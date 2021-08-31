Has Bob Ward Heard Of The AMO?

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
AUGUST 30, 2021
By Paul Homewood
Bob Ward makes a fool of himself again!
Yes, the number of major Atlantic hurricanes has increased in the last four decades, but this is because of the AMO, not climate change, as NOAA explain:
https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/faq/amo_faq.php
The AMO moved into its warm phase around 1995, following thirty years in its cold phase. Prior to that it was in its warm cycle between the 1930s and 50s:
https://psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/gcos_wgsp/tsanalysis.pl?tstype1=91&tstype2=0&year1=&year2=&itypea=0&axistype=0&anom=0&plotstyle=0&climo1=&climo2=&y1=&y2=&y21=&y22=&length=&lag=&iall=0&iseas=0&mon1=0&mon2=11&Submit=Calculate+Results
And when we check out the data for major Atlantic hurricanes, we find that they were just as frequent as now during that earlier warm phase:
https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#1569507388495-a5aa91bb-254c
There has been no trend in major hurricanes worldwide since 1990, confirming the cyclical effect of the AMO:
http://climatlas.com/tropical/
This is why the IPCC say there is “low confidence” in long term (multi decadal to centennial) trends in tropical cyclones.
If the clown Bob Ward does not know this, he is incompetent.