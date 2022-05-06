LIVESTREAM, NOON CT TODAY: Never Let a Weather Event Go To Waste

Join us on YouTube at noon CT today
In Climate Change Roundtable ep14,
Andy Singer, H. Sterling Burnett, Anthony Watts, and Linnea Lueken,
discuss the propensity of the corporate media to blame climate change everytime there is a newsworthy weather event.
Check out Climate Change Roundtable live every Friday at 12pm CT on YouTube, Rumble, and Twitter.
Here's the link on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeartlandInst/status/1522330050594414592 and Rumble: https://rumble.com/v13nspc-never-let-a-weather-event-go-to-waste.html