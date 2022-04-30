AMO

NEW STUDY: “Part Of North Atlantic Is Cooling”…”Natural Fluctuations Have Been Primary Reason”

From the NoTricksZone


By P Gosselin on 30. April 2022

How close is the tipping point?

New studies on the Atlantic current system assess the threshold between natural fluctuations and a climate change-driven evolution

25 April, 2022/Kiel, Germany. With a new publication in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change, researchers from Kiel once again contribute to the understanding of changes in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) – also known as the “Gulf Stream System”. It is important both for the global climate as well as for climate events in Europe. The authors focus on the question whether human-induced climate change is already slowing down this oceanic circulation. According to the new study, natural variations are still dominant. Improved observation systems could help detect human influences on the current system at an early stage.

Is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) slowing down? Is this system of ocean currents, which is so important for our climate, likely to come to a halt in the future? Are the observed variations a natural phenomenon or are they already caused by human-induced climate change? Researchers from various scientific disciplines use a wide range of methods to better understand the gigantic oceanic circulation.

“The AMOC provides Europe with a mild climate and determines seasonal rainfall patterns in many countries around the Atlantic. If it weakens over the long term, this will also affect our weather and climate. Other consequences could be a faster rise in sea levels at some coasts or a reduction in the ocean’s ability to take up carbon dioxide and mitigate climate change”, Professor Dr. Mojib Latif, Head of the Research Unit: Marine Meteorology at GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, explains. “We depend on the AMOC in many ways – but so far, we can only guess how it will develop, and whether and how strongly we humans ourselves will push it towards a tipping point where an unstoppable collapse will take its course.”

Using observational data, statistical analyses and model calculations, a team led by Professor Latif has therefore examined changes in the current system over the past one hundred years in greater detail. The results have now been published in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change. According to the researchers, part of the North Atlantic is cooling – a striking contrast to the majority of ocean regions. All evaluations indicate that since the beginning of the 20th century, natural fluctuations have been the primary reason for this cooling. Nonetheless, the studies indicate that the AMOC has started to slow down in recent decades.

Climate models consistently predict a significant slowing of the current system in the future as carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise, the ocean continues to warm, and the melting of the Greenland ice sheet accelerates. “Our results confirm earlier scientific findings. But the question remains how long we will remain in the realm of natural variability and when climate change will take control of the AMOC. Then the trend would only be in the direction of weakening and risks could increase significantly”, co-author and GEOMAR meteorologist Dr. Jing Sun points out.

Better observational data are needed to determine the critical limit, the authors conclude. “Systematic and sustained measurements of the changes already taking place across the Atlantic also allows us to say with greater certainty what influence climate change has on the AMOC current system today and in the future”, says Professor Dr. Martin Visbeck. The head of the Research Unit Physical Oceanography at GEOMAR is also co-author of the new publication. “At the moment, we do not see any clear signs that the system is slowing down dramatically – rather, it is fluctuating. But since the latest climate models agree that a significant reduction will occur, we should know how much longer we are on the relatively safe side of natural change.”

Original publication:

Latif, M., Sun, J., Visbeck, M., Bordbar M.H. (2022): Natural variability dominates Atlantic meridional overturning since 1900. Nature Climate Change, doi 10.1038/s41558-022-01342-4.

Chris Nisbet
April 30, 2022 10:18 am

Hmm, I got two useful bits of info out of this…
1) “we do not see any clear signs that the system is slowing down dramatically”
2) “the question remains how long we will remain in the realm of natural variability”. So it’s natural.

Most of the rest of the article tries to give the impression something else is going on though (Yes, I do note that they admit natural forces are dominant in other places as well)
Do they get special training on how to twist their words?

Scissor
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
April 30, 2022 10:40 am

There are a few pretty good scams going and climate change is certainly in the top two or three. No matter what happens, blame it on climate change and no one is the wiser.

Eric H
April 30, 2022 10:30 am

So someone with a better understanding of the AMOC help me out here…

Isn’t the “Anthropogenic Climate Change ” hypothesis that the AMOC will slow down due to the oceans warming and therefore reducing the stratification that causes circulation?

If it is currently “cooling” and slowing down, isn’t that the opposite of what the models say is the cause?

Richard Page
Reply to  Eric H
April 30, 2022 11:22 am

Basically the entire paper reports a couple of pertinent observations then flies off into a fantasy make-believe world where nothing makes sense. I don’t think I left anything out of that summary.

commieBob
Reply to  Eric H
April 30, 2022 11:47 am

The story says part of it is cooling but doesn’t specify where. It matters.

Like any other convection, the AMOC is driven by a difference in temperature. As long as the arctic is cooler than the equator, there will be circulation between the two. The world is not a vampire, it is a heat pump.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Eric H
April 30, 2022 11:58 am

Logic was not the object of this paper. That fact that they keep saying “natural” climate change indicates they believe “man” controls the weather and climate. It’s all part of the “scare us” scam.

Duane
Reply to  Eric H
April 30, 2022 12:01 pm

What the idiot warmunists don’t get at all is that the atmosphere doesn’t warm or cool the oceans. The oceans warm or cool the atmosphere. Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations simply do not matter when oceans cover 70% of the planet’s surface.

The oceans store and release vastly more solar energy than the atmosphere, regardless of the makeup of the atmosphere. Oceans are both vastly more massive than the atmosphere, and liquid water has vastly lower specific heat than air – meaning it takes far more energy input or loss to change the temperature of liquid water than the equivalent mass of air.

Sweet Old Bob
April 30, 2022 10:59 am

“With a new publication in the scientific journal Nature Climate Change ”

Did they forget the “un” before scientific ?

ResourceGuy
April 30, 2022 11:09 am

That’s the only way you can slip in cooling truth–wrap in other speculation… Carefully

Vuk
April 30, 2022 11:39 am

The AMO 60+ year cycle is about to turn on downward slope, so no surprise there
comment image

AMO

