It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Global warming accelerates the water cycle, with relevant climatic consequences

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
According to a new study led by the ICM-CSIC, this could lead to a destabilisation of the global climate system, an intensification of storms in specific areas, and an acceleration of ice melting at the poles.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

INSTITUT DE CIÈNCIES DEL MAR (ICM-CSIC)

Figure showing the average sea surface salinity of the world' s seas and oceans during the period 2011-2018 / ICM-CSIC.
IMAGE: FIGURE SHOWING THE AVERAGE SEA SURFACE SALINITY OF THE WORLD’ S SEAS AND OCEANS DURING THE PERIOD 2011-2018 / ICM-CSIC. view more 
CREDIT: FIGURE SHOWING THE AVERAGE SEA SURFACE SALINITY OF THE WORLD’ S SEAS AND OCEANS DURING THE PERIOD 2011-2018 / ICM-CSIC.

Researchers at the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona have found that global warming is accelerating the water cycle, which could have significant consequences on the global climate system, according to an article published recently in the journal Scientific Reports.

This acceleration of the water cycle is caused by an increase in the evaporation of water from the seas and oceans resulting from the rise in temperature. As a result, more water is circulating in the atmosphere in its vapour form, 90 per cent of which will eventually precipitate back into the sea, while the remaining 10 per cent will precipitate over the continent.

“The acceleration of the water cycle has implications both at the ocean and on the continent, where storms could become increasingly intense. This higher amount of water circulating in the atmosphere could also explain the increase in rainfall that is being detected in some polar areas, where the fact that it is raining instead of snowing is speeding up the melting”, explains Estrella Olmedo, the leading author of the study.

The work also shows that the decrease in the wind in some areas of the ocean, which favours stratification of the water column, i.e. water not mixing in the vertical direction, could also be contributing to the acceleration of the water cycle.

“Where the wind is no longer so strong, the surface water warms up, but does not exchange heat with the water below, allowing the surface to become more saline than the lower layers and enabling the effect of evaporation to be observed with satellite measurements”, points out Antonio Turiel, also an author of the study. In this sense, Turiel adds that “this tells us that the atmosphere and the ocean interact in a stronger way than we imagined, with important consequences for the continental and polar areas”.

Satellites are key for oceanographic studies

To carry out the study, researchers analysed ocean surface salinity data –which is measured by satellites-. Unlike subsurface salinity data -obtained with in situ instruments- the satellite data allowed them to detect this acceleration of the water cycle and, for the first time, the effect of stratification over very large regions in the ocean. According to them, this is due to the ability of satellites to measure data continuously, regardless of environmental conditions and the accessibility of different areas of the ocean.

“We have been able to see that surface salinity is showing an intensification of the water cycle that subsurface salinity does not. Specifically, in the Pacific we have seen that surface salinity decreases more slowly than subsurface salinity and, in this same region, we have observed an increase in sea surface temperature and a decrease in the intensity of winds and the depth of the mixing layer”, details Olmedo.

These findings are the result of the use of algorithms and other data analysis products that the Barcelona Expert Center (BEC), attached to the ICM-CSIC, has been generating in the recent years from the SMOS space mission of the European Space Agency (ESA), designed to acquire observations of ocean salinity, which is essential for understanding ocean circulation, one of the key factors in understanding global climate.

This circulation basically depends on the water density, which is determined by its temperature and salinity. Therefore, changes in these two parameters, however small they may be, can end up having important consequences on the global climate, which makes it key to monitor them closely.

For this, Turiel concludes that “ocean models must standardise the assimilation of satellite salinity data, since the information they provide complements in situ data, and this is crucial, especially at the current time of climate crisis, where changes are occurring much faster than before”.

JOURNAL

Scientific Reports

DOI

10.1038/s41598-022-10265-1 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Increasing stratification as observed by satellite sea surface salinity measurements

From EurekAlert!

commieBob
April 30, 2022 8:46 am

Evaporating water takes a lot of energy. Have they done an energy balance to see if their theory is even feasible?

Tom Halla
April 30, 2022 8:49 am

Mo’ models!

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 30, 2022 10:53 am

Don’t need models to explain simple natural self regulating cycle

PNF1.gif
E. Schaffer
April 30, 2022 8:49 am

Even very small changes can have huge consequences..! It is true in chaos theory, assuming you have no insight into the many variables at play. “Climate science” loves to copy-paste this idea. The problem is, thereby it contradicts the notion of a “settled science”. I mean you can’t have it both ways.

