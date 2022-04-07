Open Thread

Open Thread

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LarryP
April 7, 2022 2:28 am

Dr. Roy Spencer’s site seems to have disappeared.

https://www.drroyspencer.com/

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  LarryP
April 7, 2022 2:34 am

I noticed that this morning, too, Larry, when I was doing my blog rounds. Hopefully it’s an easy fix.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
RLH(@richardlinsleyhood)
Reply to  LarryP
April 7, 2022 2:39 am

I’ve sent an email to Roy to inform him of this fact.

0
Reply
RLH(@richardlinsleyhood)
April 7, 2022 2:36 am

Why is it that most ‘cross sections’ from North to South Poles do not, like Mollweide projections, show an ‘equal area’ outcome.

Parallels.png (508×435) (humboldt.edu)

The area between 0Nand 30N is 25% of the area of the Earth. Likewise for 30N to 90N, 0S to 30S and 30S to 90S.

Some presentations do this i.e.

Imgur: The magic of the Internet

but not all.

e.g. I had to ask Willis to do this

Distribution of decaled trends by Latitude from Berkley Earth. | Climate Data and Summaries of the data (wordpress.com)

but I do not understand why this is not more common.

Using a regularly spaced Latitude presentation distorts things as badly as a Mercator projection does which means that the Poles are considerably over represented.

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
April 7, 2022 2:44 am

About a month ago there was the WUWT post “Bald Eagle ‘Takings’: Biden’s Interior Department Protects Big Wind”…https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/03/04/bald-eagle-takings-bidens-interior-department-protects-big-wind/

…but yesterday NPR reported that “A wind energy company has pleaded guilty after killing at least 150 eagles” and that they were fined $8 million (chump change):A wind energy company has pleaded guilty after killing at least 150 eagles : NPR

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Open Thread

Open Thread

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Open Thread

Open Thread

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Open Thread

Open Thread

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Open Thread

Open Thread

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Open Thread

Open Thread

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Finds a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Politics

Oil Industry Executives Smack Down House Democrats in Congressional Hearing

9 hours ago
David Middleton
coral reefs

Fake Warming Along the Great Barrier Reef

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: