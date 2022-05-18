Climate Economics

Claim: "Cryptocurrency price collapse offers hope for slowing climate change"

2022-05-18
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Cryptocurrency, which until recently received a climate pass from Californian anarchy money advocates, is increasingly being seen as a climate villain.

Cryptocurrency price collapse offers hope for slowing climate change – here’s how

Published: May 18, 2022 1.16am AEST Updated: May 18, 2022 2.41am AEST

Peter Howson
Senior Lecturer in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle

For years, interest rates have been close to zero, making bank bonds and treasury bills look boring as investments, while cryptocurrencies and digital non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) linked to artwork, look appealing. However, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England recently increased interest rates by the largest amount since 2000. 

The most polluting “proof-of-work” cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, together use around 300 terawatt-hours (TW/h) of mainly fossil-fuelled electricity each year. Bitcoin has an annual carbon footprint of around 114 million tonnes. That’s roughly comparable to 380,000 space rocket launches, or the annual carbon footprint of the Czech Republic.

Proof-of-work mining can be thought of as a controlled way of wasting energy. The process involves specialist computers repeatedly taking random shots at guessing a long string of digits. The amount of computing power dedicated to this effort is referred to as the network’s hash rate.

Tipping points and death spirals

Miners with the highest costs are likely to sell off their bitcoin holdings as profitability drops, creating even more selling pressure in the market. Short-term capitulation among smaller mining outfits with high costs (often using intermittent renewable energy) is normal. 

But a domino effect with major mining firms closing down one after another could cause crypto prices, and the network’s carbon emissions, to drop rapidly towards zero. This event is called a bitcoin death spiral in crypto-speak.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/cryptocurrency-price-collapse-offers-hope-for-slowing-climate-change-heres-how-183143

Obviously its hilarious that greens are finally tiring of their anarchic currency which consumes more coal power than a small country.

But what is the real reason Bitcoin has dropped recently?

My theory is the fortunes of Bitcoin are driven by China.

Chinese entrepreneurs a few years ago discovered they could use Bitcoin to bypass China’s strict currency controls.

Essentially Bitcoin functions like the medieval Hawala banking system. If you want to transport money to or from some remote lawless hellhole, carrying a big bag of cash is less than ideal. So you contact an intermediary, who gives you a secret token, like a torn dollar note. A trusted courier carries the other half of the torn note to your destination. If either you or the courier get mugged on the way – even a mugger would likely ignore something as apparently worthless as a torn dollar note. Then when you take the torn dollar note token to the intermediary’s contact at your destination, and they match it to the other half, they pay you your money, minus a handling fee.

Providing the flow of money in both directions more or less balances, no physical money actually has to be transported between the two banking contacts, but the money transfer nevertheless occurs.

Bitcoin functions in a similar way to that torn dollar note – you can exchange goods or cash for Bitcoin, then convert the Bitcoin back into cash, in another location. Like the torn dollar note from the Hawala system, Bitcoin may have no intrinsic value, but it can still function as a carrier of value.

So what went wrong? The Chinese government realised people were flouting their laws, they hate that money is flowing in and out of China without government oversight. So for the last few years, China has been cracking down hard on Bitcoin users. But Bitcoin use is hard to detect, so the crackdown has been less effective than most Chinese enforcement efforts.

A much bigger issue is China may be running out of money. An insane portion of China’s GDP until recently was dedicated to building “Ghost Cities”. A speculative frenzy drove demand for investment properties, even if there was nobody available to live in the new properties. Vast amounts of Chinese savings are tied up in worthless, crumbling property investments. A significant portion of the Chinese economy was dedicated to building these worthless properties.

Up until late last year, generations of people in China considered housing investments a sure bet. Grandparents who made their money out of China’s housing bubble urged their grandkid to invest in that same bubble – they all thought they couldn’t lose.

Chinese people aren’t fools, some of them realised investing everything into a single housing bubble was risky. Some Chinese investors wanted to move the profits out of China, to diversify their portfolios. But sending large amounts of money overseas is all but illegal for ordinary Chinese investors – so they used the modern digital form of that Hawala torn dollar note, Bitcoin, to facilitate the money transfer, and bypass Chinese currency controls.

Now the Evergrande crisis has all but popped the multi decade Chinese housing bubble, and lockdowns have trashed the real economy, hardly anybody is making speculative money in Mainland China anymore.

I don’t think this is the end of the road for Cryptocurrency, someone will always need a way to bypass government currency controls, regardless of the environmental cost of using “proof of work“, or other bizarre variants such as “proof of space“. And I have no advice for which way the price of various cryptocurrencies will go next – there are plenty of other factors driving the price of cryptocurrency, and not all of them are visible. But if I’m right, it is possible the fortunes of China, up or down, could be a major driver of Cryptocurrency price fluctuations for the next few years.