Anyway, the water cycle is surprisingly resilient and does not behave like models predict. Rather than relative humidity remaining constant, it has declined as temperatures went up. WV feedback accordingly does not materialize as intended an even the “hot spot” is missing. In fact there are plenty of really stupid mistakes the “science” has made over the water cycle..

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-holy-grail-of-ecs/vapor-feedback-ii-the-lapse-rate-and-the-feedback-catastrophe

TonyL
Reply to  E. Schaffer
April 30, 2022 9:34 am

Rather than relative humidity remaining constant, it has declined as temperatures went up.

Seldom noted is that absolute humidity remains constant. (Seldom seen, but I have seen some measurement data which shows this.)
I was always puzzled why relative humidity should go up. It struck me that relative humidity might stay constant, I could not see what might drive relative humidity to go up. I would have expected absolute humidity to go up. If relative humidity is constant and the temperature goes up, absolute humidity must, perforce, go up to maintain the ratio balance of % water and saturation. But that did not happen either.
“Curiouser and curiouser” said Alice.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  TonyL
April 30, 2022 10:17 am

All else being equal, increased convection should cause relative humidity of the atmosphere as a whole to increase, since we have high humidity at ocean level and low humidity at top of troposphere. But a slight increase in convection of humid surface air could cause more clouds and rainfall and surface cooling a day or two later…

Gordon A. Dressler
April 30, 2022 9:00 am

Once again, we find that phrase “. . . this could lead to . . .”

Buying a lottery ticket could lead to one becoming a millionaire.

There you have it.

Chris Nisbet
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
April 30, 2022 10:41 am

Just replace could/will with hasn’t/isn’t and you get something closer to the truth of what they’re saying.

TonyL
April 30, 2022 9:11 am

????????
Hmmm…. I wonder.

To start, I was skeptical about measuring salinity using remote sensing. A little internet search reveals that it is an accepted technique. As revealed, *IF* you have an outside measurement of the water temperature. The satellite measures a Brightness Temperature, so you need an absolute temperature as well. Note that you cannot use a second satellite for the temperature measurement, as that is just the Brightness Temperature all over again. Then it is noted, not unexpectedly, that accuracy falls off with colder water. Also noted is that the wavelength used only samples the top 1-2 cm of water. Maybe things are getting a bit sketchy, but we will go with it, and see where this takes us.
OK, so we are left with our best measurements in the tropics. Well, that is fine with me because a lot of the climate/solar radiation action is in tropics.
???????
So why why increase in the salinity?
In the tropics, you get evaporation morning to midday, then clouds, then the famous afternoon rains. So the seawater salt content gets increased every day and diluted back down every day. So how do they measure a running salt build up??????

Questions, questions.

Ahhaaaa………
Afternoon clouds and rain!
In the morning they measure the increase in salinity sunrise to early afternoon. Then they call it a day as the clouds build up and halt observation of the sea surface.
They only observe the salinity increase.
Then the next day, they start by re-calibrating their baseline so as not to observe that salinity levels dropped since they stopped looking yesterday. then they do it all over again.

Mystery Solved.
Nothing like results driven research.
Science!

Mark BLR
April 30, 2022 9:13 am

From the paper on how long it takes to determine “acceleration” in the water cycle :

During the 8-year period of study (2011–2018) …

Bangs head on desk … once.

“Ouch !”

Reading slightly further :

The differences in salinity trends provided by Argo floats and model (see data sets and methods description) are small and mainly due to the differences in the spatial resolutions of the maps (see Supplementary Fig. 1 and Fig. 2, respectively). This is mainly because this model is assimilating Argo salinity data. However, there are significant differences in the trends observed by satellite (SSS) as compared to those observed by in situ and model (NSS). For the rest of the study we use model data because it provides better sampling of the salinity than the Argo data.

Bangs head on desk … repeatedly

“Ouch” … “Ouch” … “Ouch” … “Ouch” …

TonyL
Reply to  Mark BLR
April 30, 2022 9:38 am

The Comment of the Day!

I agree.
“Ouch” … “Ouch” … “Ouch” … “Ouch” …

For the rest of the study we use model data because it provides better sampling of the salinity than the Argo data.

Oh My Gawd!

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  TonyL
April 30, 2022 9:45 am

And this got past “peer review” . . . of course!

DMacKenzie
Reply to  TonyL
April 30, 2022 9:54 am

That’s academia-speak for “the measurements showed nothing so we used some notional numbers of our own making..”

