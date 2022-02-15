Sea Level Alarm

By Rud Istvan

Reading headlines this evening (2/15), NYT, NPR, and CNN are sounding climate alarms again. This time about disastrous sea level rise by 2050.

NYT: “Coastal sea levels in US to rise a foot by 2050, study confirms”

CNN: “US sea level will rise rapidly in the next 30 years, new report shows”

NPR: “Sea level rise between 6-18 inches [depending where] over next 30 years”

I wondered how this could be, since dGPS vertical land motion corrected long record tide gauges show 2.2mm/year with NO acceleration. And since, as also previously posted, 2.2mm/year closes with the sum of Greenland plus Antarctic ice loss plus ARGO thermosteric rise.

Heck, even the really bad NASA satellite altimetry SLR (not fit for purpose per three previous posts on Jason 3 and Sentinel-6) says about 3.2-3.4mm/year, under 4 inches over the next 3 decades. NOT a foot!

The loud media alarm stems from the new US interagency ‘2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report’ led by NOAA. It is readily available at oceanservices.noaa.gov. Key takeaway #1 (in bold): As much rise in the next 30 years as in the past 100!!!

That explains the blaring media headlines. Hardly an accident. Deliberate alarm.

How in the world could US government agencies reach such a conclusion while ignoring their own data? NOAA runs tide gauges. NASA runs satalt.

Turns out it is NOT their conclusion. It is an echo. The 2022 report opens with:

“Greater confidence than the last 2017 report because of advances in sea level science since 2017 AS CAPTURED IN IPCC AR6”. There have been no advances in sea level observational science. So it isn’t ‘science’ at all. Its just ‘new and improved’ IPCC AR6 models.

“Models of future sea level rise closely match one another over the next 30 years.” So what? Those AR6 models do not remotely resemble US interagency observational reality. Something that this new US interagency nowhere mentions.

Read it and weep.

US government’s climate alarmists are really scraping the bottom of the IPCC barrel, and richly deserve more ridicule than this post can muster.

