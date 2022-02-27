Electric Vehicles

Claim: Electric Vehicles are being Shipped in Fire Retardant Bags

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t observa; Orbital space vehicle re-entry grade fireproofing technology is being deployed to prevent Electric Vehicle batteries from creating another Felicity Ace disaster. My question – when are fire blankets going to be provided to EV owners?

EV fires become hot issue

Maritime operators wrestling with solutions to EV fires as another car carrier burns

 By John Mellor on 26th February 2022

The cars on the ship burned with such intensity that parts of the hull above the waterline melted. 

According to data provided to Australian fire fighting services, these burning batteries reach temperatures of more than 2700 degrees celsius!

This latest fire on the Felicity Ace is the fourth since, in 2019, the Grande America, a roll-on roll-off vessel with more than 2000 new and used vehicles on board, sank in the Bay of Biscay after the cars ignited. The crew of 26 tried to combat the fire but, within hours, the heat was so intense that it weakened the structural integrity of the ship’s bulkheads and hull. There was little that any of the crew members could do but to abandon ship.

As the industry searches for answers, some operators of  car carriers are no longer accepting used EVs and some are also banning accident-damaged used EVs.

One possible solution would be to cover each EV with a special fire-proof blanket at the time an EV is being loaded and tied down to the car deck. 

These would have the fire retardant qualities along the lines of those used by Bridgehill car fire blankets which in normal use are unfolded and dragged over burning cars thus containing the fire under the cover. 

Some car carriers and ferry operators have already begun equipping their vessels with these blankets. 

The blankets are made from similar material to that used on space vehicles to protect them from the intense heat generated on re-entry into earth’s atmosphere.

Read more: https://premium.goauto.com.au/ev-fires-become-hot-issue/

I have to admit I made a mistake in previous articles. I thought electric vehicle fires burned at around 2700F (1500C), but if this article is correct, the actual temperature is more like 4900F (2700C).

What house building material can withstand large fire emitting heat of that magnitude? Just looking at a fire that hot can injure your eyes, let alone trying to fight it.

Now that maritime transport companies have noticed the catastrophic risk of transporting EVs by ship, surely it is only a matter of time until home insurance companies wake up to the catastrophic fire risk of owning an EV.

Chinese video of an e-scooter catching fire, and burning with a white hot flame. An EV battery is much larger than a scooter battery.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gregory Woods
February 27, 2022 2:10 pm

EV’s are a hot subject right now….

13
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 27, 2022 2:17 pm

Hahahaha

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Gregory Woods
February 27, 2022 3:04 pm

Sales are on fire

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 27, 2022 3:42 pm

Really, electric scooters are a blast, even to ride.

0
Reply
Rick C
February 27, 2022 2:19 pm

The fire blankets they’re referring to are made from ceramic fiber or Nomex often in combination. Such blankets work by smothering the fire by limiting oxygen while protecting surroundings by insulating and limiting radiant heating and ignition. I doubt they’d do much good with a Lithium Ion battery fire and they’d probably disintegrate after the first couple hours exposure. On a ship their use on an EV fire might just result in a deck melt down a la a mini- China Syndrome.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Rick C
February 27, 2022 3:45 pm

The video from earlier said they’re made from woven silica fibers that can handle temperatures over 2000F. They might only contain splatter and shrapnel but that’s better than nothing.

I had a Hispanic technician once who said that making him wear Nomex was discriminatory. He had a good sense of humor.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by Scissor
0
Reply
Tom.1
February 27, 2022 2:24 pm

We get many posts and comments on posts here on the safety hazards of electric vehicles and lithium battery fires. It strikes me that many people here actually hope for failure of electric vehicles in order to spite the climate alarmists. I see no point in wishing for failure of anything all depending of course on some kind of cost benefit analysis. However, the concerns about battery fires are overloaded on the side of their unique fire hazard problem, which would be a cost in the cost benefit analysis. I am not expert in this in any way, but without that I can still observe the following:

  1. There are millions of electric vehicles on the road now and millions more being sold every year. Even though the overall market penetration is still small, there is apparently a high level of acceptance of electric vehicles among consumers. The biggest impediments to people buying electric cars are mostly likely initial cost, and driving range. Obviously, the market could turn against EV’s and sales could dry up; I’m not going to try to predict (or wish for) that.
  2. In addition to 1., practically all major auto companies have plans to convert to electric vehicles. I can’t imagine they would be doing this if they thought the vehicles they were planning on producing would present an unacceptable level of risk to the driving public. They can’t not have considered this. The largest car manufacturer by market cap makes nothing but EV’s.
  3. Government agencies such as NHTSA would not allow the manufacture or continued manufacture of automobiles that presented an unacceptable level of risk or were generally unsafe. Consider some of the problems we’ve had with air bags which have actually killed people.
  4. EV and battery technology is still in its infancy. There will no doubt be improvements as the industry matures.
  5. The industry that most understands risk, insurance, will have say in this through what it is willing to sell insurance for, if at all. It does cost more to insure an EV, but that is probably due to their higher cost and higher repair cost, not the battery fire risk.
  6. The problem has been studied by experts with no finding of excessive risk due to battery fire. Why Electric-Powered Vehicle Fires Make Headlines (battelle.org)
-3
Reply
Dean
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 2:27 pm

Sounds like that big tobacco list again…….

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:12 pm

I see Battelle is a completely unbiased source of information on batteries.

Ev fires make headlines because they are catastrophic and almost impossible to put out and off gas incredibly hazardous materials.

It is only a matter of time until one of these ship fires occurs in a multistory building and a bunch of people die.

Then there will be lots of wailing about why wasn’t this publicized which of course we know the answer to

3
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 27, 2022 4:00 pm

Oh, there will be publicity when it happens. Heard much about the Grenfell Tower disaster lately?

The Green memory hole is very deep, and very dark.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:16 pm

#3: Like the FDA would never approve a dangerous drug?

#4: The Search for the Magic Battery continues…

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:22 pm

EVs need to pay a “gas” tax. Eff the rich.

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:26 pm

Even though the overall market penetration is still small, there is apparently a high level of acceptance of electric vehicles among consumers.

Not sure if this is just a poor choice of words, but to me it roughly translates as ‘even though everyone is eating their desert, there is still cake’.

If the acceptance is high, then why is the market small?

I did a quick ‘Independent Fact Chat’ and not only have I now banned you from Facebook, but http://www.iea.org seem to suggest that there are 10million electric cars (not sure if this is hybrids or pure EV, it was a quick check) and they make up approx ONE percent of the global car stock.

So… quick maths… 990 million non electric cars in the world?

0
Reply
Mickey Reno
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:31 pm

I got to thinking about your claim that WUWT readers are actually rooting for vehicle fires. This is wrong. I’m hoping for wind turbine fires. I wish they’d all burn up.

1
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Mickey Reno
February 27, 2022 4:02 pm

For many of those, the setbacks from flammables in the environment aren’t enough. Particularly if they light up when there is a wind.

0
Reply
Matt Kiro
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:45 pm

2# When the government keeps increasing mpg/kpl requirements for ICE vehicles, while also providing subsidies for EV purchases, you can see why manufacturers might start making more EVs.
4# I believe EVs have been around just as long as ICE vehicles , if not longer, so i guess we can also deduce that ICE are in their infancy and will all make improvements.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom.1
February 27, 2022 3:48 pm

So you’re saying they are safe and effective.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
February 27, 2022 2:25 pm

Except for political influence, banning BEVs from tunnels or indoor parking would seem advisable.

5
Reply
Dean
February 27, 2022 2:25 pm

I thought the holy grail in managing hazards was elimination?

5
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Dean
February 27, 2022 3:29 pm

Yes. Remove the hazard, problem goes away.

Slightly OT – but PPE is the LAST resort in hazard reduction. It is saying you have no ability to remove or reduce the hazard, so just wear this and try not to get hurt.

Any location that requires you to wear PPE is basically admitting there is a danger that they cannot control.

Masks are PPE.

0
Reply
dk_
February 27, 2022 2:28 pm

Didja ever wonder what happened to our power walls?

2
Reply
John Bell
February 27, 2022 2:30 pm

Use asbestos car bags, that will help.

2
Reply
Steve Case
February 27, 2022 2:40 pm

Are the cars shipped fully charged? Would that make a difference?

1
Reply
toorightmate
February 27, 2022 2:59 pm

The best fire blankets are made of asbestos!!!!!!

1
Reply
Martin Clark
Reply to  toorightmate
February 27, 2022 3:25 pm

One of the problems with asbestos is that when its resistance level is exceeded, it explodes.
Many decades ago I and my building associates solved the problem of fire-proofing the under-floor ceiling over a car-parking space. We simply doubled-up the thickness of the gypsum ceiling panels. It also avoided the issue of safely cutting the boards to fit, as we already knew that cutting asbestos sheet with wetting and a hand-saw was very slow, and using power tools was unwise.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 27, 2022 3:00 pm

I wonder what kind of pollutants these EV battery fires/explosions are putting into the atmosphere? Maybe some greenhouse gases?

1
Reply
MatrixTransform
February 27, 2022 3:04 pm

oops.

the best bombs and rockets carry their fuel along with their own oxidizer

…gonna need a bigger blanket

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
February 27, 2022 3:14 pm

A fire blanket can’t cover the underside of the car—how is this a solution?

0
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
February 27, 2022 3:19 pm

Interestingly, Matson ships a lot of vehicles between US mainland and Hawaii. Their preparation guide specifies fuel tanks should be between 1/8 and 1/4 full, auxiliary propane tanks must be inspected and certified empty, but EV batteries should be fully charged. Once a Li-Ion battery fire starts, I suspect the charge state is pretty much irrelevant.

Also interesting: fire extinguishers must be removed: “Federal regulations do not permit fire extinguishers to be shipped with your automobile.”

0
Reply
markl
February 27, 2022 3:37 pm

Think of parking garages filled with EVs, much like the boat …. will take a while to get there but it may happen. Fire departments need to get up to speed with available chemicals that snuff LiIon fires dispersed with quick installed attachments at the end of the fire hose.

0
Reply
nankerphelge
February 27, 2022 3:59 pm

Just wait until the Insurance consequences flow through to Domestic Batteries and EV’s.
How about your battery cannot be within 50 metres of the House right about where you park your EV??
Based on finally getting Bushfire (Wildfire) Cover for a business I am involved in I could easily see an excess of $10,000+ per claim as well or worse – cover denied!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles Opinion

More Shipping News – Was the Felicity Ace Fire caused by Electric Vehicle Batteries?

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Electric Vehicles

Electric Transportation By 2050

2 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate Politics Electric Vehicles Opinion

EV Recharge Hell for Climate Activist Heidi Harmon

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News Electric Vehicles

Norway: Record Oil & Gas Export Revenue in 2021! How Else Could They Have Funded Massive EV Subsidies?

1 month ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

Claim: Electric Vehicles are being Shipped in Fire Retardant Bags

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

White House Publishes a Reading on Countering Climate Denialism

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Claim: Hawaii relies on Russian oil — but clean energy could change that

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Messing With The Environment “To Fight Climate Change”… Wind Farms Are Altering The North Sea

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: