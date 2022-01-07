censorship Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH’s Earth System Science Center Records Considered Unreliable and Harmful By Google

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Weather Blog

Roy Spencer

DrRoySpencer.com has been demonetized by Google for “unreliable and harmful claims”. This means I can no longer generate revenue to support the website using the Google Adsense program.

From a monetary standpoint, it’s not a big deal because what I make off of Google ads is in the noise level of my family’s monthly budget. It barely made more than I pay in hosting fees and an (increasingly expensive) comment spam screener.

I’ve been getting Google warnings for a couple months now about “policy violations”, but nowhere was it listed what pages were in violation, and what those violations were. There are Adsense rules about ad placement on the page (e.g. a drop-down menu cannot overlay an ad), so I was assuming it was something like that, but I had no idea where to start looking with hundreds of web pages to sift through. It wasn’t until the ads were demonetized that Google offered links to the pages in question and what the reason was.

Of course, I should have figured out it was related to Google’s new policy about misleading content; a few months ago Google announced they would be demonetizing climate skeptic websites. I was kind of hoping my content was mainstream enough to avoid being banned since:

  1. I believe the climate system has warmed
  2. I believe most of this warming is probably due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning

Many of you know that I defend much of mainstream climate science, including climate modeling as an enterprise. Where I depart of the “mainstream” is how much warming has occurred, how much future warming can be expected, and what should be done about it from an energy policy perspective.

From the information provided by Google about my violations, in terms of the number of ads served, by far the most frequented web pages here at drroyspencer.com with “unreliable and harmful claims” are our (UAH) monthly global temperature update pages. This is obviously because some activists employed by Google (who are probably weren’t even born when John Christy and I received both NASA and American Meteorological Society awards for our work) don’t like the answer our 43-year long satellite dataset gives. Nevermind that our dataset remains one of the central global temperature datasets used by mainstream climate researchers in their work.

For now I don’t plan on appealing the decision, because it’s not worth the aggravation. If you are considered a “climate skeptic” (whatever that means) Google has already said you are targeted for termination from their Adsense program. I can’t expect their liberal arts-educated “fact checkers” to understand the nuances of the global warming debate.

John Tillman
January 7, 2022 2:04 pm

Happy that the cancellation affect will be minimal.

But must beg to differ that most of whatever warming has occurred since the PDO shift of 1977 is due to human activity.

Dave Fair
January 7, 2022 2:06 pm

CliSciFi can’t have factual data harming its narrative. Begone, Heretic!

Curious George(@moudryj)
Reply to  Dave Fair
January 7, 2022 2:32 pm

Nothing new under the Sun. Look up Gleichschaltung. Why are Germans always 90 years ahead of us? (2021 = 1931 + 90)

Scissor
Reply to  Dave Fair
January 7, 2022 3:12 pm

Alexa, tell Sundar Pichai to stick his tongue in a light socket.

stinkerp
January 7, 2022 2:06 pm

Sorry to hear that. I have long considered the UAH dataset the gold standard in global temperature data and read your monthly reports assiduously. Being cancelled by Google puts you in the good company of a lot of other fearless scientists and truth tellers. Wear it like a badge of honor. When the radical left notices and cancels you, you’re doing something right. The censors at Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and their ilk are radical leftists; completely out of touch with the views of mainstream Americans, no matter how much they pretend otherwise.

John Power
Reply to  stinkerp
January 7, 2022 3:07 pm

“The censors at Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple, and their ilk are radical leftists; completely out of touch with the views of mainstream Americans, no matter how much they pretend otherwise.”
 
Never mind mainstream Americans. The Google censors’ views are completely out of touch with reality. That is what matters.

a_scientist
Reply to  stinkerp
January 7, 2022 3:16 pm

They must suppress your work, they hate truth.

Tom Halla
January 7, 2022 2:14 pm

Google is joining the Democratic Party in going Lysenko on Covid and climate. Disagreeing with the Alphabet People is also nye kulturni to our political overlords.

Alastair Brickell
January 7, 2022 2:16 pm

Sorry to hear you’ve become their latest victim. It would be interesting to know just what in the graphs they find so offensive and incorrect.

I love the graphs and use them a lot in my PowerPoint presentations, always giving credit to your work. However, one thing that I (and my audience) find distracting is the arrow on the right with “December 2021 +0.21C” on it. I feel the graph should be able to speak for itself as it tells an interesting and important story. Any chance you might be able to produce a version without the arrow in the future? The graph looks much more official and authorative without it I feel…but maybe that’s just me!

Keep up the good work for us all.

michael hart
January 7, 2022 2:16 pm

The worst thing is… this doesn’t surprise me.
But there are still many, many real scientists who support you, Dr Spencer.

Rud Istvan
January 7, 2022 2:18 pm

As said before concerning Steve Malloy, this is part of the reason (Facebook and Twitter being the others) that TMTG was valued at $4.3 billion BEFORE yesterday’s 20% jump from $50 to $60 on the Apple App Store news that Truth Social app will go live on President’s day.
Dr. Spencer will be welcome there.

Big Tech thought they could censure truth. What they have done is shoot themselves in both feet via creating strong viable competitors that will let truth flow freely. TMTG already has new equity commitments of $1 billion in addition to the $280 million from the SPAC. Trump will make more from TMTG in two years than he has from a long life in real estate.

leitmotif
January 7, 2022 2:24 pm
  1. I believe the climate system has warmed
  2. I believe most of this warming is probably due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning

True Roy. What is a scientist without belief? Just another saddo doubting Thomas. Sighhhhh.

leitmotif
Reply to  leitmotif
January 7, 2022 3:03 pm

Oh dear, the lukewarmists are out in force today. See if you can get me up to -50 guys. That would be -49 minus Willis.

Roy Spencer is the guy who said “Yes, Virginia, Cooler Objects Can Make Warmer Objects Even Warmer Still

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2010/07/yes-virginia-cooler-objects-can-make-warmer-objects-even-warmer-still/

Right now I am sat on an insulated chair in my Speedos in January in Scotland with the heating off in front of a cubic metre of ice at -20C and y’know, I think I am definitely getting warmer. Could be hyperthermia, though.

Harry Passfield
Reply to  leitmotif
January 7, 2022 3:06 pm

Oh, do get a brain! What is belief without science – if not a religion.

Harry Passfield
Reply to  Harry Passfield
January 7, 2022 3:11 pm

Lesson: don’t respond to comments that are missing quotes.

leitmotif
Reply to  Harry Passfield
January 7, 2022 3:16 pm

Start again Harry. 🙂

Stephen Wilde
January 7, 2022 2:25 pm

If the real world observations don’t suit the narrative then the observations must be censored.
He who controls the past, controls the present and future.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
January 7, 2022 3:05 pm

NOAA (and NASA) are controlling the past, but not enough are speaking out … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs-K_tadveI

LT3
January 7, 2022 2:26 pm

I know many people that have changed to alternative search engines including myself, perhaps if this trend continues Google will be irrelevant soon.

michael hart
Reply to  LT3
January 7, 2022 3:17 pm

I use Brave browser and DuckDuckGo.
About once every three months I go to Google for a better search.
I watch YouTube all the time using Brave and never see an advert, except where it is embedded by the creator.

kim
January 7, 2022 2:28 pm

Look, the gulag glass is through,
Panicked narrative is turning blue.
Who is to be master?
Better not to ask her.
But you knew that, didn’t you?
==============

Joseph Zorzin
January 7, 2022 2:30 pm

“I was kind of hoping my content was mainstream enough to avoid being banned since…”

Since, you are actually a climate scientist?

Krishna Gans
January 7, 2022 2:32 pm

That reminds me the stories “The Circle” and “Every” by Dave Eggers.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
CD in Wisconsin
January 7, 2022 2:33 pm

Big Brother’s thought-police strike again.

Doonman
January 7, 2022 2:34 pm

Boycott Google, its easy. Just stop googling and using Youtube. There are alternatives.

And then let their advertisers know you will not be doing business with them anymore either. Its easy to find out who they are, start with the top 10 and send them emails.

markl
Reply to  Doonman
January 7, 2022 2:44 pm

duckduckgo

Nick Schroeder
January 7, 2022 2:34 pm
  1. I believe the climate system has warmed
  2. I believe most of this warming is probably due to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning

Dr Spencer is quite clear about what he believes.

Science is what one knows and can demonstrate.

Fact 1: Remove the Earth’s atmosphere or even just the GreenHouse Gases and the Earth becomes much like the Moon, no water vapor or clouds, no ice or snow, no oceans, no vegetation, no 30% albedo becoming a barren rock ball, hot^3 (400 K) on the lit side, cold^3 (100 K) on the dark. At our distance from the Sun space is hot (394 K) not cold (5 K).
That’s NOT what the Radiative GreenHouse Effect theory says.
EVIDENCE:
RGHE theory “288 K w – 255 K w/o = a 33 C colder ice ball Earth” 255 K assumes w/o keeps 30% albedo, an assumption akin to criminal fraud.
Nikolov “Airless Celestial Bodies”
Kramm “Moon as analog for Earth”
UCLA Diviner lunar mission data
Int’l Space Station HVAC design for lit side of 250 F. (ISS web site)
Astronaut MMU w/ AC and cool water tubing underwear. (Space Discovery Center)

Fact 2: The GHGs require “extra” energy upwelling from a surface radiating as a black body.
EVIDENCE:
According to the K-T atmospheric power flux balance and numerous clones the GHGs must absorb an “extra” 396/333/63 W/m^2 LWIR energy upwelling from the surface allegedly radiating as a black body. These graphics contain egregious arithmetic and thermodynamic errors. See https://youtu.be/0Jijw7-YG-U

Fact 3: Because of the significant non-radiative, i.e. kinetic, heat transfer processes of the contiguous participating atmospheric molecules the surface cannot upwell “extra” energy as a black body.
EVIDENCE:
As demonstrated by experiment, the gold standard of classical science.
For the experimental write up see:
https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/

“The principle of science, the definition, almost, is the following: The test of all knowledge is experiment. Experiment is the sole judge of scientific “truth.””
Richard P. Feynman, “Six Easy Pieces”

CONCLUSION:
No RGHE, no GHG warming, no CAGW or mankind/CO2 driven climate change.
 

K-T simplified.jpg
leitmotif
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
January 7, 2022 3:14 pm

C’mon Nick, you know the sun cannot melt ice and form clouds. Only ghgs can do that with their 33K of magic elixir. I don’t know why it is but I just know it is.

Just ask Trenberth.

Chris Nisbet
January 7, 2022 2:40 pm

If they dispute the accuracy of the temperature updates, I suppose that means they think they have a more accurate source. I wonder what it is.
I wonder how far out they think these updates are? I wonder what errors in methodology they think are being made. If they think there are some, perhaps they’d be better off to specify them and have an adult conversation about them and argue their case, rather than throw their weight about.
These ‘misinformation’ claims imply deliberate deception on the part of these scientists, don’t they? They also suggest that I’m too stupid to make my own determination about how much weight to give to the words I read, and I therefore need Google’s help (whether I want it or not).

markl
January 7, 2022 2:51 pm

Opinion, valid content, and even direct quote censorship are so pernicious and blatant these days I can’t see why people don’t rise up and call it out to the point of removing the abusers from their information sources.

John Shewchuk
January 7, 2022 3:01 pm

The entire climate change narrative is built on a lie — that CO2 bad. Any hint otherwise is a violation. Obama’s EPA made that very clear — …https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYhfrgRAbH4

SMS
January 7, 2022 3:03 pm

When you consider that nearly 40% of the data used by NOAA, NASA and Hadcrut is estimated and that the adjustments used to generate the data cannot be replicated and no adjustments are made for UHI; UAH looks pretty good. UAH is also the only data source replicated by the radiosondes. Google is a big problem. I hope the next congress can get Google, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and others in line with true science.

AGW is Not Science
January 7, 2022 3:14 pm

Google = Eco-Nazis. George Orwell’s Big Brother and Ministry of Truth all rolled up into one steaming pile of manure.

Cheshire Red
January 7, 2022 3:17 pm

Google, You Tube, Facebook, Twitter. All vile, toweringly arrogant and oh-so ripe for taking down a peg or three.

