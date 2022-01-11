Mangrove, Australian Eastcoast, possibly Cowie Beach. Patrick Bürgler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Coral Island Expedition Discovers Tropical Mangroves Grabbing More Land

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; A field expedition to investigate remote islands on the Great Barrier Reef has discovered the islands are growing.

Magic mangroves a ‘blue carbon’ buffer for Great Barrier Reef

By Liam Phelan

January 8, 2022 — 9.00am

A scientific field trip to a small group of deserted islands on the Great Barrier Reef has its roots in a 1928 expedition and has implications for the future of the reef.

A team of researchers from the University of Wollongong led by Associate Professor Sarah Hamylton visited the Howick islands, about 130 kilometres north-east of Cooktown, in far northern Queensland, last year and found the mangroves were expanding.

“What’s particularly interesting for a lot of the islands in the Howick group that we are mapping and investigating is that they are growing,” Associate Professor Hamylton says.

“Most of the islands we have looked at are predominantly made up of broken up corals, which waves then sweep and deposit on the island. This coral sediment is responsible for building up the islands. Add in mangrove forests and you can see that these islands are actually growing. Some mangrove forests are marching forwards by up to five to six metres per year,” she explains.

Associate Professor Hamylton says the group was able to compare aerial images taken by a drone with hand-drawn maps created in 1928 and photographs from 1974.

A PhD student in philosophy Oxana Repina says the research is now more important than ever.

“The fate of the Great Barrier Reef depends on how quickly we address human-made pressures like climate change and try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This place is among the most diverse and iconic ecosystems on Earth. Sure, the media headlines have portrayed the reef as dying or dead, but that’s an oversimplification, it’s a bit more complicated than that. Let’s not write the reef off just yet.”

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/magic-mangroves-a-blue-carbon-buffer-for-great-barrier-reef-20220105-p59m0t.html

The scientists stopped short of offering an explanation for the sustained Mangrove growth spurt, an explanation for why the Mangroves which were studied appear to be advancing so vigorously, but there is an obvious possible explanation.

Tom Halla
January 11, 2022 10:07 am

As long as the coral grows faster than sea level rise, the island should grow. This is simple enough Charles Darwin figured it out in the early 1800’s.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 11, 2022 10:23 am

Let’s hope even PhD students in philosophy might understand it.

John W Brisbin
Reply to  Curious George
January 11, 2022 10:44 am

In a completely unrelated note, the Rainbow Warrior was seen performing routine hawser strength tests using isolated mangroves in the area.

Scissor
Reply to  John W Brisbin
January 11, 2022 11:04 am

I’m trying to decide if “mangrove” is patriarchal.

Bryan A
January 11, 2022 10:09 am

Wow, imagine that, rigorous field study reveals better data than models…
Whoda Thunkit

Oldseadog
January 11, 2022 10:12 am

I thought that mangroves always made the land grow. It is what they do.

And I suppose the reference to CAGW ensures the funding of more research.

DMacKenzie
January 11, 2022 10:19 am

Those mangroves collect the coral sand grains spit out by parrotfish, and coral bits washed in by storm surge. And over millennia, they do it just as fast as sea level rises or falls.

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 11, 2022 10:28 am

CO2 provides both a mangrove growth and a construction material for corals.

Disputin
Reply to  DMacKenzie
January 11, 2022 11:30 am

Not actually “spit” out by parrot fish, but close enough for a family blog.

ResourceGuy
January 11, 2022 10:47 am

Good job carefully selecting your words and sentences to not upset the climate (global warming) priests and their enforcers. You get to move to the next level with a caution letter though.

Peta of Newark
January 11, 2022 10:52 am

Holy H Cow – have these folks actaully stumbled upon the previous unknown prcess by which Soil Organic Carbon holds soils together – facititating niceties like agriculture, forestry, flood prevention, landslide aversions and myriad similar things

Isn’t Modern Science such a wonder and marvel?

But you know, often there is A Spoiler and, knowing me, you what that spoiler is.

Because, if what they seem to be saying is that the mangroves are growing more/faster than previously – The Enquiring Mind might wonder what the mangoes are using as raw material to enable their ‘island’ building operations.

The clue is in the main photo above. In fact its not even A Clue, its more noticeable the nose on most people’s faces
Yes/No = do you see it?

It the brown water in the foreground.
Okaaaaay, where did the brown water come from or how did it get to be ‘brown’

Soil Erosion

The brownesss of that water is caused by very fine sediments, in aqueous solution, and those very fine mineral partcles are, or WERE, the very most fertile part of farmalnd that maybe many 10’s or hundreds of miles away

Crunch time.
Which would you prefer – that those sediments were back on the farm growing food and fertilising crops, or out at sea creating photo-ops for tourists and jollifications for climate scientists?

No pressure from me, you’re on you’re own this time.

Peter Fraser
January 11, 2022 11:16 am

I lived on the foreshore of an estuarine environment for twenty years. The species of mangrove growing in great numbers in northern New Zealand provide a means for coastal accretion. The germinated mangrove seeds are exceedingly depth sensitive depending on where they take root on the littoral. There is a contour line below which they are unviable as the seedlings are under water for too long during each tidal cycle. Mangrove roots of established trees provide a natural sediment collection system which raises the littoral level sufficient for seedlings to become viable and the process repeats.

