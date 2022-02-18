Open Thread

Enjoy.
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Enjoy.
I have an interesting puzzle for you to solve….
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/02/10/so-who-is-speaking-for-the-people/
Fair play to her. I like her approach. She took the elite climate worriers on their word…and they could not sustain their arguments in the face of simple logic. That being,” if you think it is a crisis, act like it is.”
Great stuff, good for her, and I loved watching her sing, “you can stick your climate crisis up your arse”. She looked like she was having fun.
You’ve got to remember she is a young person and should have every right to campaign for whatever she wants.
My new analysis of the wacky Virginia Clean Economy Act.
“Dominion’s VCEA Compliance Plan is Disastrously Unreliable”
A research report
By David Wojick
http://www.cfact.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/VCEA-Reliability-Research-Report.pdf?mc_cid=a4827a5419&mc_cid=8d1127ec83&mc_eid=af7d3e4fc4
Here’s an interesting article related to a recent WUWT article about exploring the nearest stars.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/scientists-create-laser-system-that-could-get-to-mars-in-just-45-days/ar-AATXiMv
Not only could such a laser system power a vehicle to Mars, it could also power orbital transfer vehiciles all over the Earth/Moon/Mars system.
The lasers could either be ground-based or space-based.
Heating water might be a better alternative to heating hydrogen for short trips in the Earth/Moon system. Water is much less complicated to handle.
The starship Leonora Christine should be arriving anytime now :
The Massachusetts pension fund is joining the climate fight
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/17/science/massachusetts-pension-fund-is-joining-climate-fight/
The board that oversees the state’s $104.1 billion pension fund voted on Thursday to start using its shareholder power to pressure companies to act on climate change.
The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, which is chaired by state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, voted unanimously in support of the new guidelines, which essentially transform the pension fund’s managers into shareholder-activists. It asks them to vote against any directors of companies the fund is invested in if they don’t make a plan for keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or hitting net-zero emissions by 2050.
When radical Democrats talk about “Democracy” they really mean “Socialism”.
When radical Democrats say Democracy is in danger, they really mean Socialism is in danger.
When radical Democrats warn that Republicans are going to destroy Democracy, what they really mean is Republicans are going to destroy Socialism.
When radical Democrats speak for the American people, they are really speaking for the radical, leftwing, American people, but they want us to think they speak for us all.
It’s leftwing propaganda.
Look at the Big Picture :
NATOstan’s Mackindergarten is throwing a tantrum!
For the politically challenged, Mackinder’s Geopolitics could start WWIII, and NATOstan has long outlived its usefulness. No difference whether Trump or Biden occupy the WH – the same Mackindergarten is throwing up a stink. Time for adults in the room to call order!
VERY IMPORTANT
If you have investments at Vanguard or Fidelity or T. Rowe Price or BlackRock or American Funds or any other mutual fund manager,
BE SURE to let that organization know that you do not want them voting in favor of activist-sponsored “climate change” corporate proxy proposals.
If you own company shares directly, be sure to vote.