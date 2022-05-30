Hurricanes

Hurricane Activity Close To Lowest On Record In Last Year

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Meanwhile the Met Office keeps on peddling the old lie about global warming:

More active Atlantic hurricane season ahead?
Mike Dubrasich
May 30, 2022 10:48 pm

The data doesn’t lie. Warmer means fewer hurricanes.

rah
May 30, 2022 10:56 pm

La Nina seems to cut down frequency and intensity of Typhoons in the NW Pacific basin to a large extent and that is where the strongest storms typically form. At the same time it seems to allow for greater activity in the N. Atlantic and N. Indian Ocean basins. (Yes I know very well that they are naming Storms they never did before, and the average ACE number for named storms had dropped considerably. But what I am referring to is the total ACE number for a given basin.)

I wonder what was the last year that the Global ACE was above “normal”? Was the ENSO in El Nino territory that year?

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  rah
May 30, 2022 11:15 pm

East winds along the equator favor typhoons in the Philippine Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.comment image

rah
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 30, 2022 11:43 pm

But the last couple seasons before this one the ACE for the NW Pacific basin has been well below “normal” and in fact season before last was a near record low for Typhoons as I recall.

Brad-DXT
May 30, 2022 11:12 pm

The MET Office will print a notice in their blog that says “It’s better than we thought”.

Just kidding.
If it isn’t a catastrophe, it’s not fit to print in their view.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 30, 2022 11:15 pm

East winds along the equator favor typhoons in the Philippine Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.comment image

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 30, 2022 11:23 pm

Tropical Storm Agatha will pass over southern Mexico and reach the Gulf of Mexico.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/storminfo/

fretslider
May 30, 2022 11:38 pm

Make
Everything
Terrible

Office

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 30, 2022 11:39 pm

Storm Agatha will bring powerful tropical downpours and thunderstorms to Texas.comment image

mal
May 30, 2022 11:47 pm

Funny that not what I hear on the news or read in the paper. Even the web is loaded with it worse than we think stories.

