Climate Economics

Renewable Subsidies Have Cost £78 Billion In Last 10 Years

22 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

According to Boris Johnson:

“Overall, if you look at what we have done with renewables it has helped to reduce bills over the last few years and will continue to do so. That’s why one of the things I want to do is use this moment to really drive towards more offshore wind turbines.”

Perhaps he should read what the Office for Budget Responsibility have to say. According to their annual Medium Term Forecasts, subsidies for renewable energy have cost the public £78 billion in the last ten years. This equates to about £3000 per household.

Nearly all of this has been added to energy bills, although a small part, the RHI scheme, is funded out of general taxation. As domestic users only consume about a third of total electricity generation, their bills reflect about a third of this cost. However, the public end up paying for the other two thirds one way or another, whether through higher prices and fares, higher taxation and lower public spending.

The split of this subsidy is :

Type£bn
RO46.0
CfD5.6
CRC4.2
CM4.1
FIT12.7
RHI5.4

Note that the OBR no longer include the cost of FITs, even they still exist. I have therefore included estimated costs of £1.6bn a year for the last four years.

I am firing off a FOI to the government, asking for details of their claimed “reduced bills”!

The annual tables are below:

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
Economic and fiscal outlook – March 2022
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Economics

China & India need $50 trillion for Net-Zero transition, report says

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

It’s Time for Transparency of The Embedded Costs of Going “Green”

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

The Elite Think Climate Action is More Important than Your Ability to Pay Your Bills

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate News Climate Politics

U.S. Treasury’s “Climate Hub” (on the road to serfdom)

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Economics

Renewable Subsidies Have Cost £78 Billion In Last 10 Years

22 seconds ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration

Carbon Collect Unveils Mechanicaltree™ In Partnership With Arizona State University

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Earth Day’s Failed Predictions Of 52 Years Ago & The Amazing Environmental Improvements That Have Occurred Since

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Emissions

Claim: Breakthrough in Estimating Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: