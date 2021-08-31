AMO

Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO?

4 mins ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 30, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Bob Ward makes a fool of himself again!

image

Yes, the number of major Atlantic hurricanes has increased in the last four decades, but this is because of the AMO, not climate change, as NOAA explain:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/faq/amo_faq.php

The AMO moved into its warm phase around 1995, following thirty years in its cold phase. Prior to that it was in its warm cycle between the 1930s and 50s:

image

https://psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/gcos_wgsp/tsanalysis.pl?tstype1=91&tstype2=0&year1=&year2=&itypea=0&axistype=0&anom=0&plotstyle=0&climo1=&climo2=&y1=&y2=&y21=&y22=&length=&lag=&iall=0&iseas=0&mon1=0&mon2=11&Submit=Calculate+Results

And when we check out the data for major Atlantic hurricanes, we find that they were just as frequent as now during that earlier warm phase:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#1569507388495-a5aa91bb-254c

There has been no trend in major hurricanes worldwide since 1990, confirming the cyclical effect of the AMO:

image

http://climatlas.com/tropical/

This is why the IPCC say there is “low confidence” in long term (multi decadal to centennial) trends in tropical cyclones.

If the clown Bob Ward does not know this, he is incompetent.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

AMO

Claim: Study pinpoints key causes of ocean circulation change

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
AMO

North Atlantic Nonsense

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
AMO Michael E. Mann PDO

Internal Multidecadal and Interdecadal Climate Oscillations: Absence of Evidence Is No Evidence of Absence

9 months ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism AMO

Study: Atlantic Ocean circulation is not collapsing – but the press release adds climate porn

3 years ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

AMO

Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO?

4 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Biden’s oil and gas policy makes about as much sense as his Afghan policy

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Coal Opinion

Aussie Coal Miners Demand Compensation for when Net Zero 2050 is Declared

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

Update On The International Efforts To Save The Planet Through Climate Litigation

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: