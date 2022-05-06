Climate Attribution

LIVESTREAM, NOON CT TODAY: Never Let a Weather Event Go To Waste

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

Join us on YouTube at noon CT today

The Heartland Institute

In Climate Change Roundtable ep14,

Andy Singer, H. Sterling Burnett, Anthony Watts, and Linnea Lueken,

discuss the propensity of the corporate media to blame climate change everytime there is a newsworthy weather event.

Check out Climate Change Roundtable live every Friday at 12pm CT on YouTube, Rumble, and Twitter.

Here's the link on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/HeartlandInst/status/1522330050594414592

and Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v13nspc-never-let-a-weather-event-go-to-waste.html
littlepeaks
May 6, 2022 9:30 am

Will do. Just received your book from Amazon a few days ago. It’s interesting hearing “the other side of the climate story”, especially from a scientific perspective.

0
Reply
