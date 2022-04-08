Carbon sequestration Humor

Friday Funny: ‘Carbon Extraction’ Only Way to Stop Climate Crisis

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

OMG OMG OMG Hair-on-fire article in the The Sunday Times

Dangerous climate change will be avoided only if vast quantities of carbon dioxide are sucked out of the atmosphere, a landmark report due to be published tomorrow will conclude.

With warming already standing at 1.1C, even rapid decarbonisation — such as a wholesale switch to renewable energy and everyone giving up driving and flying — may now not be enough to avoid breaching the 1.5C threshold.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/carbon-extraction-only-way-to-stop-climate-crisis-j5nfxntsv

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Luckily we have Josh to respond to such hysterical hyperbole.

Head on over to Cartoons By Josh and peruse his work.

And while you’re there, perhaps purchase a pint fer the young lad.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Bell
April 8, 2022 6:16 am

Like a dog chasing its tail, any and every green scheme need fossil fuels to power it. The fact that greens do not see that is typical fuzzy-thinking liberal idiots showing off their idiocy.

7
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  John Bell
April 8, 2022 6:18 am

Like a dog chasing its tail”

Th Ouroboros that is green wokery

4
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  John Bell
April 8, 2022 7:05 am

Indeed. Building and operating the mines and factories needed to make, and then building, a million windmills would produce huge amounts of CO2.

See my https://www.cfact.org/2022/04/08/the-dread-1-5-degree-target-is-dead/

2
Reply
David Elstrom
April 8, 2022 6:16 am

Exactly! As the great Thomas Sowell has remarked, there is a limit to the injury a truly stupid person can do, so if you what things destroyed catastrophically you need someone who thinks he’s really, really smart.

6
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  David Elstrom
April 8, 2022 7:44 am

Mindless drones are more dangerous than rabid dogs.

0
Reply
fretslider
April 8, 2022 6:17 am

What could possibly go wrong?

If I were climate modeller I would tell you what could, might, may, possibly, potentially, likely ad nauseam, go wrong – up to 2100

Right now prophecies of 6 weeks to 6 months are a bit iffy

2
Reply
HotScot
April 8, 2022 6:18 am

Sorry? 1.1ºC already exceeded?

I damn well hope so, we’re still emerging from an ice age.

The planet has never been as cold with atmospheric CO2 simultaneously as low as it’s ever been, without being in a full blown ice age.

5
Reply
jeff corbin
April 8, 2022 6:20 am

We can genomically modify (via Crispr/CAS9) all life forms on earth into unique universal, non-carbon based life forms that derive their energy from temperature transition and star light. It would be very sad, no burning of lovely Nicaraguan tobacco.

-3
Reply
Duane
Reply to  jeff corbin
April 8, 2022 7:54 am

Not sure why the down votes on an obviously sarcastic comment on the proposed solution in search of a problem.

0
Reply
Leonard E Herr
April 8, 2022 6:30 am

At this point, if someone was to tell me the people pushing this stuff are actually demons sent up from the seventh level of hell by old scratch himself with the express purpose of bringing as much misery and death to the human race as possible I’d have to ask myself: “what would they be doing different is this was true?”.

6
Reply
Gary Pearse
April 8, 2022 6:41 am

Do they not know that as you remove CO2 from the atmos, the oceans will outgas more CO2 to replace most of it? It’s time to start listing and publishing shaming of these “experts”. Can PhD’s be retracted under extreme display of ignorance?

5
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Gary Pearse
April 8, 2022 6:58 am

I think there are 50x as much C02 in the oceans as in the atm. Think about that!

1
Reply
M Courtney
April 8, 2022 6:56 am

If the official line is that we have to do this anyway, there is no point in doing anything else to combat AGW.
We may as well carry on using cheap fossil fuels as the scrubbing will need to take place
later, regardless.
 
When is later?
When it’s urgent and the technology has developed. So, a lot later.
 
If people stop panicking about risks from this action and looked what is being suggested… It’s actually a very good thing.
 
This is the excuse the politicians need in order to back out of the green trap they’ve walked themselves into.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
April 8, 2022 6:59 am

If the alarmists want to suck GHG’s out of the air, don’t stop at CO2. Water vapor is more plentiful and more potent in the atmosphere than CO2, is it not?

If you are going to wage war on plant life, don’t do a half-a** job of it. Keep up the good work Josh.

1
Reply
tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
April 8, 2022 7:07 am

The trouble is that people want to eat, heat, exhale and do lots of other planet damaging activities including flying and driving. So just stop everything you are doing. At once.

tonyb

0
Reply
TonyG
April 8, 2022 7:28 am

OT: Moderators please note that on Firefox, even incognito, right after the page loads, it goes blank and displays only “function(e,t){return new S.fn.init(e,t)}function(e,t){return new S.fn.init(e,t)} ”

adding the word “kill” to force moderation

0
Reply
TonyG
Reply to  TonyG
April 8, 2022 7:28 am

Well I guess that’s not being moderated anymore…

0
Reply
Sara
April 8, 2022 7:35 am

What a nice piece of artwork!!!

Just to keep up with things, this morning, it is snowing lightly, mixed with rain, in my AO. And I thought winter was done and gone!

Have a nice weekend, all of you!

0
Reply
Duane
April 8, 2022 7:46 am

And what happens when we “breach the 1.5 deg C threshhold” – really, I wanna know what happens at 1.5 deg C warming … since 172 years ago that hasn’t already happened at 1.1 deg C warming that has already happened by 2022.

I mean, besides the fact that today’s human population is enjoying the greatest food production, the highest standard of living, the longest life expectancy, and the greatest overall health condition of any population of humans since our ancestors came out of the trees a couple million years ago.

Or just as compared to all of the above as it existed in 1850.

What is that magic switch, and what does it turn on, or off? That magic switch has in fact, to date, produced the greatest most marvelous human condition of all time.

Their insane solution of attempting to strip carbon from the atmosphere is in search of what particular problem?

1
Reply
Dr. Bob
April 8, 2022 7:47 am

Good thing that China and India are doing their best to prevent this (lack of CO2) from happening.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Humor

Inflation More Than Offsets 4.3% Rise in Residential Electricity Rates

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Humor Satire

Friday Funny: NetZero Science

1 week ago
Anthony Watts
Humor Satire

Monday Mirthiness – A tale of two climates. #GetOffGreen

1 month ago
Anthony Watts
Humor Satire

Tuesday Tittering

1 month ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Carbon sequestration Humor

Friday Funny: ‘Carbon Extraction’ Only Way to Stop Climate Crisis

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Humor

Inflation More Than Offsets 4.3% Rise in Residential Electricity Rates

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Energy natural gas

Natural Gas for Africa: Ready, Set, Go!

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Green tech Methane

Can Australian Green Hydrogen Replace Russian Gas?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: