Open Thread

Dr. Roy Spencer’s site seems to have disappeared.
Why is it that most ‘cross sections’ from North to South Poles do not, like Mollweide projections, show an ‘equal area’ outcome.
Parallels.png (508×435) (humboldt.edu)
The area between 0Nand 30N is 25% of the area of the Earth. Likewise for 30N to 90N, 0S to 30S and 30S to 90S.
Some presentations do this i.e.
Imgur: The magic of the Internet
but not all.
e.g. I had to ask Willis to do this
Distribution of decaled trends by Latitude from Berkley Earth. | Climate Data and Summaries of the data (wordpress.com)
but I do not understand why this is not more common.
Using a regularly spaced Latitude presentation distorts things as badly as a Mercator projection does which means that the Poles are considerably over represented.
About a month ago there was the WUWT post “Bald Eagle ‘Takings’: Biden’s Interior Department Protects Big Wind”…https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/03/04/bald-eagle-takings-bidens-interior-department-protects-big-wind/
…but yesterday NPR reported that “A wind energy company has pleaded guilty after killing at least 150 eagles” and that they were fined $8 million (chump change):A wind energy company has pleaded guilty after killing at least 150 eagles : NPR
Regards,
Bob