Steven M Mosher
May 18, 2022 6:08 pm

the energy use of bitcoin is greatly eggagerated.

further
Miners with the highest costs are likely to sell off their bitcoin holdings as profitability drops, creating even more selling pressure in the market. Short-term capitulation among smaller mining outfits with high costs (often using intermittent renewable energy) is normal. “

wrong!!!! you never sell off your bitcoin. precisely because it will cause a death spiral

A) you walk away from your building and leases.
B you walk away from your PPA
C you sell btc OTC in private off market deals that never hit the price ticker.

you never never never sell off btc as profitabiity drops.

jesus who writes this shit

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to Steven M Mosher
May 18, 2022 6:26 pm

I’m not so confident nobody will play the red card. Might be a Prisoner’s dilemma / red card style situation, where the first person to sell gets to keep their capital.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to Eric Worrall
May 18, 2022 7:39 pm

Like any pyramid scheme, the early adopters of a crypto currency profit hugely. The middle adopters just enough to keep luring in the suckers, who get left holding the bag after the opaque sales (as Steven so eloquently expalins above) leave it worthless almost overnight.

lee
Reply to Eric Worrall
May 18, 2022 7:46 pm

wrong!!!! you never sell off your bitcoin. precisely because it will cause a death spiral”

Right. it never happened with shares why would it happen for something that has no intrinsic value? /sarc

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to Steven M Mosher
May 18, 2022 7:20 pm

All of the things you mention Steven, that is consciously making sales of BTC opaque to the market, are exactly why BTC and other cyrptos are mere illusions. Poof. Gone in a flash. You only want sales (demand) to be visible, like tulip bulbs.
Buy fake money, get fake returns.

John Tillman
May 18, 2022 6:10 pm

Well, yeah, less crypto mining means less electrical energy use.

As I’ve noted here before, a buddy of mine heats his house in winter with his crypto mining rig. Some ungodly share of Three Gorges Dam hydropower went to mining crypto.

Jeff Alberts
May 18, 2022 6:12 pm

The most polluting “proof-of-work” cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, together use around 300 terawatt-hours (TW/h) of mainly fossil-fuelled electricity each year. Bitcoin has an annual carbon footprint of around 114 million tonnes. That’s roughly comparable to 380,000 space rocket launches, or the annual carbon footprint of the Czech Republic.”

Well, it’s a good thing “carbon footprint” is utterly meaningless, otherwise there might be a problem.

David Elstrom
May 18, 2022 6:12 pm

Obviously no inanity is beneath climate change zealots.

Rick Ray Robinson
May 18, 2022 6:27 pm

Imagine being so delusional you think bitcoin has an impact on the climate.

RickWill
May 18, 2022 6:34 pm

A much bigger issue is China may be running out of money. 

China is not running out of money.

China has a healthy foreign investment position with a positive balance of USD2.2tr.

If USA did not create the world currency then it would be in deep poo. US foreign investment position is in the red by USD18tr. The US owes the rest of the world almost 12 months of its annual output.

China is working hard to eliminate USD as the basis of its trade. It already has its own CYN oil exchange. Big miners in Australia have started accepting CYN crypto instead of letters of credit for iron ore shipments.

USA will have a problem when the producing nations no longer accept US paper for the stuff they mine and make. Biden can create USDs but other countries will have increasing aversion to holding a hollow promise for their tangible goods.

Crypto is dying because inflation is eroding disposable incomes. People need to be housed, fed and kept warm as their top priorities and those are getting harder as inflation erodes their buying power.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to RickWill
May 18, 2022 7:27 pm

China has a huge internal (domestic) debt problem with far more loans given out to build empty shopping malls, money siphoned off to corrupt party pols and hacks. The internal debt problems of China

Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, estimates that local government hidden debt, including loans and bonds, hit 45 trillion (US$7 trillion) yuan at the end of 2020, equivalent to 44 per cent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP).

and..

This means that even as developers default on bonds and trade credit, and leave projects half-finished, China’s infamous army of local government finance vehicles could start going belly up next. An April document from the state cabinet suggested dysfunctional ones should be allowed to go bankrupt. Their outstanding debt amounted to $8 trillion at the end of 2020, Goldman Sachs estimated, equivalent to around half of China’s gross domestic product; last year they also replaced property developers as the biggest Chinese debt issuers offshore, with $31 billion of dollar bonds coming due in 2022.

-Rueters, Jan 2022

commieBob
Reply to RickWill
May 18, 2022 7:36 pm

According to George Friedman, China is at the end of an economic cycle.

He points out that the Great Depression was the result of America reaching the end of an economic cycle. He wonders what would have happened if WW2 hadn’t come along to end the unemployment problem.

Both of my parents were raised on the Great Plains. I was brought up on stories about the Dirty Thirties. It seems pretty clear that the Great Depression wasn’t caused by America running out of money.

China’s problem is not that it is running out of money. Its problem is that the biggest part of the economy recently has been bogus real estate.

Anyway, I can see no reason why China can not suffer from its own Great Depression.

Scissor
Reply to commieBob
May 18, 2022 7:53 pm

Something will give. Xi is balancing a bunch of spinning plates on sticks and the extra 40 million males in the audience aren’t entertained by it.

