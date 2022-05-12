It's Worse Than We Thought!

Another Day–Another Warming Scare!

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The likelihood of crossing a key global warming threshold has risen significantly, according to a new analysis.

UK Met Office researchers say that there’s now around a fifty-fifty chance that the world will warm by more than 1.5C over the next five years.

Such a rise would be temporary, but researchers are concerned about the overall direction of temperatures.

It’s almost certain that 2022-2026 will see a record warmest year, they say.

The Met Office is the UK’s national meteorological service.

As levels of warming gases in the atmosphere have accrued rapidly over the past three decades, global temperatures have responded by rising in step.

In 2015, the world’s average temperature first went 1C above the pre-industrial levels, which are generally thought of as the temperatures recorded in the middle of the 19th century.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-61383391?at_campaign=KARANGA&at_medium=RSS

For a start, the world won’t “warm by more than 1.5C over the next five years”, as the absurd Matt McGrath writes. If he really believes that, he should get another job.

Secondly, why the obsession with temperatures during the 19thC, when the Little Ice Age was still in full swing? There is nothing we can do to lower temperatures back to that level, and nobody in their right mind would want to.

We are where we are, and what we should be concentrating on is what happens in future. But if we do that, of course, the numbers look much less scary.

According to the satellites, the most reliable source, global temperature anomalies have fluctuated between around –0.4C and 0.7C in the last forty years. The exception was in the years following the eruptions of El Chichon (1982) and Pinatubo (1991), which depressed temperatures.

These fluctuations are driven by mainly by ENSO changes. The record El Nino in 2015/16 led to temperatures about 0.1C higher than in 1998.:

Latest Global Temps

For the Met Office projection to come true, we would need another massive, record breaking El Nino, which is extremely unlikely, given that the oceans lost so much heat in 2015/16. But even then it would maybe only be hundredths of a degree warmer than 2016.

The reality, unlike the BBC’s vision of apocalypse, is that any changes to the Earth’s climate are tiny, and would be unnoticeable if the media was not constantly banging on about it.

AdenWs
May 12, 2022 2:11 am

Measured temperatures = Natural Temperature + Man Made Temperature + Measurement error.

We are told the measurement error is so small.

So why present only one graph? Where’s the graph of Natural Temperature or Man Made Temperatures?

I’ll tell you what the problem is. If the presented the Man Made Temperature graph, you get out what the Natural Temperature graph is. What you will see is that natural change has flat lined because they claim all temperate change is now man made.

So they hide it.

Philip Mulholland
May 12, 2022 2:15 am

Originally climate science was this very sophisticated new young science that only the deeply cerebral initiates could understand. If the uninitated majority mentioned weather we were mocked because we did not realise that weather events are not climate.
Now it’s all terrible weather events and we are mocked for assuming weather is not climate.

b.nice
May 12, 2022 2:37 am

As the 1.5ºC is a meaningless number picked out of thin air by an alarmist prat, looking for a virtue-seeking propaganda point, and has absolutely zero scientific relevance.

All I can say is… So What !

Nick Stokes
May 12, 2022 2:53 am

“According to the satellites, the most reliable source, global temperature anomalies have fluctuated between around –0.4C and 0.7C in the last forty years.”

The aren’t the most reliable source of surface temperatures; in fact, they aren’t a source at all.

But they aren’t a reliable source of anything much. Here is a plot of RSS, UAHV6 and UAHV5.6, all lower troposphere. RSS fluctuates between about -0.4C and 1.2C.

comment image

But, I’ll be told, RSS is in the pay of Big Wind, or something. So I’ve shown the previous version of UAH, V5.6. It’s probably closer to current RSS than to current UAH, V6.

