energy has spent more than $1 billion on RFS compliance — multiples more than the refinery’s purchase price and more annually than nearly all other operating costs combined.

Credits that once cost a few cents each are expected to increase this year to more than $2, a difference of hundreds of millions of dollars annually for refiners like Monroe. Some smaller refiners have closed because of the economic pressures of the RFS.

A perversity of the program is that third parties, including Wall Street banks and investment funds, are permitted to buy and sell the credits on speculation, increasing demand for them. Speculators, in short, make money off the backs of producers and consumers.

“We have raised concerns about this practice – and about many other problematic aspects of the RFS program design – but to this point, our calls to reform the program have fallen on deaf ears,” said Matt McGlaughin, a Monroe Energy spokesman.

The intended result of this move is to lower prices at the pump, yet just 2,300 of the nation’s 150,000 gas stations — or roughly 1.5% — sell E15 gasoline, according to a White House fact sheet. In addition, ethanol is less efficient than gasoline, reducing gas mileage and so it costs consumers more than conventional gasoline on a per mile basis.

In his testimony, Mr. Pugliaresi said, “We are heading into a largely uncharted world full of enormous price and energy security risks… Expect failures, cost over-runs and the unexpected.” He recommended the RFS be shaped to “withstand a wide range of future challenges.”

Given the program’s record, better that it be ended.

Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and author of “Inconvenient Facts: The science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know.”

This commentary was first published at Townhall May 27, 2022

10 Comments
Tom Halla
June 1, 2022 6:04 am

Gasohol is not as bad as sometimes claimed, but there is no real up side. Stopping the destruction of small engine carbs would be motive enough to do away with it.

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 1, 2022 7:03 am

Stopping the destruction of small engine carbs would be motive enough to do away with it.
Small engines are being banned by the Green Mob, so it won’t matter.

CARB finalizes small engine ban

Kevin kilty
June 1, 2022 6:23 am

What does 15% ethanol in gasoline do? Obviously it contributes to demand for field corn, thus raises the price of food inputs especially meats. It supposedly provides energy to move your car, but the range is not equal to its 15% fraction of the fuel so it presents obvious opportunity costs; and it is more volatile than a significant fraction of the fuel so it contributes to air pollution in warm weather. It is a perfect example of how an industrial economy would work if the free-market is replaced with political considerations.

It’s basically a form of welfare.

Kermit L. Johnson
Reply to  Kevin kilty
June 1, 2022 7:10 am

“It’s basically a form of welfare.”

The pros and cons of ethanol can be debated – that is what a forum like this is for. But this statement shows absolute ignorance about farming.

It is a perfect example of how an industrial economy would work if the free-market is replaced with political considerations.”

Again, the “political considerations” can – and should be – discussed. But, we’ve been all through this, haven’t we? The economic considerations are simple. Or, they should be. Without government regulations, shouldn’t ethanol be offered for sale alongside regular gasoline? Simple let the market do what the market does best.

Is the cost per mile driven cheaper with ethanol or with regular gasoline? Let the marketplace decide.

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Kermit L. Johnson
June 1, 2022 7:17 am

Exxon on Texas coast offers ethanol free gas, almost a dollar more/gallon.

MarkW
Reply to  Kermit L. Johnson
June 1, 2022 7:31 am

Government mandating a particular product be sold whether or not the producers or consumers want it, is definitely a form of welfare.
Just as government regulations requiring power companies buy all of the output of wind and solar plants whether they need it or not is a form of welfare and a massive subsidy.

There was no law banning the sale of alcohol for fuel prior to the government mandates.
The market has spoken, given a choice, nobody would buy the stuff.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Kermit L. Johnson
June 1, 2022 7:33 am

Without the mandate, the market for the stuff would vanish overnight. Poof, gone.

Vboring
June 1, 2022 6:52 am

It’s a farm subsidy, pure and simple. The Iowa caucus is influential, so politicians trip over each other to subsidize corn and wind energy – another big money maker in Iowa.

Hans Erren
June 1, 2022 7:31 am

Coal mining in europe caused a huge reforestation boom in the 2th century. now people have started to burn trees again. Fossil fuels are good for plants.

DMacKenzie
June 1, 2022 7:47 am

Ethanol, methanol, and biodiesel are quite reasonable gasoline substitutes. This primarily means they can be stored safely in your garage attached to your house in nothing more high tech than a gerry can. They are currently more expensive than gasoline and diesel fuel because the production costs are higher. The technical challenges to use as ICE biofuels are minor compared to say hydrogen, ammonia, or other nonsense alternate fuels offered up by our rather vociferous quackademia. We now search for oil at the bottom of the ocean and the remotest parts of the planet and it is just a matter of time until the cost of some kind of biofuels are about the same as petroleum derived fuel.
Since corn is grown on farmland, the argument that it makes food more expensive is often made. This is ridiculous as farmers plant what yields monetary rewards. Planting alternative crop X is never claimed to reduce the supply of crop Y except by the anti-corn lobby. Farmers are still paid to leave land idle instead of flood markets with grain…they might as well grow something that can be used as fuel and also stabilizes the price swings of the grain market.

