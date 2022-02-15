Alarmism Sea level

Sea Level Alarm

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

By Rud Istvan

Reading headlines this evening (2/15), NYT, NPR, and CNN are sounding climate alarms again. This time about disastrous sea level rise by 2050.

NYT: “Coastal sea levels in US to rise a foot by 2050, study confirms

CNN: “US sea level will rise rapidly in the next 30 years, new report shows

NPR: “Sea level rise between 6-18 inches [depending where] over next 30 years

I wondered how this could be, since dGPS vertical land motion corrected long record tide gauges show 2.2mm/year with NO acceleration. And since, as also previously posted, 2.2mm/year closes with the sum of Greenland plus Antarctic ice loss plus ARGO thermosteric rise.

Heck, even the really bad NASA satellite altimetry SLR (not fit for purpose per three previous posts on Jason 3 and Sentinel-6) says about 3.2-3.4mm/year, under 4 inches over the next 3 decades. NOT a foot!

The loud media alarm stems from the new US interagency ‘2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report’ led by NOAA. It is readily available at oceanservices.noaa.gov. Key takeaway #1 (in bold): As much rise in the next 30 years as in the past 100!!!

That explains the blaring media headlines. Hardly an accident. Deliberate alarm.

How in the world could US government agencies reach such a conclusion while ignoring their own data? NOAA runs tide gauges. NASA runs satalt.

Turns out it is NOT their conclusion. It is an echo. The 2022 report opens with:

“Greater confidence than the last 2017 report because of advances in sea level science since 2017 AS CAPTURED IN IPCC AR6”. There have been no advances in sea level observational science. So it isn’t ‘science’ at all. Its just ‘new and improved’ IPCC AR6 models.

“Models of future sea level rise closely match one another over the next 30 years.” So what? Those AR6 models do not remotely resemble US interagency observational reality. Something that this new US interagency nowhere mentions.

Read it and weep.

US government’s climate alarmists are really scraping the bottom of the IPCC barrel, and richly deserve more ridicule than this post can muster.

RobR
February 15, 2022 6:14 pm

It's all about eyeballs and clicks, as Stephen Koonin is fond of saying. To this we must add, the relentless pursuit of research grants.

2
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 15, 2022 6:26 pm

The picture of La Jolla Cove from the 1890s appearing near identical to today is the one refutation that that invalidates the proposal.

0
Reply
JON P PETERSON
February 15, 2022 6:30 pm

 4 inches is about right …. How come I know this, but Climate Scientists don't??

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  JON P PETERSON
February 15, 2022 6:38 pm

I’m sure they do

But we are talking Scientologists here, completely different beast.

And it needs to be put down

2
Reply
Spetzer86
February 15, 2022 6:37 pm

Somebody better tell O about all this sea level stuff because he's gone and bought a house on the beach in Hawaii to go with the one on Martha's Vineyard! For a man who believes so strongly in Climate Change, he does seem to buy a lot of houses near coastal areas….

2
Reply
garboard
February 15, 2022 6:40 pm

feature story on npr evening news tonite . they ( noaa)
know no one will remember this in ten years , let alone 30 . it’s sad how little fact checking is done by what is supposed to be high quality news orgs . five minutes googling tide gauges would show this to be ridiculous .

3
Reply
Dave Stephens
February 15, 2022 6:42 pm

My eyes have seen the glory
Of the rising of the seas
But the rise was insufficient
So I fell upon my knees
I knew not what to do
The oceans did not budge
But I had an inspiration:
Use the MODELS and then fudge!
And suddenly CALAMITY
In only 30 years
So easy to produce
Scenarios of flood and death
Predictions using fictions
Computer manufactured
And no one checks the math…

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
February 15, 2022 6:47 pm

Someone must want to bring the price of waterfront property down. Someone trying to keep up with the Obamas but doesn't quite have enough cash on hand?

1
Reply
Pillage Idiot
February 15, 2022 6:57 pm

King Canute would like to have a word with Ozymandias about making inaccurate long-range predictions.

0
Reply
