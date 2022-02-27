Climate Politics

Claim: Hawaii relies on Russian oil — but clean energy could change that

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Hawaiian grid operators have the job from hell. Green obsessed Hawaiian politicians have demanded their grid operators keep the electricity flowing without buying oil, despite a forced coal shutdown and serious delays to renewable energy projects.

Hawaii relies on Russian oil — but clean energy could change that

Hawaii’s transition to renewables becomes all the more urgent as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattles energy markets.

25 February 2022

Julian Spector

Russia invaded Ukraine, global oil prices spiked, and one U.S. state in particular will feel the crunch.

Hawaii imports all of its oil, much of it from Russia itself. As the U.S. Energy Information Administration succinctly notes, ​“Isolated by the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii is the most petroleum-dependent U.S. state.” And while gasoline prices are rising everywhere, Hawaii is unique among the states in how much it depends on oil for electricity.

The biggest power plant on the most populous island, the coal-powered AESplant in West Oahu, will shut down in September 2022. The fleet of large-scale renewable projects developed to replace the coal plant is facing delaysand cancellations. Until new clean capacity comes online, oil plants are part of the fallback plan to keep the lights on for Oahu’s 1 million residents when coal power goes away.

“We have warned about leaving the cost of this transition up to world oil markets, and this week’s events are another reminder of the price we pay for oil dependence,” said Jay Griffin, chair of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, in a Friday email.

Regulators at the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission previously castigated the utility for its plans to increase reliance on oil-burning plants after the coal plant shutdown, citing concerns about carbon emissions and added costs for consumers.

In a letter to Hawaiian Electric, the regulators said that Oahu is expected to have enough energy to keep the grid reliable for the next few years thanks to the first two rounds of contracts for new renewable and battery projects. But, the letter adds, ​“nearly all Stage 1 and 2 projects have faced delays,” and multiple projects have been canceled due to pandemic-induced supply chain problems.

Read more: https://www.canarymedia.com/articles/fossil-fuels/hawaii-relies-on-russian-oil-but-clean-energy-could-change-that

One of my first contracts was developing software for a power utility, to help them manage their inventory. I liked my manager Lou S., decent guy, gentle, compassionate, yet a real sense of mission. He approached his job of keeping the lights on, the way police officers or other frontline workers approach their job. He knew there are real consequences when the power fails, so he was quietly but utterly determined to prevent that from happening, by doing his job to the best of his ability.

Somewhere in the Hawaiian grid hierarchy is someone just like my old power engineer boss, who is burning whatever is left of her life and sanity, trying to save her bosses from themselves. Nothing she does is right in the eyes of her bosses. Coal is being eliminated, renewables are late to the table, so she bought oil for emergency diesel generators – then got slammed in public for doing her job, of keeping the lights on.

Whoever you are, just walk away. They don’t deserve you.

2hotel9
February 27, 2022 6:02 am

So they are going to build a nuke power plant in Hawaii?

Vuk
Reply to  2hotel9
February 27, 2022 6:07 am

I assume that the USA has enough oil to supply needs of it’s population, but it’s reluctant to do so.
In addition Hawaii has huge reserves of geothermal potential.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
Spetzer86
Reply to  Vuk
February 27, 2022 6:35 am

That worked well until a few years ago when the lava came through in that one site.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 27, 2022 7:25 am

Pele hates geothermal?

She is obviously working at cross purposes to Gaia!

Steve Case
Reply to  Spetzer86
February 27, 2022 7:45 am

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! First chuckle of my day. Yes I know it’s really not that funny, and sure does put the fear of God (Pele) if you try that again. You got a link for that Just a minute, I’ll Google that:

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out. LINK

Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
February 27, 2022 7:58 am

Not in plain sight in the article is the fact that the heat transfer fluid used was pentane, which they referred to as a gas, though at room temperature pentane (actually a mixture of isomers, predominantly the straight chain normal paraffin) is a liquid hydrocarbon, mostly derived from crude oil, especially from fracking.

2hotel9
Reply to  Vuk
February 27, 2022 7:36 am

We are not reluctant, we have a$$holes in our government blocking us from doing so.

commieBob
Reply to  2hotel9
February 27, 2022 6:52 am

There are floating power plants. link They could rent one of those until their renewable energy becomes viable, ie. forever. 🙂

2hotel9
Reply to  commieBob
February 27, 2022 7:41 am

That would be a sweet gig! Could gouge them for billions with that grift! 😉

Tom Halla
February 27, 2022 6:06 am

Hawaii’s other problem is the Jones Act, so it cannot use American LNG.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 27, 2022 6:18 am

They’re not alone in regards to that problem.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 27, 2022 7:28 am

Can we have some competent governmental agency evaluate the “social cost” of the Jones Act?

If the benefit to U.S. shipping interests is X$, then the cost to the U.S. overall has to be somewhere in the range of 100X$ to 1,000X$.

Scissor
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
February 27, 2022 8:20 am

Yes, the Jones Act sound like some Jim Crow law.

John K. Sutherland
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 27, 2022 7:47 am

THE JONES ACT (1920)

The US cannot ship its own oil or nat gas to its own ports, because of the Jones Act of 1920.
From an article by Colin Grabow of Cato.
‘This 1920 law mandates that vessels transporting cargo within the United States must be U.S.-registered, at least 75 percent U.S.-owned, at least 75 percent U.S.-crewed, and U.S.-built. But no ships capable of transporting LNG in bulk quantities that meet these requirements exist.
Of the world’s more than 525 LNG carriers, not a single one is Jones Act-compliant. And so even as (foreign) ships laden with U.S. LNG voyage to countries as distant as India and Japan, it cannot be sent by water to other parts of the United States.
This is almost certain to remain the case so long as no changes are made to the Jones Act. The law’s strictures virtually guarantee that transporting U.S. LNG to Puerto Rico, or via ship to any other part of the United States, will never make economic sense.
The cost of ship construction alone is prohibitive. According to the Wall Street Journal, a U.S.-built LNG carrier would cost over half a billion dollars more than one purchased from a South Korean shipyard ($700 million versus $180 million). Beyond the general inefficiency of U.S. commercial shipyards, this differential is explained by a lack of expertise—U.S. shipyards have not built an LNG carrier since 1980. In a 2015 GAO report one U.S. shipyard admitted that to build such a ship it would have to “hire an additional 250 to 300 skilled Korean workers for the duration of the build time to ensure the work is done correctly.”
Crewing the ship with Americans still further diminishes the attractiveness of a Jones Act-compliant LNG carrier. U.S.-flagged ships are estimated to have operating costs in excess of $6 million per year compared to ships operating under foreign flags, with U.S. crews the primary cost driver.
To make the math pencil out, a Jones Act-compliant LNG carrier would have to charge rates well above those of foreign-flagged carriers. This would cut into the savings of using cheap U.S. LNG in the first place, if not erase it entirely. And when such a ship was not delivering LNG to Puerto Rico, how would it earn its keep? For deliveries to international destinations the ship would have to compete against foreign-flag vessels with far lower costs. Any U.S.-built and U.S.-crewed LNG carrier would almost certainly be unemployable and unviable on a long-term basis.’
‘As smart as a bag of hammers’, comes to mind.

Coeur de Lion
February 27, 2022 6:24 am

They’ll keep the coal going. No harm

commieBob
February 27, 2022 6:34 am

In times of emergency, it sometimes makes sense to set expectations somewhat higher than is actually possible.

Beaverbrook deliberately inserted an extra margin of 15 per cent over and above the very best that British industry could be expected to produce. The extra margin was added to provide an out-of-reach target to British industry so that it would push as hard as possible to increase production.

link

Beaverbrook was a very wise genius and his plan worked. Britain produced way more fighter aircraft than the Germans expected. That, plus radar, won the Battle of Britain.

So, what if you have ambitious stupid people who set impossible goals? These people have to be got rid of post haste. link They are a danger to the nation.

The folks pushing renewable energy in Hawaii aren’t nearly as smart and knowledgeable as they think they are. They will cause great damage and their excuse will be that they were sabotaged by the malign forces of the fossil fuel industry. The truth will be that they failed because of their stupidity and ignorance. If sanity ever prevails again, we need something like the Nuremberg Trials for such idiots. “I was just trying to save the planet” is a lot like “I was just following orders.” /rant

Last edited 1 hour ago by commieBob
meiggs
Reply to  commieBob
February 27, 2022 6:54 am

Surely the how-are-yans would also like to shut down the tourist trades? Perhaps only welcoming those arriving by sail boat? That would solve their energy problem too, no toursist, no need for it.

Scissor
Reply to  meiggs
February 27, 2022 8:22 am

The military presence there, especially around Pearl Harbor, is quite significant.

Spetzer86
February 27, 2022 6:34 am

You’re basically calling for the Doers to go all John Galt on them? Might work. Although going all John Wick might be faster…

Scissor
February 27, 2022 6:36 am

Should Hawaii wish to maintain a travel industry, then it also needs to import fuels or oil for jets, etc., in addition to the huge use of fossil fuels for maintaining its military bases.

In order to kill two birds with one stone, the U.S. could just surrender Hawaii to the Chinese.

MarkW
Reply to  Scissor
February 27, 2022 7:00 am

I thought Japan was going to buy the Islands back in the 80’s.

Scissor
Reply to  MarkW
February 27, 2022 8:02 am

Yes, they could have been left holding the bag.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Scissor
February 27, 2022 7:58 am

“..U.S. could just surrender Hawaii to the Chinese.”

Or just kick them out of the Union. From what I’ve seen from their officials, they’ve all bought into a local version of “intersectional” politics and don’t care much for us mainlanders. There are certainly better beaches that are a lot cheaper and easier to visit.

Coach Springer
February 27, 2022 6:45 am

Noted: Tropical islands with minimal comparative energy needs need fossil fuels.

They may possibly materially reduce such dependency at the cost of their environment and their economy.

DonK
February 27, 2022 6:59 am

Actually, Hawaii wouldn’t be a bad place to run a pilot project in running a modern society on renewables. It has essentially no fossil fuel resources unless there are so far undiscovered clathrate deposits offshore. And it’s a LONG way from anywhere. As a result, electricity is already quite expensive. 30-40 cents a kwh. It’s tropical, so there’s reasonable solar potential even in Winter. And geothermal energy is possible although the volcano ate their geothermal plant a few years ago. Most of the people live on Oahu which is roughly 50x70km — a reasonable distance for EVs. And there’s an interesting engineering problem probably — running a high capacity power cable across the 2km deep, 50km wide Maui Channel from Hawaii where the volcanoes are to the places where most of the people are

That would be if the green warriors believed in engineering — which they don’t seem to. Faith based stuff is so much cleaner and easier. Much more fun.

My GUESS is that such an experiment would end up concluding that even with the deck stacked in favor of renewables, they can’t do the whole job and that either nuclear or fossil fuels are needed as well. But it would be interesting to try and see what happens.

Scissor
Reply to  DonK
February 27, 2022 8:04 am

They would only need to go back to wearing grass skirts, which isn’t half bad.

Gregg
Reply to  DonK
February 27, 2022 8:12 am

They could also go back to growing sugarcane and perhaps growing switchgrass and converting it to biofuel for powering their generators and inter-island jets, if the economics pencil out. They likely don’t.

They already tried pumping cold water up from the depths and running a Rankine-cycle generator when used with warm surface water (greater than 20°C delta T). They shut it down because it wasn’t economically sustainable. They discovered that selling the deep ocean water to the Japanese as a mineral rich tonic was more lucrative. That said, it looks like Makai started up a new 120 kW pilot plant in the same location (Kailua Kona), so we’ll see if it does better this time with titanium heat exchangers.

Andy Kepling
February 27, 2022 7:19 am

Once we start building better boats we won’t need lifeboats anymore, so lets ban lifeboats now, to make better boats happen quicker!

Scissor
Reply to  Andy Kepling
February 27, 2022 8:05 am

Great analogy!

c1ue
February 27, 2022 7:57 am

The reason Hawaii still generates the majority of its electricity from oil is because of the huge US military (naval) bases there. The transport of oil to Hawaii is subsidized by the US military, and at least some of the oil burned for civilian consumption is subsidized as a result.
Substitution of this oil can be done but it would mean replacement with something that isn’t subsidized – not at all obvious to me that it would improve the situation.
Similarly, increasing wind and solar would not only have the reliability problem – both power generation and the supply/start/stop headaches of backup – but also Hawaii doesn’t have infinite empty land for solar/wind.
I haven’t looked at the purported battery backup setups reported above, but i would not be surprised if the costs were enormous with the resulting duration of backup being in the single to low double digit hours range – i.e. useless for any protracted period of significant wind/solar interruption. And these aren’t so uncommon in Hawaii: a passing typhoon is a multi-day event, for example.

