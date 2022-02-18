Drought

Is the Southwest U.S. Experiencing a Megadrought Fueled by Global Warming?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Another debunking of the Southwest Megadrought Panic and attribution to Climate Change.

from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Dr. Clifford Mass

During the past week, many major media websites have headlined a study by some UCLA researchers suggesting that the Southwest U.S. is in a megadrought–the worst in 1200 years– and that global warming is the prime cause.    

To illustrate, below is the front page of the LA Times.  And the Seattle Times highlighted the megadrought claims as well.  


Unfortunately, there are some major problems with this study and many of the hyperbolic claims–as I will explain below.
The US Southwest has clearly experienced a dry spell recently, but global warming (a.k.a. climate change) is only a minor contributor compared to natural variability.  Decadal dry periods are not unusual or unknown for the U.S. Southwest.  They have happened many times before during periods when human-caused climate change could not be the origin.
Why 22 years?
A key aspect of this paper is its claim that the last 22 years were the driest over the southwest U.S. for the past 1200 years.   Their measure of dryness was soil moisture and they secured this indirectly by relating tree ring chronologies to such moisture.   Here is a plot of soil moisture from their paper:

Figure 1b from Williams et al. 2002.  Nature Climate Change.  The soil moisture is expressed as standard deviations from the mean.
Tree rings are, of course, imperfect measurements of soil moisture, but let’s put that aside for the moment.   
You will notice a lot of ups and down in southwest U.S. soil moisture, and that in most ways, the recent dry period is unremarkable.  In fact, there were many previous events in which the soil moisture was drier.  There were many periods when the soil moisture was low (say less than -1) for longer periods.

Now, I am not a little surprised that none of the “curious” media stopped for a moment and asked:  why did these researchers pick 22 years?   Why not 25 years,  30 years, or 50 years?The answer is that their whole narrative, their whole claim of unusual drought, would have weakened greatly if they had used 25 years or 30 years or anything longer.
You can see the issue from the plot above.  The soil moisture was in fact VERY HIGH during the 1990s, including 1998.  If they had used a longer period, they would have found more normal conditions.   
If you want to see this more clearly, let me show you the Palmer Drought Index over California during the past 120 years (see below).  This index combines temperature and precipitation and is a reasonable thing to compare to their soil moisture index.
The 22 year period (red, -1.51)) has an average that is much lower than the past 30 years (blue -.93) or the past 25 years (cyan, -1.24).   This effect is even larger if you look at precipitation.  By selecting 22 years they avoided the wet period in the mid to late 1990s.

Now I am not comfortable with their approach, with claims of megadrought dependent on selecting the exact period over which it recently has been dry.
What is the origin of the two-decade dry period?
There is little doubt that it has been relatively (but not record) dry over the southwest U.S. during the past two decades.  The authors of this paper claim it is mainly due to global warming, but there is strong evidence that this is not the case.
Something unusual has been going on during the past 20 years:  persistent ridging (high pressure) during the winter over the northeastern Pacific. And such high pressure has kept storms away from the southwest U.S.  
Several highly regarded atmospheric scientists have investigated this issue and have found that the persistent high pressure and associated warm sea surface temperatures off the West Coast are due to natural variability, not global warming.   This work has been published in the peer-reviewed literature  (see one below).

Specifically, natural variability, like changes in the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, is what forced the unusually warm, dry conditions of the past 20 years, and there is no evidence that global warming is contributing.
The authors of the megadrought paper, for some reason, ignored the obvious role of natural variability but focused on output from global climate models (GCMs).  Such climate models, forced by increasing greenhouse gases, simulated substantial warming during the past 20 years, drying the soils and thus leading to the author’s claims that the 22-year megadrought was mainly the result of greenhouse gas emissions.
But there are substantial problems with such models and their application to this problem.
Climate models are known for their failure to properly simulate (or simulate at all) key modes of natural variability like the Pacific Decadal Oscillation.   The particular models used in this work (CMIP-6) are well known to be overly sensitive to greenhouse gas concentrations.   There are substantial problems with global climate model physics, such as their unphysical cloud coverage (something I am researching) and poor simulation of convection (thunderstorms).    And there are many other known deficiencies.  In addition, these models have been tuned to match the climate of the past century, which may undermine their ability to predict the future reliably.
In short, just because the climate models were producing warming over the southwest U.S. does not mean that increasing greenhouse gases were actually the cause, particularly when there is very good published science that suggests otherwise.  Furthermore, the climate models have well-known major deficiencies.

In Summary
The southwest U.S. has always experienced periodic droughts that have extended over decades and the fact that this has occurred for thousands of years shows that global warming from increasing greenhouse gases is not the cause.  This is part of the meteorology/climatology of the region.
We are in the midst of a dry period that is not particularly unusual in intensity and there is strong evidence that it is the result of natural variability.
The best science we have now suggests that increasing greenhouse gases will have uncertain effects on southwest U.S. precipitation during this century.  Regarding temperatures, at this point in time, global warming effects are probably small compared to natural variability but will increase during this century as greenhouse gas emissions increase and the atmosphere and ocean slowly warm.

Coeur de Lion
February 18, 2022 6:06 am

I like the dispassionate language.

ResourceGuy
February 18, 2022 6:10 am

The timing is most important for flawed studies to improve their standing. In this case it is short term La Nina conditions.

DMacKenzie
February 18, 2022 6:28 am

Next year's rains should fix the drought….my prediction…..and I'm right about half the time….

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  DMacKenzie
February 18, 2022 7:05 am

I'm right about half the time…"

That's what the IPCC calls "medium confidence"..

bdgwx
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 18, 2022 7:36 am

Not exactly. The phrase "about as likely as not" is used for probabilities in the range 33-66%. The term "confidence" is used to describe the amount of evidence and the agreement of that evidence. For example the probability of a 14C atom surviving 5730 years is about as likely as not. But this is known with high confidence.

Dennis Topczewski
February 18, 2022 6:30 am

Warmer air holds more moisture yet somehow leads to drought? Then again, AGW increases polar temperatures reducing the temperature gradient between the poles and the equator yet leads to more severe weather, so with AGW the opposite of what should be expected is "TRUTH".

MarkW
Reply to  Dennis Topczewski
February 18, 2022 8:14 am

One group of warmists proclaim that warmer air holds more moisture, and this leads to drought.
Another group of warmists proclaim that warmer air holds more moisture, and this leads to floods.

Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 6:33 am

"Their measure of dryness was soil moisture and they secured this indirectly by relating tree ring chronologies to such moisture."

Tree rings are neither thermometers nor moisture detectors. They may give a vague hint about something but certainly not nearly enough to draw major conclusions.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 7:15 am

Tree rings are a reliable indicator of how many annual cycles a tree has survived. I'd be willing to bet that I could sample several trees from my wood lot and not find any meaningful correlations in the width of the rings.

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 7:39 am

Tree ring width is affected by LOTS of things. Insect infestations, fungal infestations, shade from other trees (trees in a forest setting have narrower rings because of shading than those in a pasture, for instance), nutrient sharing with other plants/trees (e.g. root entanglement). Moisture is just one factor among many.

The study is paywalled so I can't tell if they used any confounding factors to weight their data values. If not then the study is worthless.

BTW, the Southwest, including central and south California, is classified as arid desert or semi-arid desert. Both are typically low moisture climates. What did they actually expect to find with this study?

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 18, 2022 7:52 am

I see the soil moisture chart- but not the original tree ring data- which I'd like to see. No doubt in an arid area there is a vague relationship between soil mositure and tree ring growth but not nearly enough to draw strong conclusions. All of the things you mentioned and many others will effect the growth of the rings. If one ring is 10% wider than the previous ring- what exactly is the conclusion? Can they conclude that there was 10% more rain? Maybe there was the same amount of rain but the temperature was not so hot- which might allow the tree to grow more that year. Attempting to correlate tree ring width with the climate is a fantasy. But, in the news item, it says that the researchers claim 42% of the drought's severity is due to increased greenhouse gases causing climate change? How the hell can they draw that conclusion? Not 41%- not 43%- but 42%! The reporter, Ian James, isn't smart enough to challenge this "research"?? Apparently not. I wonder how many trees were studied? I should think it should be thousands but I bet it was very few.

Duane
February 18, 2022 6:59 am

Aside from the failings of warmunists' models to correctly model the world, a couple of points here need to be made to put things in proper perspective:

1) The southwestern quadrant of the US is and always has been dry, therefore in a state of "drought" as compared to any other sections of the US. Precipitation values and trends only deal with how dry the normally dry conditions are.

2) Most of the precipitation that matters – as far as maintaining existing ecosystems, and providing human requirements for domestic water and for irrigation of crops – for the entire southwest is contained and stored annually in the high mountains, the majority of which are comprised of the southern Rocky Mountains in Colorado, with some contribution from the Sierra Nevada, though that contribution is very small compared with the Rockies.

Now, look at the current snowpack water content map produced by NRCS at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/co/snow/products/. From this map it appears that nearly half of Colorado, and most of its high mountain areas with significant snowpack (not the deserts of western Colorado) are experiencing average snowpack (90-109%) compared to the statistical average snowpack experienced in 1991-2020. It is these high mountain snowpacks that supply most of the irrigation and drinking water volume for the entire southwestern US.

It is not a "mega drought" … nor even much of a drought at all.

John Bell
February 18, 2022 7:02 am

I can not believe the accuracy of that graph, soil moisture going back that far? NO way.

Jim Gorman
February 18, 2022 7:13 am

What temps, precip, and centuries made the southwest a desert to begin with? Any thing unique recently that makes it more of a desert? Climate designations don't change in the short time frame of this study. You would think any (so-called) scientist would first ask themselves what is the climate we are examining!

griff
February 18, 2022 7:45 am

Yes.

Next question!

fretslider
Reply to  griff
February 18, 2022 8:03 am

And your evidence for that statement is….

More tumbleweeds, no doubt.

fretslider
February 18, 2022 7:59 am

"…focused on output from global climate models…"

They have to do this because models is all they've got.

MarkW
February 18, 2022 8:12 am

What is the resolution for the proxies?
Is this another case of comparing yearly or monthly data against data that has been smoothed to decades if not centuries?

Bruce Cobb
February 18, 2022 8:20 am

I megadoubt it.

