Hurricanes in 2021 Were Unprecedented — as in U𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗹𝘆 F𝗲𝘄

Originally tweeted by Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) on January 15, 2022.

Hurricanes in 2021 were unprecedented — as in 𝘂𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗲𝘄

Globally, 2021 had the fewest hurricanes 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 in the satellite era (1980-2021)

Did you see that reported anywhere?

http://tropical.atmos.colostate.edu/Realtime/index.php?arch&loc=global

Globally, 2021 had some of the 𝗳𝗲𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁 strong hurricanes in the satellite era (1980-2021)

Did you see that reported anywhere?

With 16 strong (Cat 3+) hurricanes, 2021 was the second-lowest strong hurricane year since 1980

http://tropical.atmos.colostate.edu/Realtime/index.php?arch&loc=global

Globally, 2021 was a weak hurricane year

When measured by total energy (Accumulated Cyclone Energy), 2021 was the 9th weakest year

Did you see that reported anywhere?

http://tropical.atmos.colostate.edu/Realtime/index.php?arch&loc=global

Hurricanes in 2021 were weak and exceptionally few

But we heard lots about North Atlantic hurricanes

Conveniently, North Atlantic is the only basin where hurricanes are stronger

Does this leave us well-informed?

2021 hurricanes weak

But we hear lots about 𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀 (hurricanes + weaker storms)

Ever-easier to detect, so numbers keep climbing

(4 of 2020s 30 named storms wouldn’t have been named in 2000!)

Not as relevant, but hey, scary numbers

