No Energy Realism In Bidenland

As per my previous post, the situation in Ukraine should be a wake-up call to every sentient person to ditch the fantasies about wind and solar energy ASAP, and make sure that we have real energy that works. The wind/solar delusion, combined with active suppression of fossil fuels and even of nuclear, are basically financing Vladimir Putin’s war via increased oil and gas exports and higher prices. Meanwhile, the brave Ukrainian armed forces are certainly not running on the wind and sun; nor are the Russians who are attacking them.

In 2021, after finally achieving energy independence under President Trump, the U.S. immediately gave that up as the Biden Administration brought fresh rounds of fossil fuel suppression.

There are plenty of people in positions of power and/or influence in and over our government who are so taken with the religious fervor of “green” energy and “net zero” emissions that no amount of critical real world events can penetrate their mental armor. In the February 26 post I quoted U.S. “Climate Envoy” John Kerry begging the world to not let the Russian invasion distract from “focus” on rapid emissions reductions. Think of all the carbon emissions from burning buildings and tanks! And Kerry is just the tip of the iceberg among climate zanies in and around our government striving to push forward as rapidly as possible to dismantle our reliable and cost effective energy system, even as the Ukraine war dramatically demonstrates the dire necessity of energy security.

Last Thursday, February 24 — that would be the very day that Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine — a gaggle of Biden’s lieutenants held a two-hour virtual affair they called their “Climate Roundtable.” Have you read about it? Actually the official title was “White House Climate Science Roundtable on Countering ‘Delayism’ and Communicating the Urgency of Climate Action.” The White House’s statement about the event can be found here, chock full of quotes from clueless fools. A few examples among many:

  • Head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Deputy Assistant to the President Dr. Alondra Nelson: “This is deeply important to us, because, as you know, the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda on climate change is historic. We rejoined the Paris Agreement on Day One, and we’ve been back at the table internationally — leading the world to increase our collective ambition, action, and innovation over the next decade. We’ve also set bold goals for the United States: to cut U.S. emissions in half by the end of the decade, to reach 100% clean electricity by 2035, and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. . . . [T]his group knows better than most: that there have been for decades, and still are, forces arrayed against the cause of climate action — running the gamut from self-interest and short-term thinking, to deliberate disinformation campaigns that are as insidious as they are invidious.”
  • White House OSTP Deputy Director for Climate and Environment Dr. Jane Lubchenco: “While there is broad awareness of the physical science aspects of this climate crisis, attention to the social sciences has lagged behind. And at the same time, powerful vested interests have skillfully manipulated the narrative to prevent or stall action. Our world is a coupled social and environmental system that must be understood and dealt with as an integrated system. Today, we bring this richer, more complete integration of physical and social sciences to the White House. . . . It’s time to understand and fight the delayism that has already cost us so dearly.”
  • White House Senior Advisor Neera Tanden (you will recall her as having failed to get Senate confirmation to head OMB; so they have appointed her to this post that does not require confirmation): “It’s clear that a variety of special interests have had a vested interest in sowing doubt on climate change and feeding denialism and delay. We need to confront that reality. However, despite this organized campaign, a strong majority of the country wants climate action because they understand the consequences of inaction.”
  • Andrea Dutton, Professor of Geoscience from the University of Wisconsin: “Sea-level rise threatens the safety and security of the United States. It’s as if we have an army ringing our coastlines, advancing farther each year than the previous year, taking more land as it goes. We would not tolerate that; yet we are allowing sea level to rise unabated.”

Well, Andrea, how about Russia, China, and maybe Iran and North Korea as the real threats out there? I suggest that we focus on those. Sea level is rising at the rate of maybe 6 – 8 inches per century, as it has for the last 10,000 or so years since the last ice age. Perhaps we could check back in on that in a hundred years or so to see if it really is a problem.

Meanwhile, back over in Europe, perhaps being much closer to the advancing Russian tanks has a way of focusing the mind. Germany, with its “Energiewende,” has long fancied itself the vanguard of the movement to get rid of fossil fuels. But after 12 years of this they have essentially no storage, battery or otherwise, to back up the wind and sun, and thus remain completely dependent on fossil fuels on calm nights and cloudy winter days. Oh, and they have also banned fracking for natural gas in their own territory. So it’s natural gas from Russia or nothing, just as Russia decides to advance its military westward.

The headline of the Bloomberg story today is “Germany may extend coal use to replace Russian gas.” But wait, you say — didn’t Germany just elect a new government consisting of the Social Democrats and the Greens? Surely, those people would not tolerate such a thing! Think again:

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, the former co-leader of the Green party, said coal plants could run for longer and even said he wasn’t “ideologically opposed” to extending the use of nuclear energy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday plans to build two new liquefied natural gas terminals to expand Germany’s energy choices and reduce its reliance on Russia. The government wants to reach a point where it can “pick and choose which countries we want to build energy partnerships with,” Habeck said in an interview late on Sunday on ARD television. “Being able to choose also means, in case of doubt, that you can become independent from Russian gas, coal or oil.”

Jeroen B.
March 2, 2022 6:04 am

Sadly it’s not even dawned on these buffoons that if you have your own energy industry from resource to product you don’t need to “pick and choose partnerships”

Vuk
Reply to  Jeroen B.
March 2, 2022 7:21 am

“Iranian people” are amused that they have American president’s support and sympathy, and they’ll never give in or forgive Vlad the Terrible.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Vuk
March 2, 2022 7:42 am

That was just weird. The actresses behind him couldn’t even fake their reaction to it.

How can the DNC do this to a semi-senile old man. It’s disgusting.

Richard M
March 2, 2022 6:26 am

The US government is one of the biggest sources of climate disinformation. Probably only secondary to the UN IPCC. They continue to treat climate as a top down energy forcing when in fact it is just the opposite, the energy from the sun first warms the atmospheric boundary layer which then warms the rest of the atmosphere.

The claims of a increased downwelling energy forcing is nonsense. Skeptics need to quit supporting this nonsense. The downwelling energy is just part of an overall net increase in upward flowing energy driven by increases in non condensing greenhouse gases.

That’s right. The 3.7 W/m2 of energy that is supposed to warm the planet only exists in computations by cherry picking one part of the data. When all the data is considered it must be added to the upward flowing energy to space which then causes it to disappear into a net increase in upward IR radiation.

Pillage Idiot
March 2, 2022 6:30 am

During the 2020 discussions about Russian gas pipelines, I believe that one of the German energy ministers declared that they trusted Putin far more than they trusted Trump.

Essentially all of the western media constantly bashed Trump and gave him worse press than a military-expansionist dictator. I am amazed at all of the people in the world that are easily influenced by obviously facile propaganda.

(I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. The exact same phenomenon occurs on global press coverage calling CAGW an existential threat to humanity.)

Tom.1
March 2, 2022 6:30 am

It seems to me that if we are going to subsidize wind and solar it should be on the basis of being able to supply energy continuously. Intermittent energy is simply a non-starter.

David Sulik
March 2, 2022 6:47 am

Sounds like you approve of the Obama-Biden installed Neo-KnotZs that are running Ukraine by lauding them as brave.

Gregory Woods
March 2, 2022 6:53 am

RDS

Felix
March 2, 2022 7:15 am

Dems will lose the 2022 midterms, and the Republicans will be able to stop his green nonsense, if they have the backbone, but not override his vetoes for any positive legislation, such as reviving Keystone XL, oil leases, etc. It will come down to passing bills Biden wants for signing bills he doesn’t want. I wonder what the political geniuses have in mind, for both categories. I’m sure only that it will not help.

jeffery p
Reply to  Felix
March 2, 2022 7:39 am

Dems will lose the 2022 midterms, and the Republicans will be able to stop his green nonsense…

Never underestimate the ability of the Republican party to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Also never underestimate the ability of Republicans to blow it when given an opportunity to lead.

At least we can look forward to gridlock. While gridlock isn’t progress, it’s better than anything the Democrats or progressives can offer us.

Felix
Reply to  jeffery p
March 2, 2022 7:50 am

My only real hope is that Dems lose the midterms so badly that it scares them and emboldens the Republicans enough to do something right rather than just try to entrench themselves.

Gerald
March 2, 2022 7:17 am

The Ukraine war blows up the Green Energy delusion. Green Energy means PV-cells and wind turbines backed up by gas. Since gas turbines can be switched on and off qickly (which is not possible with coal or nuclear) to back up the unreliable Green Energy. But nobody cared where the gas should come from. For the EU its shown in the graph. App. 40% Russia, 20% Norway, quite stable over the recent years. But what really dropped is the domestic production. From 24% in 2015 to meager 9% in 2021. That’s the result if you ban fracking and scare away every potential investments in fossile energy by threatening to shut it completely down in a few years. For the moment it’s just compensated by LNG (from 8% up to 18%) mostly from Qatar and US. But replacing Russias 40% share is simply impossible and well known by Putin. 40% is just the overall EU share, especially in the CEE countries (Germany, Austria, Hungary eg.) the share of Russian gas even 60% or more.
“Bidenland” may lack some realism, but it’s still far away from the loss of realism level in the EU.

Bild_2022-03-02_160456.png
jeffery p
March 2, 2022 7:34 am

President FJB Brandon has always been the Forest Gump of the Democrats (without the likeability, or modicum of common sense) in that he always goes whichever way the wind blows. Currently, the driving force in the party is from the progressive big green money bags. The man ain’t smart, but he is smart enough to not cut off his funding.

aaron
March 2, 2022 7:35 am

With inflation so high, interest rates so low, governments freezing accounts, why would anybody have money in banks beyond what’s needed month to month? Invest it in energy stocks!

If we were properly focused on energy security, greenhouse gas emissions would be a moot point.

The Northern Hemisphere climate was much more extreme in previous centuries. The past 150 years have been unusually kind. We are not prepared for reversion to the mean.

The reason I voted for Johnson instead of Clinton was because she would’ve been the greatest gift to Russia and OPEC ever imagined. Well, before Biden anyway.

The status quo is far more dangerous than Trump ever was.

Biden can also write as many leases as he wants now, after such reckless moves no one can trust him on energy. He has brought too much uncertainty.

https://mobile.twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1497253139837190144

#AntiFragileEnergy #GreenNuclearDeal #HighlyFlexibleNaturalGas #IncineratePlasticPollution #WasteToEnergy

aaron
March 2, 2022 7:37 am

Biden can also write as many leases as he wants now, after such reckless moves no one can trust him on energy. He brought too much uncertainty.

H. D. Hoese
March 2, 2022 7:41 am

Andrea Dutton, Professor of Geoscience from the University of Wisconsin: “Sea-level rise threatens the safety and security of the United States. It’s as if we have an army ringing our coastlines, advancing farther each year than the previous year, taking more land as it goes. We would not tolerate that; yet we are allowing sea level to rise unabated.” Dutton needs to be taken on a real seaside tour–Bay of Fundy through Louisiana to Mexico.

When the Sea Grant program started, Midwestern US states wanted into it. May have been a Wisconsin university that came up the argument that they were perfectly situated for the program being half way between the Atlantic and Pacific. An older marine biologist was afraid Sea Grant would attract those poorly trained in the subject. They even got in on claiming that there were estuaries in the Great Lake area. Seems like he was prescient.

An interesting aside as I was looking for a word in a dictionary ran across this at the top of a page, need to use ‘de-’ for many things nowadays. deStalinization–“discrediting Stalin and his policies.” ‘Deestuarinize Midwest,’ nah, better term somewhere.

Joseph Zorzin
March 2, 2022 7:49 am

anyone wanting to see just how bad Russian’s economy is going to collapse, watch:
RUSSIA – Massive WRITE OFFS & LOSS OF TRADE Have Started as Business World Axes Trade with Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT5Bg61qjdU

the speaker is a British economist (?) who offers a high level analysis of economic issues world wide- no fancy graphics- just him talking- this video points out just how bad Russia is going to be feeling in short order

no doubt Putin had no idea…. and when I saw him at that extremely long table- with one or more persons at the other end- the depth of his insanity is now obvious

if anyone here does twitter- and I know most regulars here don’t- they could start a new thread- something like “#dump_Putin”- if one like that doesn’t already exist- I bet it’ll have 100 million subscribers in days

Duane
March 2, 2022 7:51 am

Presidents have little to nothing to do with fossil fuel production and distribution – that is entirely set by the private markets. Indeed, nearly all of the “energy independence” of the US was achieved long before Trump entered office in 2017, while Presidents Bush and Obama were in office – almost entirely due to fracking of oil and gas on private lands. Most gas production due to fracking comes from private oil leases, not government.

Actually, the largest drop in oil and gas production in history in the US occurred under Trump – a nearly instantaneous reduction of 30% took place in April 2020 .. not because of anything Trump did or didn’t do, but entirely because of COVID and the COVID induced massive worldwide recession which also depressed demand by 30% almost instantaneously in April 2020. American oil producers then found themselves greatly lagging demand in a recovering economy by the time Trump left office.

Again, Presidents don’t control markets. Markets control themselves.

Any non-communist should understand that basic concept of supply vs. demand – a law that’s never been repealed by any politician anywhere on Earth in history.

