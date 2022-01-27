Endangered Species

The Problem with Preble’s

Guest Blogger
By Mike Dubrasich

Preble's Meadow Jumping Mouse. Credit: USFWS.

Once upon a time there was a taxonomy war waged between two armed camps: the Lumpers and the Splitters. That war is history now, long over. The Splitters won and the Lumpers lost, big time.

For the uninitiated, Lumpers were the taxonomists who believed most animals and plants should be classified as members of a few well-defined species. They lost. The victorious Splitters are those who believe every individual organism is a species unto itself.

At first glance, it’s difficult to see how mild mannered, obsequious and bespectacled academics puttering around labs and peering into dissection scopes could be accused of warfare. The assertion seems a trifle hyperbolic for mixed company. But it was a war, with territorial conquest, mass destruction, casualties of combatants and non-combatants alike, and plenty of collateral damage.

One of the bloodiest battles was over a common rodent. The Jumping Mouse (Zapus hudsonius) is a cute little furball distinguished by a long tapering tail, large hind feet, small front feet, and a propensity to hop erratically through the grass when disturbed. Sometimes called a kangaroo mouse, Z. hudsonius is native and common to Asia and North America, found from the Atlantic coast to the Great Plains, in the Southwest, in the Pacific Northwest, and northward to the arctic tree-line of Alaska and Canada, frequenting hayfields and wheat farms as well as native grasslands. Billions of the little critters live in perfect harmony with graziers and agriculturalists across two continents. They have the widest known distribution of mice in the subfamily Zapodinae.

That was before the Splitters weaponized the cowering wee beasties. Today there are dozens, possibly hundreds, of “recognized” species, sub-species, sub-subs, and Distinct Population Segments (DPS’s), including but not limited to:  Z. trinotatus orarius, Z. burti, Z. hudsonicus, Z. hudsonicus acadicus,· Z. hudsonius (Jumping Mouse), Z. hudsonius acadicus, Z. hudsonius alascensis (Alaska Jumping Mouse), Z. hudsonius alscensis, Z. hudsonius americanus, Z. hudsonius campestris, Z. hudsonius canadensis, Z. hudsonius hardyi, Z. hudsonius hodsonius, Z. hudsonius intermedius, Z. hudsonius ladas, Z. hudsonius luteus (Meadow Jumping Mouse), Z. hudsonius pallidus, Z. hudsonius preblei (Preble’s Meadow Jumping Mouse), Z. hudsonius tenellus, Z. insignis, Z. orarius, Z. princeps (Pacific Jumping Mouse), Z. princeps chrysogenys, Z. princeps cinereus, Z. princeps curtatus, Z. princeps idahoensis, Z. princeps kootenayensis, Z. princeps kootenayonsis, Z. princeps kootnayensis, Z. princeps luteus, Z. princeps major, Z. princeps minor, Z. princeps oreganus, Z. princeps oregonus (Big Jumping Mouse),  Z. princeps pacificus, Z. princeps palatinus, and  Z. princeps princeps (Western Jumping Mouse).

Is there any significant difference between these subspecies? Short answer: no. Dr. Matthew Cronin, PhD., Professor of Animal Genetics, Univ. Alaska Fairbanks, wrote in Cronin, M. A. 2007. The Preble’s meadow jumping mouse: subjective subspecies, advocacy and management. Correspondence, Animal Conservation 10 (2007) 159–161:

“… Briefly, the Preble’s mouse was designated a subspecies with limited descriptive morphological data. There are no diagnostic characters that unequivocally distinguish it from con-specifics. It does not have monophyletic mitochondrial DNA. It may be geographically isolated from, and have different allele frequencies than, con-specific populations. Sample sizes and locations studied are probably small relative to population numbers. The allele frequency differences are for DNA loci that are usually considered selectively neutral. There are no data documenting local adaptation…”

Limited descriptive morphology is akin to hog judging — not quite rigorous science. But no matter. Almost overnight, or so it seemed, one species became a plethora, and some of the obscure tribes were suggested to be, dum tata dum, in danger of going extinct! The Splitters got on the bandwagon and played mournful tunes across the land. Sue-happy enviros with monkeywrencher attorneys heard the dirge and danced a jig into court.

And so it came to pass that the Preble’s MJM (Zapus hudsonius preblei) was listed as a Threatened Species under the Endangered Species Act by bureaucratic functionaries of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

When that happened, the proverbial stuff hit the fan because real people were really affected. Farmers, ranchers, and suburban home owners in the new Preble’s Zones stood to lose their homes, land, and livelihoods. The Preble’s MJM went off the ESA list and then back on, but only in certain states. The USFWS “experts” declared that the sub-species existed only up to a state line, which the mice never cross (for tax reasons, apparently). Congress got involved and fulminated. When the smoke finally cleared the battlefield, the deed was done and the war was lost. The Lumpers, what few of them were left, were defeated and cancelled. The spoils of war, mainly government grants and kickbacks, accrued to the victors.

That was 1995. Unsuccessful delisting litigations lasted until 2018. In the meantime, vast tracts of grassland were acquired and designated by various governments for Preble’s MJM habitat. Of course, ranching, farming, and dwellings were expressly forbidden on the preserves, because mice cannot co-exist with humans (or so it was claimed despite a zillion instances where they do). No Management was selected as the wisest course of action.

In due course the touchy-feelies in Boulder CO joined the victory parade. The Boulder County Comprehensive Plan designated Environmental Conservation Areas, Critical Wildlife Habitat and Migration Corridors, and Habitat Conservation Areas for the Preble’s Meadow Jumping Mouse. These were selected areas “of unique habitat which has a crucial role in sustaining populations of native wildlife and in perpetuating and encouraging a diversity of native species.”

And in due course last December one of the selected areas and adjacent subdivisions had a predictable wildfire, which destroyed 1084 residential structures and damaged another 149. Thankfully there were only two fatalities. Total countywide value of residential damage from the Marshall Fire is estimated to be $513,212,589 [here]. Naturally, global warming was blamed [here] instead of bogus taxonomists, grasping political functionaries, dimwit planners, and deluded enviro zealots.

Boulder County releases updated list of structures damaged and destroyed in the Marshall Fire 
The Colorado Wildfire and Global Warming: Is there a Connection?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/01/02/colorados-marshall-fire-has-funding-needs-corrupted-climate-science/
Colorado's Marshall Fire: Has Funding Needs Corrupted Climate Science?

The mice probably did okay. After all, Jumping Mice have been surviving grass fires for millions of years. The humans not so much. As is customary in war, many non-combatants were collaterally damaged by scorched earth. Unscathed in any way are the Splitters and their pals, who are all fat, happy, and busy planning more disasters.

If you know of any Lumper, please show some compassion and drop some coins in his cup. He and his taxon served valiantly and nobly, albeit not triumphantly. Dulce et decorum est pro patria mori.

About the author:  Mr. Dubrasich is a retired forester, forestry consultant, and forest biometrician. He was a founding partner of Pacific Analytics, LLC (statpros.com) and founder and former Executive Director of the Western Institute for Study of the Environment.

20 Comments
Rah
January 27, 2022 2:08 am

Thanks much for expanding my horizons.

Leo Smith
January 27, 2022 2:21 am

LOL!

Ron Long
January 27, 2022 2:30 am

What a report on the weaponization of genetics by “splitters”, whose only goal is control and funding. I grew up in timber country in SW Oregon, worked in fire crews and sawmills, and saw what happened to my friends when the Northern Spotted Owl assault began. The Northern Sotted Owl is not quite identical to the Barred Owl, but very similar according to appearance and dna. The Barred Owl is invading the space of the Northern Spotted Owl, but the Northern Spotted Owl enjoys protection under the Endangered Species Act. Many logging and timber processing operations were stopped in Oregon and nearby areas, and the economic impact was twofold. First Oregon suffered economic hardship, then British Columbia experienced an economic boom as they imported timber to the US to replace the domestic production (sort of like Biden and oil?). But here’s the punchline. The Barred Owls are breeding with the Northern Spotted Owls and the dna identification is totally blurred, and the splitters can’t seem to get the cross-breeding stopped.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Ron Long
January 27, 2022 3:11 am

They should pass a law forbidding the 2 species to breed! /s

Andy H
Reply to  Ron Long
January 27, 2022 3:36 am

Perhaps they needs more lumber operations to create a owl-free zone that will prevent cross breeding. Thus preserving the genetic purity of both species for the environment. (Genetic purity sounds a bit dodgy to me, where have I heard that before?)

Sean
Reply to  Ron Long
January 27, 2022 3:56 am

Perhaps they just need to start calling lumber renewable fuel. Then the climate zealots would be justified in creating wood pellets for power generation.

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
January 27, 2022 4:08 am

The spotted owl as a whole is rated “Near Threatened”, the next lower rank of seven from “Least Concern”.

Three subspecies are recognized. The Northern SO ranges from BC to Marin County. Its range overlaps the Californian SO’s, whose distribution extends father south. The Mexican SO lives in isolated populations in the southern Rockies and northern Mexico.

SOs prefer old growth forest, but can survive in less mature trees or snags. Even the Northern was never really threatened.

Barred owls belong to the same genus, Strix, but are native to Eastern North America. They’ve expanded their range. Conservationists consider them invasive in the West.

Ron Long
Reply to  John Tillman
January 27, 2022 4:18 am

John, I think we both grew up in Oregon. My wife and I are going to come over the hill to Reñaca for a week sometime soon, perhaps we could meet for a lunch? Like at Cap Ducal?

observa
observa

The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry

H.R.
Reply to  observa
January 27, 2022 4:44 am

Don’t blame the mice. I don’t think they planned any of this.

Stephen Wilde
January 27, 2022 2:38 am

Most so called ‘scientists’ these days are the sort of people who would have been more effectively engaged in factory work in the early stages of the industrial revolution.
In fact, lab work is pretty similar to factory work now I come to think of it.
The difference is that instead of producing something useful they spend their lifetimes adding more and more unnecessary complexity to everything. Much like our bureaucracy.
The tragedy is that they are paid by the State either directly or via grants which is why we now have more than 50% of the population in the western democracies either paid by, or dependent on, taxpayer money.
At that point it becomes impossible to run a democratic society effectively.

fretslider
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
January 27, 2022 2:48 am

In fact, lab work is pretty similar to factory work now”

In the early 70s the chemistry and microbiology labs I worked in started their push toward what we used to call push-button chemistry.

All the manual methods and the skills involved were gradually replaced by machines. You prep the sample, then press the button.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
January 27, 2022 3:01 am

Sums up what, by many accounts, toppled Ancient Rome. Everyone wanted to be a ‘Patrician’ or = Father of the City
And so it was made to be, there became more Chiefs than Indians
IOW: There were more tax collectors and tax spenders than folks doing any real work and creating money for the collectors to collect

Is that The Fatal Flaw = the thing that topples Civilisations?
i.e. Some bureaucracy is good but *more* bureaucracy is bad.
Not because ‘The Climate Changed’ as many assert.

Have ‘we’ got there yet?
It doesn’t help when the current ‘leaders’ are:

  • A drunkard (UK)
  • Senile demented (US)
  • Petty and vindictive (France)
  • A child (Canadia)
  • Paranoid about starting WW3 (Germany)

edit to PS
I had ‘little mouse’ yesterday..
Aaaages ago I bought some daffodil (and other) bulbs for the garden but my Sciatica meant I left them to ‘store’ under a big plastic bucket, under a tree on the lawn.
Buy yesterday, The Climate Changed, El Sol made an appearance and the Celsiuses skyrocketed
So off I went to recover said bulbs and actually plant them.

And there, in among some shredded plastic and half eaten bulbs was an apparently deserted ‘nest’
I planted one bag of bulbs and when I came back for another, cleared away the ‘nest’
And a wee critter just like the picture here scampered away – it went under my Leylandii Forest.
I felt genuinely sorry for disturbing it but tinged with cross-ness that the little shit had eaten half my flower bulbs…

Last edited 2 hours ago by Peta of Newark
M Courtney
Reply to  Peta of Newark
January 27, 2022 4:48 am

Bit harsh on Macron, I think. It’s a tough gig trying to motivate and unify French people.
A bit soft on Johnson. A “crooked drunk” would be more apposite.
Agree with the rest of the assessments though.

fretslider
January 27, 2022 2:41 am

“And so it came to pass that the Preble’s MJM (Zapus hudsonius preblei) was listed as a Threatened Species under the Endangered Species Act by bureaucratic functionaries of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.”

Listen. The only people we hate more than the bureaucratic functionaries… are the ‘ Judean Species Front.

Yeah! Splitters!

I don’t think there is an area of science that hasn’t been compromised by activists and advocates.

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
John Tillman
Reply to  fretslider
January 27, 2022 4:18 am

Re. USFWS zaniness, don’t get me started on the “red wolf”, which is a coyote, but FWS has a breeding program in NC to produce bigger imported TX coyotes, to the detriment of local farmers. The bureaucrats can’t understand why their released “wolves” keep breeding with Eastern coyotes. But their funding is vital to save the “species”.

Philip Mulholland
January 27, 2022 2:41 am

No need for the concept of a cline then, and also the process of reversion to type.

commieBob
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
January 27, 2022 4:20 am

Indeed. There is the concept of epigenetics.

Epigenetics is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work.

So, you can have two critters with exactly the same genes but with different characteristics. IMHO, the important thing is the preservation of the DNA and not the characteristics that express themselves in different environments.

Redge
January 27, 2022 4:27 am

The victorious Splitters are those who believe every individual organism is a species unto itself.

I think the Greens are a different species.

﻿A dark, dangerous, invasive species.

Scissor
January 27, 2022 4:43 am

I’m in this area and have taken an interest in learning what can be done to minimize future wildfire damage. Some patterns like the domino effect are in play but there are a lot of exceptions. The wildfire was predominantly a wind driven grass fire. It appears that many structures were lost where terrain created conditions that allowed hot ash and embers to settle. For the most part, ignition took place at or just above ground level.

The vast majority of structures lost were wood structures with combustible exteriors. Commercial structures with concrete exteriors mostly went unscathed. It’s best not to be downwind of fuel sources. Structures closest to fire stations generally survived, but this event was chaotic and exceeded resource capacity. Some homes were saved through the use of ordinary garden hoses, but at risk of life. In that regard, it’s best to have a bug-out bag prepared to be able to flee on short warning.

Based on terrain, future fires will probably behave similarly in the same places. The city of Boulder needs to be held to some account for allowing fuel loads to build to high levels on their “open space.”

I have noticed that raptors are having an easier time of catching prey, which are now less well hidden and which much venture further in search of food.

