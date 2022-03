Our resident cartoonist Josh has his finger, er, brush, on the pulse of today’s reality in this new cartoon.

In a nutshell, there is no “climate crisis”. There is a crisis of lack of affordable essential petroleum fuels caused by the fools who believe we are in a “climate crisis.”

Like the work of Josh? Buy him a pint.

