solar flare

X-Class Solar Flare

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

From spaceweather.com

The sun produced another X-class solar flare today. Even though the responsible sunspot was located behind the edge of the sun, enough radiation reached our planet to cause a strong shortwave radio blackout.

X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE: So long, and thanks for the X-flares. Departing sunspot AR2994 unleashed another X1-class solar flare today, April 30th @ 1347UT, as it exited the Earthside of the sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded a spectacular plume of debris flying up and over the sun’s northwestern limb:

Even with the sunspot completely hidden behind the edge of the sun, the explosion still produced enough radiation for a strong shortwave radio blackout over the mid-Atlantic Ocean and much of Europe: map. Signals below 30 MHz were attentuated for nearly an hour.

Full article at spaceweather.com

DEVILS TOWER
April 30, 2022 2:11 pm

Plot for those interested

swx-overview-small.gif
Bigus Macus
April 30, 2022 3:35 pm

How far back does the monitoring of solar flares go? Where can you find that historical data?

Bruce Cobb
April 30, 2022 3:38 pm

Oh, that’s nasty.
Cleveland.

Rud Istvan
April 30, 2022 3:51 pm

This sort of image suggests Earth is perhaps becoming overdue for another Carrington Event. It would cause vastly more damage than in 1869. Back then, the only long electrical lines were low voltage telegraph wires run along railroads. Sparks flew. Now, we have the entire Electrical T&D grid. Plus a lot of ‘short distance’ but VERY voltage sensitive electronic stuff not EMP hardened to MilSpec.
Because of Florida lightning, our building was retrofitted last year to be fully surge protected, and every electronic device in our unit is also surge protected because the building wasn’t.

But not our basic incoming building electrical supply from FPL. They hardened against hurricanes, not Carrington level space ‘weather’.

Jim Gorman
April 30, 2022 3:52 pm

I was on the air at the time and the only signals you could hear well were local, like out to 200 miles. Everybody just faded away.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Jim Gorman
April 30, 2022 4:00 pm

And this wasn’t even a near miss.

