How About A Pilot Project To Demonstrate The Feasibility Of Fully Wind/Solar/Battery Electricity Generation?

At this current crazy moment, most of the “Western” world (Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia) is hell bent on achieving a “net zero” energy system. As I understand this concept, it means that, within two or three decades, all electricity production will be converted from the current mostly-fossil-fuel generation mix to almost entirely wind, solar and storage. On top of that, all or nearly all energy consumption that is not currently electricity (e.g., transportation, industry, heat, agriculture) must be converted to electricity, so that the energy for these things can also be supplied solely by the wind, sun, and batteries. Since electricity is currently only about a quarter of final energy consumption, that means that we are soon to have an all-electric energy generation and consumption system producing around four times the output of our current electricity system, all from wind and solar, backed up as necessary only by batteries or other storage.

A reasonable question is, has anybody thought to construct a small-to-moderate scale pilot project to demonstrate that this is feasible? Before embarking on “net zero” for a billion people, how about trying it out in a place with, say, 10,000, or 50,000, or 100,000 people. See if it can actually work, and how much it will cost. Then, if it works at reasonable cost, start expanding it.

As far as I can determine, that has never been done anywhere. However, there is something somewhat close. An island called El Hierro, which is one of the Canary Islands and is part of Spain, embarked more than a decade ago on constructing an electricity system consisting only of wind turbines and a pumped-storage water reservoir. El Hierro has a population of about 11,000. It is a very mountainous volcanic island, so it provided a fortuitous location for construction of a large pumped-storage hydro project, with an upper reservoir in an old volcanic crater right up a near-cliff from a lower reservoir just above sea level. The difference in elevation of the two reservoirs is about 660 meters, or more than 2000 feet. Here is a picture of the upper reservoir, looking down to the ocean, to give you an idea of just how favorable a location for pumped-storage hydro this is:

The El Hierro wind/storage system began operations in 2015. How has it done? I would say that it is at best a huge disappointment, really bordering on disaster. It has never come close to realizing the dream of 100% wind/storage electricity for El Hierro, instead averaging 50% or less when averaged over a full year (although it has had some substantial periods over 50%). Moreover, since only about one-quarter of El HIerro’s final energy consumption is electricity, the project has replaced barely 10% of El Hierro’s fossil fuel consumption.

Here is the website of the company that runs the wind/hydro system, Gorona del Viento. Get ready for some excited happy talk:

A wind farm produces energy which is directed into the Island’s electricity grid to satisfy the population’s demand for electricity. The surplus energy that is not consumed directly by the Island’s inhabitants is used to pump water between two reservoirs set at different altitudes. During times of wind shortage, the water stored in the Upper Reservoir is discharged into the Lower Reservoir, where the Wind-Pumped Hydro Power Station is, to generate electricity from its turbines. . . . The diesel-engine-powered Power Station only comes into operation in exceptional circumstances when there is neither sufficient wind or water to produce the energy to meet demand.

Over at the page for production statistics, it’s still more excitement about tons of carbon emissions avoided (15,484 in 2020!) and hours of 100% renewable generation (1293 in 2020!). I think that they’re hoping you don’t know that there are 8784 hours in a 366 day year like 2020.

But how about some real information on how much of the island’s electricity, and of its final energy consumption, this system is able to generate? Follow links on that page for production statistics, and you will find that the system produced some 56% of the electricity for El Hierro in 2018, 54% in 2019, and 42% for 2020. No figures are yet provided for 2021. At least for the last three years of reported data, things seem to be going quite rapidly in the wrong direction. I suspect that that’s not what you had in mind when you read that the diesel generators only come into operation in “exceptional circumstances” when wind generation is low. And with electricity constituting only about 25% of El Hierro’s final energy consumption, the reported generation statistics would mean that the percent of final energy consumption from the wind/storage facility ran about 14% in 2018, 13.5% in 2019, and barely 10% in 2020.

So why don’t they just build the system a little bigger? After all, if this system can provide around 50% +/- of El Hierro’s electricity, can’t you just double it in size to get to 100%? The answer is, absolutely not. The 50% can be achieved only with those diesel generators always present to provide full backup when needed. Without that, you need massively more storage to get you through what could be weeks of wind drought, let alone through wind seasonality that means that you likely need 30 days’ or more full storage. Get out your spreadsheet to figure out how much.

Roger Andrews did the calculation for El Hierro in a January 2018 post on the Energy Matters website. His conclusion: El Hierro would need a pumped-storage reservoir some 40 times the size of the one it had built in order to get rid of the diesel backup. Andrews provides plenty of information as to the basis of his calculations and his assumptions, so feel free to take another crack at his calculations with better assumptions. But unfortunately, his main assumption is that the pattern of wind intermittency for any given year will be just as sporadic as it was for 2017.

Then take a look at the picture and see if you can figure out where or how El Hierro is going to build that 40 times bigger reservoir. Time to look into a few billions of dollars worth of lithium ion batteries — for 11,000 people.

And of course, for those of us here in the rest of the world, we don’t have massive volcanic craters sitting 2000 feet right up a cliff from the sea. For us, it’s batteries or nothing. Or maybe just stick with the fossil fuels for now.

So the closest thing we have to a “demonstration project” of the fully wind/storage electricity has come up woefully short, and really has only proved that the whole concept will necessarily fail on the necessity of far more storage than is remotely practical or affordable.

Read the full article here.

Jan de Jong
January 27, 2022 6:16 am

What we’re counting on: “then a miracle occurs”.

Spetzer86
January 27, 2022 6:19 am

No, no….The models have been quite clear that none of these points is at all close to critical. All this model generated data thoroughly supports this program and you’re just clearly wrong. Oh…and racist…likely fascist as well…think of the children!

chicago vota
Reply to  Spetzer86
January 27, 2022 6:50 am

I agree completely. You can’t argue with the results of a pogrom. Sorry, program. We need to look forward to the glorious day when the patriarch is destroyed and there are no more male and female power plugs. Just female, neutered, and female assisted for three-pronged.

joe
January 27, 2022 6:25 am

How About A Pilot Project To Demonstrate The Feasibility Of Fully Wind/Solar/Battery Electricity Generation?
i think this is a great idea and perhaps the greatest experiment humans could ever conduct. just spitballing here but to do the experiment correctly you would need at least two locations. one in the north, say somewhere above the 45 parallel. one in the equatorial reign. both with zero fossil backup. one hundred percent wind, solar, battery. and the only wood burned must be grown with in the zone of the experiment. damn good idea. i want to help build it.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  joe
January 27, 2022 7:45 am

I nominate Martha’s Vineyard for the northern location. The locals just love the idea of renewables, or so it would seem based on their voting preferences.

Tom Halla
January 27, 2022 6:30 am

And that is with an unusually favorable pumped storage location?

decnine
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 27, 2022 6:44 am

It isn’t only very favourable for pumped storage. The Canary Islands sit in the Trade Winds zone. If the wind isn’t reliable enough there, it won’t be reliable enough anywhere.

Dave Yaussy
January 27, 2022 6:30 am

I think this story illustrates the hardest part to grasp about renewables and storage – on this small island, going from 50% electricity generation with renewables to 100% generation, using the present pump storage system, requires 40 times, not 2 times, the amount of present storage.

I imagine most of the public, to the extent they think of it at all, assume that going to net zero is a simple step of dividing electric generation needed by nameplate capacities of existing wind turbines and solar panels and putting up the resulting number of turbines and panels, with a couple batteries thrown in here and there. That’s going to be a hard impression to change.

Nicholas Harding
January 27, 2022 6:34 am

Excellent idea! Write your Senators and recommend that a pilot project, maybe St Thomas or some other island should be put on a 100% renewable fast track so that we know the unexpected problems in making the conversion. After say, January 31, 2025, no fossil fuel imports to the pilot project island! No plastic, no gasoline, no sail cloth other than canvas or cotton, etc. Bio fuels, but only at 100% bio, none of this 85/15 mostly fossil fuel stuff. I bet that islands will be scrambling to be the demo project!

I am writing my Senators today!

