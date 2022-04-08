Friday Funny: ‘Carbon Extraction’ Only Way to Stop Climate Crisis

OMG OMG OMG Hair-on-fire article in the The Sunday Times

Dangerous climate change will be avoided only if vast quantities of carbon dioxide are sucked out of the atmosphere, a landmark report due to be published tomorrow will conclude. With warming already standing at 1.1C, even rapid decarbonisation — such as a wholesale switch to renewable energy and everyone giving up driving and flying — may now not be enough to avoid breaching the 1.5C threshold. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/carbon-extraction-only-way-to-stop-climate-crisis-j5nfxntsv

Luckily we have Josh to respond to such hysterical hyperbole.

Head on over to Cartoons By Josh and peruse his work.

And while you’re there, perhaps purchase a pint fer the young lad.

