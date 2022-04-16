IPCC Scientists: Climate Change Doom is Doomier than People Realise

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; IPCC Lead Author Glen Peters and friends are dismayed some people have misinterpreted a call for immediate emissions reductions to mean that we still have a few years to act.

Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

By Matt McGrath

Environment correspondent

In the document, researchers wrote that greenhouse gases are projected to peak “at the latest before 2025”.

This implies that carbon could increase for another three years and the world could still avoid dangerous warming.

But scientists say that’s incorrect and that emissions need to fall immediately.

“Global greenhouse gases are projected to peak between 2020 and at the latest by 2025, in global modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5C,” the summary states.

Most media outlets including the BBC concluded that meant emissions could rise until 2025 and the world could still stay under 1.5C.

“When you read the text as it’s laid out, it does give the impression that you’ve got to 2025 which I think is a very unfortunate outcome,” said Glen Peters, from the Centre for International Climate Research in Oslo, and an IPCC lead author.

So what went wrong?

“Because models work on 5-year increments, we can’t derive statements with higher precision,” said Dr Joeri Rogelj, from Imperial College London, and an IPCC lead author.