TonyL
Reply to  Nicholas Harding
January 27, 2022 7:41 am

Now that is a really bad idea.
Why on Earth are you proposing to destroy St. Thomas? The place is not exactly a tropical Eden, but it is close. What ever did the people of St. Thomas do to you for you to retaliate in such a hateful, spiteful way?

As a alternative, I would suggest conducting the experiment in an area where the people strongly support the notion of 100% renewables. An obvious location is almost any urban area in California. The benefits are obvious.
1) The people will support it.
2) The people who vote for this stuff will “enjoy” the consequences of the policies they advocate for.

Trial location B: Martha’s Vineyard, MA. Everybody there is liberal to hard-liberal. Most of the property owners are uber-liberal and trendy to the point of being “woke”. This is where President Obama bought his mansion, left wing as you get.
Let them try it out.

Franz Dullaart
January 27, 2022 6:39 am

OK. So a 40x bigger reservoir – but how many more wind turbines to fill that larger reservoir? (Asking for a friend)

Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  Franz Dullaart
January 27, 2022 7:02 am

Not only that, how much energy does it cost to create such a resevoir and the wind mills? You need to consider the complete lifecycle cost. And do not forget about the cost of maintenance.

Steve Case
January 27, 2022 6:47 am

I’m sure that ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, NPR, The NewYork Times, Washington Post, National Geographic, Scientific America etc. will pick up on this report and in short order wheels will come off the whole Global Warming Climate Crisis band wagon and we will all live happily ever after.

H.R.
January 27, 2022 6:54 am

There are some people who have gone totally “off grid”. I don’t know if any have been successful with just solar and wind.

Most cases I’ve read about, the owners also had a backup generator and/or or wood for additional heat or, in one case, a steam powered generator that would burn about anything.

I’m just dredging my memory of the cases I’ve read about, but I think all of these off-grid people do have an ICV of some sort to haul themselves and materials to their abodes in the boonies.

There must be a few cases where someone was 100% successful at a zero-carbon setup. But I don’t think they are likely to be living to the same standards that we currently enjoy.

I don’t think there’s even a single household proof-of-concept example of zero-carbon living that maintains modern urban living standards. Sacrifices must be made.

People who want zero-carbon are just mindlessly repeating a catchphrase from the narrative. I don’t think they know what it really entails. There are some off-gridders that do know, though.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  H.R.
January 27, 2022 7:32 am

I don’t think there is any such case of 100% off the grid because all the materials needed have to come from the grid.
Now, if you are talking about regressing and living rough in a hovel or a cave, there are surely some of those, but that isn’t modern living, and no thank you from me.

KyBill
January 27, 2022 6:54 am

Just do part of the experiment – have the US Postal System go full EV by 2030. That means hot location, cold location, city location, rural location. Have them put in the charging stations in all of these locations. They don’t need to worry about backup power, but they also don’t get to use IC cars/trucks either.

Rather than the government forcing us plebes to perform this EV experiment let the government do the experiment and then calculate the cost.

Charlie
January 27, 2022 7:01 am

Good grief. If they can’t make this work in the balmy Canary Islands, how is is expected to work in places where it gets cold and the heating demand is high?

Pauleta
January 27, 2022 7:02 am

What about Washington, DC? Not too large population, people with actual power live there and they would be more than willing to follow their decisions.

David
January 27, 2022 7:02 am

Lots of variables to take into consideration. In this experiment, an area with no “heavy” industries (heavy in the sense the need to move heavy loads, like mining, manufacturing, etc) will look more feasible than one with those industries. But we all consume stuff from those heavy industries. So are the carbon neutral regions condemned (economically, strategically) to rely on those area that have no restriction? Having other jurisdictions making the heavy stuff does not really change much, just moves where carbon is generated while making you poorer by reducing options.

