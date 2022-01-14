Climate sensitivity

Nearly 140 Scientific Papers Detail The Minuscule Effect CO2 Has On Earth’s Temperature

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

By Kenneth Richard on 13. January 2022

From the NoTricksZone

We have updated our “Extremely Low CO2 Climate Sensitivity” scientific paper list with new papers added from 2021 and some newly discovered papers from the past.

As of 2016 this list had only 50 papers on it (as indicated by the web address). In less than 6 years the list has grown to 137 (as of today).

Click on the link for the full list.

135+ Papers Find Extremely Low CO2 Climate Sensitivity

A few of the sample papers are shown here.

Coe et al., 2021 (2XCO2 [400 to 800 ppm] = 0.5°C)

The HITRAN database of gaseous absorption spectra enables the absorption of earth radiation at its current temperature of 288K to be accurately determined for each individual atmospheric constituent and also for the combined absorption of the atmosphere as a whole. From this data it is concluded that H2O is responsible for 29.4K of the 33K warming, with CO2 contributing 3.3K and CH4 and N2O combined just 0.3K. Climate sensitivity to future increases in CO2 concentration is calculated to be 0.50K, including the positive feedback effects of H2O, while climate sensitivities to CH4 and N2O are almost undetectable at 0.06K and 0.08K respectively. This result strongly suggests that increasing levels of CO2 will not lead to significant changes in earth temperature and that increases in CH4 and N2O will have very little discernable impact.

Schildknecht, 2020 (2XCO2 = 0.5°C)

Based on new radiative transfer numerical evaluations, we reconsider an argument presented by Schack in 1972 that says that saturation of the absorption of infrared radiation by carbon dioxide in the atmosphere sets in as soon as the relative concentration of carbon dioxide exceeds a lower limit of approximately 300 ppm. We provide a concise brief and explicit representation of the greenhouse effect of the earth’s atmosphere. We find an equilibrium climate sensitivity (temperature increase ∆T due to doubling of atmospheric CO2 concentration) of ∆T ≃ 0.5°C. We elaborate on the consistency of these results on ∆T with results observationally obtained by satellite-based measurements of short-time radiation-flux versus surface-temperature changes. … The absorption reaches values close to 100% for a realistic CO2 content of 0.03%, it is concluded that any further increase of (anthropogenic) CO2 cannot lead to an appreciably stronger absorption of radiation, and consequently cannot affect the earth’s climate. … [T]he effect of an anthropogenic CO2 increase on the climate on earth is fairly negligible.

Easterbrook, 2016 

CO2 makes up only a tiny portion of the atmosphere (0.040%) and constitutes only 3.6% of the greenhouse effect. The atmospheric content of CO2 has increased only 0.008% since emissions began to soar after 1945.  Such a tiny increment of increase in CO2 cannot cause the 10°F increase in temperature predicted by CO2 advocates. Computer climate modelers build into their models a high water vapor component, which they claim is due to increased atmospheric water vapor caused by very small warming from CO2, and since water vapor makes up 90–95% of the greenhouse effect, they claim the result will be warming. The problem is that atmospheric water vapor has actually declined since 1948, not increased as demanded by climate models. If CO2 causes global warming, then CO2 should always precede warming when the Earth’s climate warms up after an ice age. However, in all cases, CO2 lags warming by 800 years. Shorter time spans show the same thing—warming always precedes an increase in CO2 and therefore it cannot be the cause of the warming.

Davis, 2017

The correlation between ΔRFCO2 and linearly-detrended T across the Phanerozoic Eon is positive and discernible, but only 2.6% of variance in T is attributable to variance in ΔRFCO2. Of 68 correlation coefficients (half non-parametric) between ΔRFCO2 and T proxies encompassing all known major Phanerozoic climate transitions, 75.0% are non-discernible and 41.2% of discernible correlations are negative. Spectral analysis, auto- and cross-correlation show that proxies for T, atmospheric CO2 concentration and ΔRFCO2 oscillate across the Phanerozoic, and cycles of CO2 and ΔRFCO2 are antiphasic. A prominent 15 million-year CO2 cycle coincides closely with identified mass extinctions of the past, suggesting a pressing need for research on the relationship between CO2, biodiversity extinction, and related carbon policies. This study demonstrates that changes in atmospheric CO2 concentration did not cause temperature change in the ancient climate.
MarkW
January 14, 2022 2:20 pm

I’ve been saying 0.2 to 0.3C for years.

Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 2:27 pm

Lewis and Curry had it at 1.3 or so, but they were using GISS, which is heavily stepped on. I would regard that as the absolute high end of plausible.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 2:57 pm

That was TCR, not ECS. Their ECS estimates are between 1.6-1.7 depending on which paper.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 3:04 pm

You can run it in UChicago Modtran, fixed RelativeHumidity, US Std atmosphere, whatever cloud and zone gives outgoing a near normal 240 watts, change 400 to 800 ppm….and answer will be around 0.8 C per 2xCO2
One can argue that Modtran is parameterized, not a GCM….I don’t think one can argue that it treats IR absorption and emissions by radiative gases incorrectly.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 14, 2022 3:04 pm

Doesn’t that also assume that 100% of the warming we have seen is due to CO2?

Willem Post
January 14, 2022 2:31 pm

Does not matter, because 97% of “scientists” HAVE AGREED, CO2 is at fault!!

All the rest is tra-la-la

John Shewchuk
January 14, 2022 2:37 pm

The above articles reflect a CO2 “Climate Sensitivity Parameter” (CSP) anywhere from 0.1 to 0.5 K/(W/m2). Is there a best value?

Ed Reid
Reply to  John Shewchuk
January 14, 2022 2:46 pm

Since the “science is settled”, there should be a single value which is not “best” but correct.

Zig Zag Wanderer
January 14, 2022 2:38 pm

Computer climate modelers build into their models a high water vapor component, which they claim is due to increased atmospheric water vapor caused by very small warming from CO2, and since water vapor makes up 90–95% of the greenhouse effect, they claim the result will be warming.

This zombie refuses to go away.

If the slight warming from CO2 caused an increase in water vapour, which in turn caused more warming, then any warming at all, for any reason at all would in turn cause increased warming due to increased water vapour. Even increasing water vapour would increase temperatures which would, by this hypothesis, increase water vapour and cause even more warming.

The fact that we have never had such runaway warming tells us that this hypothesis is complete and utter garbage. Any halfway intelligent and halfway educated person can see this immediately. Climate Scientologists seem to embrace this idiocy fully, which tells you more about Climate Scientologists than anything else.

Paul S
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 14, 2022 3:10 pm

The increased warming would increase the temperature which would increase the water vapor which would increase the warming which would increase the water vapor which would increase …. endless do-loop

Slowroll
Reply to  Paul S
January 14, 2022 3:31 pm

That’s how they arrived at the climate “tipping point”– an endless do-loop programmed in.

William Haas
January 14, 2022 3:01 pm

If adding CO2 to the atmosphere caused warming than the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years should have caused at least a measurable increase in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere but that has not happened. There is evidence in the paleoclimate record that CO2 has any effect on climate. More CO2 in the atmosphere is a result of global warming and not a cause. The IPCC has been unable to measure the climate sensitivity of CO2 as if it were zero. What would enable any CO2 based warming would be a radiant greenhouse effect but such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed on Earth or on any planet in the solar system with a thick atmosphere. Then there is the issue of H2O feedback. What the AGW conjecture ignores is that besides being the primary greenhouse gas, H2O is also a major coolant in the Earth’s atmosphere moving heat energy from the Earth’s surface most of which involves some form of H2O to where clouds form via the heat of vaporization. The overall cooling aspects is evidenced by the fact that the wet lapse rate is significantly less than the dry lapse rate Hence H2O must act as a negative feedback, reducing any warming the CO2 might cause Negative feedback systems are inherently stable as has been the Earth’s climate for at least the past 500 million years. It has been stable enough for life to evolve as evidenced by the fact that we are here.. My best estimate for the climate sensitivity of CO2 is that it is zero. Good absorbers are also good radiators so for each photon that CO2 absorbs it radiates away a photon of equal energy for a net energy gain of zero. If any gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere are heat energy trapping it would be the non-greenhouse gasses because they are such poor LWIR radiators to space. THe AGW hypothesis is based on only partial science and is all wrong..

MarkW
Reply to  William Haas
January 14, 2022 3:13 pm

Between 1850 and 1950, temperatures increased by about 0.4C while CO2 levels increased from 280 to 300ppm.
From 1950 to 2021, temperatures increase by about 0.4C, while CO2 levels increased from 300 to 410ppm.

If CO2 was the control knob that the alarmists claim it to be, an over 5 times increase in CO2 should result in a temperature increase of at least 2 to 4 times as great. Instead, the temperature increased at exactly the same rate.

Rud Istvan
January 14, 2022 3:15 pm

I have personally read many such ‘low ECS papers going back to Lindzen and Choi 2011 (0.85). They are ALL methodologically suspect in different ways. That Richards inventories them does not make them right. Nor do they agree amongst themselves.

As commented to WE concerning his last post, there are strong reasons to believe ECS MUST be something appreciably more than 1.2. My own estimates independent of Lewis and Curry about 1.65 suggest about 1.7 using either Bode feedback corrected from IPCC, or Monckton’s equation (both posted previously at Judith’s).
And the old 1938 Guy Callander curve says 1.68.

There are several rigorous ways to derive the ‘no feedbacks’ ECS case. Judith posted one in 2010 that derived 1.1C. Lindzen derived 1.2C in 2011. Monckton’ much later equation yields 1.16C.

Now we know the Cloud feedback is about 0. Dessler’s paper derived it in 2010, although he claimed it was positive. McIntyre posted on Dessler at the time. And IPCC AR4 and 5 WG1 both say the sum of all other feedbacks except water vapor is about 0. That leaves only water vapor feedback (WVF).

The WVF MUST be significantly positive, since the global average absolute humidity is about 2%, with a range from near zero to about 4%. And since Tyndall proved experimentally in 1859 that water vapor was a ‘greenhouse gas’. So the ‘real’ ECS MUST be appreciably above 1.2C. Anything at or below that value is simply wrong, although in different papers for different reasons.

Slowroll
January 14, 2022 3:36 pm

I can’t even believe that CO² even contributes 3.6 % at. .04% of the atmosphere. The magic molecule doesn’t reflect that much. They are being too kind to the climastrologists. I don’t think the CO² effect can even be measured.

E. Schaffer
January 14, 2022 3:41 pm

I have read a couple of those papers (reading all 135 is going to take a while), but so far they have all been disappointing and methodically wrong. There is so much non sense in there, that really no one needs to take them serious. Like not knowing what the GHE is, like confusing TCS with ECS, dealing with “back radiation”, or aribitrarilly attributing overlapped GHEs to one or another component (for instance vapor instead of CO2 AND vapor).

That is while ECS is indeed somewhere in the 0.5K magnitude. But it is not enough to claim it, you also need to be consistent in explaining why that is. As always, if you want to get it done right, you have to do it yourself.. 😉

https://greenhousedefect.com/the-holy-grail-of-ecs/a-total-synthesis-the-ecs-estimate

John Shewchuk
Reply to  E. Schaffer
January 14, 2022 4:04 pm

What is ECS? Is it a CSP (climate sensitivity parameter)?

RickWill
January 14, 2022 3:46 pm

Earth is temperature controlled. Sea ice sets the lower temperature to -1.8C by regulating the heat loss once the ocean surface reaches that temperature and a layer f insulating ice forms.

Atmospheric ice regulates ocean heat uptake once open ocean surfaces reach 30C. Open ocean surface cannot exceed 30C because reflective cloud forms to limit further rise.

Globally, land is ALWAYS cooler than oceans. Since 1585, the oceans have been getting less sunlight so are warming up as the net water cycle slows down due to the difference between ocean and land insolation reducing.

Ocean’s retaining more heat is consistent with the oceans having less sunlight resulting in less evaporation and reduced upwelling of cold water. Oceans on average are cold places relative to the surface. Reduced upwelling means more heat is being retained.

Climate models predict that tropical ocean surface will exceed 30C on a sustained basis – that is unphysical fantasy and contradicted by all the evidence:
comment image

Climate models predict that precipitation will increase – that is unphysical fantasy and contradicted by the evidence:
Prediction: http://climexp.knmi.nl/data/icmip6_pr_mon_ensmean_ssp585_0-360E_-90-90N_n_su.png
Reality: https://hess.copernicus.org/articles/24/3899/2020/

Earth has been in a warming trend since perihelion last occurred before the austral summer solstice in 1585 – ocean insolation is declining.. That trend will continue for a long time yet but it also marks the start of the current glacial cycle. Northern land masses will have warmer summers but cooler winters. So more atmospheric water before the winter chill resulting in increasing snowfall and eventual accumulation.

