Claim: New Study Finds Climate Change Could Spark the Next Pandemic

fretslider
April 29, 2022 2:27 am

Early on in the pandemic, despite attempted coverups and censorship of ‘off-piste’ scientists and other critical voices, it became clear that that nice Dr Fauci had outsourced his ‘gain of function’ research and we were told by a lockdown mad media that it originated in a bat in a wet market. The only real bone of contention is whether the leak was due to sloppy work or a deliberate act.

The [UK] modelling for the pandemic was an unmitigated disaster that has caused untold damage to people and society for years to come. That’s a very real world effect of relying on the experterati and their voodoo statistics.

“assessment of how climate change will restructure the global mammalian virome. “

They mean a stab in the dark, and they are sticking with ‘wet markets’

“The closest analogy is actually the risks we see in the wildlife trade,”

Indeed.

“the models always lead us to these conclusions. It’s a really stunning example of just how well we can…” …input the right assumptions to get the right answers.

Is this the Friday funny?

Zig Zag Wanderer
April 29, 2022 2:28 am

Climate Change could, theoretically, make me rich and handsome.

fretslider
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
April 29, 2022 3:16 am

You have seen what its done to Michael Mann? It certainly hasn’t enhanced the appearance of Oreskes.

H B
April 29, 2022 2:31 am

Alarmist fear mongering only that idiot Griff would believe shite like this

fretslider
Reply to  H B
April 29, 2022 2:36 am

The trouble is griff is far from alone in his torment.

stinkerp
April 29, 2022 2:32 am

With no one learning the fundamental lesson of the COVID-19 panicdemic, that engineered viruses escape labs, I’d say the odds heavily favor genetic engineers as the source of the next pandemic. Gain of function research kills millions. It should be killed.

Petit_Barde
April 29, 2022 2:41 am

That’s because climate change increases odds of biolabs’ leaks.

Nicholas McGinley
April 29, 2022 2:52 am

This is one of the purer versions of climate alarmist doomsday bullshit.
They start out with some assertions and conjectures of a highly dubious and likely flat-out wrong nature, and from there quickly move to the parts about how bad it is, how great they are to have thought of it and warned everyone, how much more study will be required, and then declare their ideas, assertions, conjectures, and WAG conclusions to be a “huge step forwards” in preventing the next pandemic.

Yeah right!
How about they focus on how bad a job everyone involved did during the last one, and what mistakes were made, and figure out how to prevent those same people and institutions and procedures and preparations from making a complete mess when it happens again?
How about doing that?
The same people who are never correct about anything want us to believe, continuously, that they are doing a great job.

I do not accept a single word of any of what is being asserted in this paper as being true, or having any predictive, preventative, scientific, medical, or public health value whatsoever.
WHATSOEVER!

I am sure they are profiting handsomely, and how big the grants they get are, has zero to do with how well what they say or predict lines up with reality.

ozspeaksup
April 29, 2022 2:57 am

Oh FFS! and once again garbage climate models used to base models of disease on
rated a 1 for being fantasy

Tom Abbott
April 29, 2022 3:01 am

“As the earth’s climate continues to warm,”

All this Climate Change Science BS (Bad Science) is based on “continues to warm”.

These alarmist idiots assume the Earth’s temperatures will continue to warm. What if they don’t continue to warm? Answer: If it doesn’t continue to warm, then you can throw this study and all the others like it, out the window because they are worthless.

All these guys are doing is speculation based on nothing.

In case these genuises haven’t noticed, the temperatures have cooled by about 0.5C since 2016. This “continues to warm” is a figment of their imaginations.

comment image

Don132
April 29, 2022 3:04 am

Future pandemics will have nothing to do with the bioweapons labs scattered throughout the world? Good to know!

b.nice
April 29, 2022 3:06 am

Yep, if the climate change scammers don’t get what they want..

…they will arrange to release the next virus.

Thanks for the confirmation, ghouls.

Its not modeled.. its planned !

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  b.nice
April 29, 2022 3:33 am

I thought that the current practice of having the “Wet” markets in rural China was considered to be the probable source of this, & sadly may future such outbreaks

Michael VK5ELL

Petit_Barde
April 29, 2022 3:25 am

Strangely, history shows that the worst epidemics always occur during cold periods …

Disputin
April 29, 2022 3:26 am

As the earth’s climate continues to warm

I’ve seen this phrase at the beginning of many papers. It seems to be a standard boilerplate.