It doesn't add up...
January 27, 2022 7:03 am

There are a number of small island systems. There’s another on another Atlantic island – Graciosa in the Azores. The project was beset with endless troubles, but eventually went live with a combination of wind, solar and battery to try to minimise diesel use. Statistics on output for Jan-Nov 21 are here,

https://www.eda.pt/Mediateca/Publicacoes/Producao/ProducaoConsumo/POEE%20novembro_2021.pdf
and show
Diesel 4.34GWh
Wind 7.08GWh
Solar 0.95GWh

for a 64.9% renewables outcome, but no mention of volumes spilled or curtailed or losses through the battery system. It’s another case that shows that getting beyond 2/3rds renewables is hard and expensive. The whole system has of course been heavily subsidised by the EU with large sums written off over procurement contracts that failed on top.

More on the project here

https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/an-islands-path-to-100-renewables

The video is worth a gander, because it does discuss the limitations that intermittency causes. Wärtsila and all, you might say.

Lasse
January 27, 2022 7:13 am

Simris was a Swedish example with batteries and solar/wind.
https://www.eon.se/en_US/om-e-on/local-energy-systems/live-from-simris

Anti-griff
January 27, 2022 7:17 am

Why go small scale? The entire UK will be the experiment…Boris is all in…save the bears!

john
January 27, 2022 7:18 am

Isn’t Germany doing that right now?

TonyL
January 27, 2022 7:22 am

It is clear that pumped storage requires the proper geography to be practical. At best, you need a mountain to put your upper reservoir on. People note that a mountain is not always available where pumped storage might otherwise be desirable.

Modern problems require modern solutions.
Large scale civil engineering comes to the rescue.
Over the course of the years, I have known many people who were excellent at creating mountains out of molehills. I always felt that these people would be better off if only their special skill could be put to productive use. Unfortunately, nobody knew what that productive use might be.
Now we know.
Round up some of these people and put them on the engineering team tasked with building the mountain. Provide some molehills as raw materials, and you should have the mountains you need in no time.

Easy.

Bruce Cobb
January 27, 2022 7:23 am




Anyone with at least half a working brain cell knows that it doesn’t, and can’t possibly work. This of course automatically excludes Griff and his ilk.

Thomas Gasloli
January 27, 2022 7:27 am

They don’t build a model project because this was never about a system that would work.

It was and is about a handful of billionaires getting guaranteed profits from government subsidized boondoggles. The green talk is just the smoke & mirrors that make the scam possible.

A trial project would expose the scam before all the profit can be extracted.

Pat from Kerbob
January 27, 2022 7:35 am

I vote for a location that voted to enact a climate emergency declaration, like Victoria BC.
2 years to be net zero.
And no FF powered cruise ships docking either, only rowboats.

ResourceGuy
January 27, 2022 7:38 am

Way to go Griff……

WSJ
European officials are scrambling to lock down energy supplies they would need to keep their economies churning if hostilities around Ukraine imperil natural gas piped from Russia, and have turned to the U.S. for help finding backup sources beyond Moscow’s control.

Now, U.S. and European officials are racing to find short-term alternatives to refill depleted reserves. More than two-dozen tankers are en route from the U.S. to Europe, lured by high gas prices in the EU. Another 33 tankers that haven’t yet confirmed their destinations are likely to mainly head there as well, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa Inc. “They would only cover a fraction” of Russian supplies if all were lost, said Clay Seigle, managing director at Vortexa.

Biden administration officials in recent days have held marathon video calls with officials around the world, trying to convince buyers in South Korea, Japan and other countries that have already paid for their imports to let the U.S. reroute those shipments to Europe, people involved in those talks said. European officials have traveled or planned trips to Doha and the Azeri capital, Baku, to try to line up supply.

Fred
January 27, 2022 7:43 am

In Sweden EON push the pilot project in Simris as a huge green success as a small village “going off grid”. The problem was that they for years also showed actual produced power and used power. I guess they produced more than they used about 1 day every two weeks. Yet they continue to claim it as a sucess story and something to copy for the society. They do not show the failure in real time anymore, wounder why?

Joseph Zorzin
January 27, 2022 7:45 am

There is a Netflix video about this system on El Hierro. I’ll have to look it up. It wasn’t just about that island but I think about renewable energy on isolated areas- but I’m not sure. I recall the Netflix video being extremely optimistic about it.