Gordon A. Dressler
April 30, 2022 9:37 am

It is very strange (. . . well, maybe not) that an Institute presenting a peer-reviewed (no less!) article in the journal Scientific Reports (no less!) on the subjects of the “water cycle” and “the global climate system” makes absolutely no mention of clouds and their effects.

Believing that may have been just an artifact of the above article just presenting some extracts of the full paper, I actually downloaded a PDF version of the entire paper (directly available at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-10265-1.pdf ) and did a word search . . . only to find, quite unbelievably, over the paper’s nine pages not a single hit on the words “cloud” or “clouds”.

Clouds are a main driver of variability in Earth’s albedo, which in tune is a main driver for how much solar energy reaches Earth’s lower atmosphere and surface, which in turn is the key driver of Earth’s hydrological cycle. Therefore, anyone think that clouds just might be important in understanding the climate system of Earth?

It is precipitation from clouds, as indicated in the WUWT graphic posted above (outside of) the article, that is a key portion of closing the water cycle.

Yet another nail-in-the-coffin-demonstration of the uselessness of today’s peer review process.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
April 30, 2022 10:38 am

Agreed Gordon, here’s a cross post from another thread this AM
Not for you but for newbies:
“The primary radiation equation is Q=kSo(1-Albedo)x[T^4]….and So, the solar constant, has been very “constant” since we started measuring it reasonably accurately a century ago. However the planet’s albedo averaging 0.3 is controlled daily and weekly between 0.1 for ocean and about 0.7 for clouds….by the approximate 65% cloud cover of the planet itself.
Cloud cover in turn is controlled by the 7% increase in water vapour above the ocean per degree of temperature increase, and the very random whorls of rising and falling troposphere as influenced by the Coriolis forces of a rotating planet.”

Steve Keohane
April 30, 2022 9:50 am

My guess is that changes in wind velocity has a greater impact on evaporation than miniscule changes in temerature.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Steve Keohane
April 30, 2022 10:45 am

Evaporation pan equations are well researched and extendable to large bodies of water and include simple wind velocity and RH factors.
One of hundreds of papers:
http://www-das.uwyo.edu/~geerts/cwx/penpan.html

Last edited 40 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
Brad-DXT
April 30, 2022 9:53 am

Unlike subsurface salinity data -obtained with in situ instruments- the satellite data allowed them to detect this acceleration of the water cycle and, for the first time, the effect of stratification over very large regions in the ocean. According to them, this is due to the ability of satellites to measure data continuously, regardless of environmental conditions and the accessibility of different areas of the ocean.”

What is missing here is a comparison of in situ instruments and the satellite measurements. Satellite measurements for temperature are backed up with weather balloon measurements.
These researchers don’t indicate how they calibrated their readings and how they compare to more direct methods.
This does not mean they are wrong but it does mean they are sloppy with methodology. Models are only worthwhile if they are found to reflect direct observations. I wouldn’t trust their results.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Brad-DXT
April 30, 2022 10:08 am

Oops, I missed the link to the paper. After perusing it I found: “However, there are significant differences in the trends observed by satellite (SSS) as compared to those observed by in situ and model (NSS). For the rest of the study we use model data because it provides better sampling of the salinity than the Argo data.”
﻿
They admit divergence from in situ observations but they decide to use model findings because they consider it data. I assume that it also fit into their narrative better – tree rings anyone?

David Dibbell
April 30, 2022 10:04 am

The final paragraph, bold italics mine: “For this, Turiel concludes that “ocean models must standardise the assimilation of satellite salinity data, since the information they provide complements in situ data, and this is crucial, especially at the current time of climate crisis, where changes are occurring much faster than before”.”

LOL. When is “before?” And how fast were changes occurring then? And if you think the current climate situation is a “crisis,” when exactly in the last 400 years was it NOT in crisis in terms of storms, floods, droughts, and heat waves? During the Little Ice Age?

This obsession with “climate crisis” as a stand-in phrase for the unwarranted disapproval of fossil fuels is getting worn out.

Peta of Newark
April 30, 2022 10:07 am

Must be nice living in a child’s world. Lots of folks seem to these days.
i.e. A care-free land where thermodynamics is some distant ‘thing’ way waaaaaay out there on the horizon of total No Concern,
Where you have unlimited energy and can use it over and over and over again.

Just a BoE tell me that to evaporate one kilogram of water would require cooling one cubic metre of air by over 3,000 degrees Celsius

How does that work (in real world – not in kindergarten world)

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
HenryP
April 30, 2022 10:38 am

I have no time for this nonsense

