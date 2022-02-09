It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Arctic Winter Warming Causes Cold Damage in the Subtropics of East Asia

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH

IMAGE: MELTING ICE ON THE ISLANDS OF SEVERNAYA ZEMLYA (BARENTS AND LAPTEV SEA REGION). view more 
CREDIT: GABRIELA SCHAEPMAN-STRUB, ARCTIC CENTURY EXPEDITION, 2021

Due to climate change, Arctic winters are getting warmer. An international study by UZH researchers shows that Arctic warming causes temperature anomalies and cold damage thousands of kilometers away in East Asia. This in turn leads to reduced vegetation growth, later blossoming, smaller harvests and reduced CO2 absorption by the forests in the region.

During the past few days, the east coast of the United States experienced heavy snowfall and low temperatures as far south as Florida. Warmer Arctic winters are now also triggering extreme winter weather of this kind in East Asia, an international team of researchers from Switzerland, Korea, China, Japan and the United Kingdom has found. The cooler southern winters reduce vegetation activity in the evergreen subtropics, and continue to negatively affect ecosystems in the spring, for example due to branches broken under heavy snowfall or frost-damaged leaves. First author Jin-Soo Kim of the Department of Evolutionary Biology and Environmental Studies at the University of Zurich says: “The cooler winters also reduce agricultural productivity of cereals, fruits, root vegetables, and legumes.”

Globally connected weather events

The scientists combined earth system modelling, satellite data and local observations for the study. They also analyzed an index of sea surface temperatures from the Barents-Kara Sea and found that in years with higher than average Arctic temperatures, changes in atmospheric circulation resulted in an anomalous climate throughout East Asia. In particularly cold years, the unfavorable conditions adversely affected vegetation growth and crop yields, and delayed blossoming. Moreover, the researchers estimated a decrease in carbon uptake capacity in the region of 65 megatons of carbon during winter and spring (by way of comparison, fossil fuel emissions in Switzerland are 8.8 megatons of carbon per year). The reduction in carbon absorption capacity caused by climate change is thus another issue that must be taken into account when discussing carbon neutrality.

Climate change causes ecological and socioeconomic damage

The warming of the Arctic caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is causing social and economic harm to humans as far south as the subtropics. Gabriela Schaepman-Strub, co-author of the study, says: “This study highlights how complex the effects of climate change are. While we observe strong warming in the Arctic system, especially over the Barents-Kara Sea, we have now discovered that this warming affects ecosystems thousands of kilometers away and over multiple weeks through climate teleconnections. Arctic warming is not only threatening the polar bear, but will affect us in many other ways.”

JOURNAL

Communications Earth & Environment

DOI

10.1038/s43247-022-00343-7 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Arctic warming-induced cold damage to East Asian terrestrial ecosystems

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

1-Feb-2022

pbweather
February 9, 2022 2:12 am

Hand waving nonsense.

3
Reply
Oldseadog
February 9, 2022 2:13 am

Hm.
“The warming of some of the Arctic caused by normal weather patterns might be causing ….. “.
There, fixed the typo.

1
Reply
Oldseadog
February 9, 2022 2:18 am

OT, but are we going to see sea ice reaching the N. coast of Iceland this year?

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
February 9, 2022 2:25 am

Poor Switzerland when your universities have gone down the drain.

3
Reply
Old.George
February 9, 2022 2:25 am

All the predictions of the AGW crowd have failed so far. I expect this loss of accuracy to continue.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Old.George
February 9, 2022 2:40 am

That is the only certainty where climate is concerned.

0
Reply
fretslider
February 9, 2022 2:38 am

“earth system modelling”

Which naturally(sic) gave the right answer… 

“estimated a decrease in carbon uptake capacity in the region of 65 megatons of carbon. The reduction in carbon absorption capacity caused by climate change is thus another issue that must be taken into account when discussing carbon neutrality.”

A decrease in carbon uptake ,they say. And yet…

“From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change “

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth

As for carbon neutrality…. that’s utter [politically driven] nonsense.

1
Reply
Robert B
February 9, 2022 2:41 am

“and found that in years with higher than average Arctic temperatures, changes in atmospheric circulation resulted in an anomalous climate throughout East Asia.”

This is about as bad as arguing all animals with four legs are dogs.

2
Reply
Vuk
February 9, 2022 3:05 am

It’s Sun stupid !
Arctic and the Antarctic are open windows to geometric storms.
Elon Musk has learnt lesson the other day too

“SpaceX has confirmed that a geomagnetic storm destroyed most of the Starlink satellites it launched last Friday.
Elon Musk’s company said that 40 of its 49 satellites were going to fall back to Earth – though they are designed to burn up on re-entry – after a space storm “significantly impacted” them.
They were part of a planned satellite constellation that is intended to eventually provide constant internet coverage for most of the world”

Lot of space junk, hopefully it will eventually burn itself out.

0
Reply
