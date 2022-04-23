Open Thread

Yee haw!

Auctorphilia: the love of and defense of authority. Latin root of “authority,” auctor + philia.
I was in airports in March, 2020, and I saw on electronic signs words framing the climate “debate,” exactly like that: debate in quotation marks. Meaning, I took it, that there is no debate, and that anyone resorting to debate is resorting to bad thinking and anti-science.
It’s said that the Eskimos have twenty words for snow: they make distinctions about snow because it’s important to them. But it occurs to me that although the current world-views (German: Weltanshauung) circulating throughout the world should be important to us, we’re not so clear about the names for these. We make a rough division into left and right and depending on which side we’re on, we claim the other side is wrong. Or we might call people patriots or socialists, or identify ourselves as either.
But I’d like to propose that a current Weltanschauung gaining traction is that of “auctorphilia,” the dependence on and love of authority. This is opposed to (for want of a better word or phrase) the enlightenment mind– that is, the world-view of those who in the 16th century and onward turned toward their own understanding and reason and broke away from the authority of the church to grasp that ultimate authority was found in individual perceptions, reasonings, and understanding, and that “authority” was laid on top of and derivative of those primary individual perceptions and understandings.
But if we look around today, we see the enlightenment mind in decline as a social world-view and a world-view of auctorphilia in ascendance. Hence, we cannot question the authority of climate scientists, or of the CDC, or the FDA, or of the authoritative NY Times or Washington Post. One can be of either political party to be an auctorphiliac, although it seems we find these folks mostly on the left.
The danger of auctorphilia is that we become un-suspicious and trusting of organizations, institutions, and individuals who have gained great power and authority and hence, in contradiction to ideals that framed our Constitution, we fail to guard against abuses of those powers through some form of checks and balances on that power.
The mainstream press isn’t challenging authority, in large measure: it’s echoing authority.
I’ll have much more to say about that on my substack, https://jimreagen.substack.com/p/global-warming?s=w. But for now I wanted to get it out there because a lot of us are asking, what in heck is going on? Labeling things as left versus right isn’t precise enough– it doesn’t tease apart core modes of thinking and perceiving. Hence my foray into auctorphilia.
“Boris Johnson signals he will protect green levies on energy bills despite Tory calls to scrap them”
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/boris-johnson-signals-he-will-protect-green-levies-on-energy-bills-despite-tory-calls-to-scrap-them/ar-AAWszwJ
Carrie Antoinette still calls the shots
For those who are interested in contrails in their role in climate..
https://greenhousedefect.com/contrails-a-forcing-to-be-reckoned-with
more bad news from my home state.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/22/michigan-to-end-all-coal-production-expand-solar-in-name-of-climate-change/
last summer, consumers energy raised electric rates 50% for the hours of 2pm thru 7pm, monday through friday, june 1st thru september 30th. they know the load is near the grids limits to supply. is this the summer of black outs? it is shocking the number of people i speak with that have no idea about the states energy policy.
I think I’ve figured out a way to debunk all this CO2 causes warming nonsense. It is claimed that CO2 increasing from 270 ppm to 410 ppm has caused warming of almost 1 degree C OF THE VAST OCEANS. The chart shows warming of over 1 degree C between 1910 and 2017. Water has the highest specific heat of all common molecules. CO2 is extremely cheap and easy to produce. If higher concentrations of CO2 can cause warming, why aren’t we warming homes and pools using CO2 insulation? Why aren’t CO2 cylinders exploding from the accumulation of heat? Atmospheric CO2 is 0.0004 or 0.04% of the atmosphere.
Bubble wrap of 0.4% CO2 could warm water by 10 Degree C if the linear relationship exists that they claim.
Basically, if anything they claim about CO2 is true, our energy problem is solved because all you would need to do is insulate things in CO2 to warm the surroundings. No engineer I know of has considered this a viable solution and they could make trillions.