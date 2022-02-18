Open Thread

Open Thread

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Enjoy.

HenryP
February 18, 2022 2:03 am

I have an interesting puzzle for you to solve….

https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/02/10/so-who-is-speaking-for-the-people/

Ric
February 18, 2022 2:05 am

How is Greta doing? I miss her enlightened climate-related comments a lot – is she in school yet?

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Ric
February 18, 2022 2:38 am

I believe she has made nearly enough money to retire by now. A few more attention grabbing outbursts and she’ll fade away..

Jay Willis
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
February 18, 2022 3:23 am

Fair play to her. I like her approach. She took the elite climate worriers on their word…and they could not sustain their arguments in the face of simple logic. That being,” if you think it is a crisis, act like it is.”

Great stuff, good for her, and I loved watching her sing, “you can stick your climate crisis up your arse”. She looked like she was having fun.

You’ve got to remember she is a young person and should have every right to campaign for whatever she wants.

David Wojick
February 18, 2022 2:23 am

My new analysis of the wacky Virginia Clean Economy Act.

“Dominion’s VCEA Compliance Plan is Disastrously Unreliable”
A research report
By David Wojick
http://www.cfact.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/VCEA-Reliability-Research-Report.pdf?mc_cid=a4827a5419&mc_cid=8d1127ec83&mc_eid=af7d3e4fc4

Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 2:44 am

Here’s an interesting article related to a recent WUWT article about exploring the nearest stars.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/scientists-create-laser-system-that-could-get-to-mars-in-just-45-days/ar-AATXiMv

Not only could such a laser system power a vehicle to Mars, it could also power orbital transfer vehiciles all over the Earth/Moon/Mars system.

The lasers could either be ground-based or space-based.

Heating water might be a better alternative to heating hydrogen for short trips in the Earth/Moon system. Water is much less complicated to handle.

David Baird
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 3:00 am

Wait, I was expecting the Moties to do that.

6541591-L.jpg
bonbon
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 4:03 am

The starship Leonora Christine should be arriving anytime now :

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tau_Zero

pa_tauzero.jpg
David Baird
Reply to  bonbon
February 18, 2022 4:17 am

Or maybe Rama.

Rendezvous with Rama – Wikipedia

Rama.gif
Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 2:57 am

The Massachusetts pension fund is joining the climate fight
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/02/17/science/massachusetts-pension-fund-is-joining-climate-fight/

The board that oversees the state’s $104.1 billion pension fund voted on Thursday to start using its shareholder power to pressure companies to act on climate change.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, which is chaired by state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, voted unanimously in support of the new guidelines, which essentially transform the pension fund’s managers into shareholder-activists. It asks them to vote against any directors of companies the fund is invested in if they don’t make a plan for keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or hitting net-zero emissions by 2050.

John Garrett
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 4:33 am

effing idiots. I hope the b*stards end up freezing in the dark.

Garboard
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
February 18, 2022 4:33 am

I thought their fiduciary duty was to make the most profitable investments . Could they be sued for not adhering to their fiduciary responsibility?

Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 3:21 am

When radical Democrats talk about “Democracy” they really mean “Socialism”.

When radical Democrats say Democracy is in danger, they really mean Socialism is in danger.

When radical Democrats warn that Republicans are going to destroy Democracy, what they really mean is Republicans are going to destroy Socialism.

When radical Democrats speak for the American people, they are really speaking for the radical, leftwing, American people, but they want us to think they speak for us all.

It’s leftwing propaganda.

griff
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 3:47 am

and what you write is right wing propaganda.

By world standards US Democrats are barely social democrats, let alone ‘socialists’

David Baird
Reply to  griff
February 18, 2022 4:26 am

That’s only true if you see Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot and Nicolae Ceaușescu as moderates.

bonbon
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 18, 2022 4:10 am

Look at the Big Picture :
NATOstan’s Mackindergarten is throwing a tantrum!

For the politically challenged, Mackinder’s Geopolitics could start WWIII, and NATOstan has long outlived its usefulness. No difference whether Trump or Biden occupy the WH – the same Mackindergarten is throwing up a stink. Time for adults in the room to call order!

John Garrett
February 18, 2022 4:30 am

VERY IMPORTANT

If you have investments at Vanguard or Fidelity or T. Rowe Price or BlackRock or American Funds or any other mutual fund manager,

BE SURE to let that organization know that you do not want them voting in favor of activist-sponsored “climate change” corporate proxy proposals.

If you own company shares directly, be sure to vote.

