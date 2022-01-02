Colorado fire fighters. Source Bureau of Land Management.
Alarmism Forests

3.. 2.. 1.. Claim: Colorado Wildfires Because Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate ambulance chasers are trying to bag another photogenic wildfire for their cause. But Colorado legislated a moratorium on prescribed burns in 2012, following a burn fail which ended in three fatalities.

How climate change primed Colorado for a rare December wildfire

The ground, typically moist from snow this time of year, was dry and flammable as a result of unusually warm temperatures and a lack of precipitation in recent months, experts said.

Jan. 1, 2022, 7:30 PM AEST By Elizabeth Chuck

The rare December blaze that tore through Boulder County, Colorado, at frightening speed this week may not be that unusual in the future, wildfire experts are warning, as climate change sets the stage for more.

Wildfires do not historically happen during the winter, particularly in areas like Boulder County, where the ground is normally moist from snow. 

But in recent months, Colorado has experienced a severe drought. From July 1 through Dec. 29, 2021, Denver recorded its lowest amount of precipitation by over an inch, with snowfall at record low levels, too. Meanwhile, Boulder, which typically sees about 30 inches of snow between September and December, received just one inch in that period leading up to the day of the fire. 

Combine that with an unseasonably warm fall, and the ground had significantly less moisture in it than it normally would — creating perfect conditions for a fire to flourish.

“Everything is kind of crispy,” said Keith Musselman, a snow hydrologist and assistant research professor at the University of Colorado Boulder. “In addition to the extreme drought, just one- or two-degree warmer days can really dry out the landscape quite a bit more, so everything is that much drier and flammable.”

Officials say wind gusts of up to 105 mph fanned the flames, rapidly destroying between 500 and 1,000 homes and giving residents barely any time to evacuate.

Read more: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/climate-change-primed-colorado-rare-december-wildfire-rcna10543

Foresters calling for an end to the moratorium on prescribed burns in early 2021.

Foresters Want More Prescribed Burns To Avoid Future Wildfire Disasters In Colorado. But The State Forest Service Isn’t Allowed To Conduct Them

By Michael Elizabeth Sakas January 28, 2021

Prescribed burns require permits and specific weather conditions to be done safely. The National Park Service considers it one of the most important tools for forest health and for preventing wildfire destruction.

That means burning piles of debris, and also setting fire to aces of land — a procedure known as broadcast burning.

“The Colorado state forest service does not do that anymore,” Twitchell said. 

Burning authority 

In March of 2012, the Colorado State Forest Service was managing a prescribed fire southeast of Conifer. The winds picked up on a hot and dry day, which started the Lower North Fork Fire. It killed three people, and destroyed nearly two dozen homes. 

Colorado State Forester Mike Lester said the event was traumatic for many — agency staffers included.

“A lot of really good people really felt like their life’s work was tarnished in some way,” Lester said. “And it was unfair because they applied the techniques at that point in time we thought were the right ways to do it.”

An independent review of the fire found no individual at fault. But victims criticized the review and wanted change. A bill was passed, which ended the state forest service’s authority to do prescribed burning. The agency’s fire unit employees were moved to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Read more: https://www.cpr.org/2021/01/28/foresters-want-more-prescribed-burns-to-avoid-future-wildfire-disasters-in-colorado-but-the-state-forest-service-isnt-allowed-to-conduct-them/

Despite this, Colorado announced plans for prescribed burns late last year – or maybe the moratorium was partial? Or was the moratorium lifted in 2021? If anyone in Colorado knows what is happening with prescribed burn policy, please comment below.

Prescribed burns planned for parts of Colorado in coming weeks

Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
Oct 1, 2021

As fall weather hits Colorado, fire management units in Rio Grande National Forest and Cañon City have announced their plans to conduct annual controlled burns. 

Residents in these areas may see smoke for several hours each day during burns and are asked to not call emergency services.

There are various reasons that a prescribed fire could be planned, including to reduce debris that could fuel a wildfire, manage landscapes, and improve animal habitats.

Read more: https://www.outtherecolorado.com/news/prescribed-burns-planned-for-parts-of-colorado-in-coming-weeks/article_76e658b4-22fd-11ec-9f6e-ebda698326c0.html

CNN reports nobody died in the December Colorado fire. This is a huge credit to emergency responders, but Colorado also got very lucky.

Hundreds of homes were lost in December, and the fire spread very quickly. In my opinion this suggests the restrictions on prescribed burns may have had an impact. Even if prescribed burns were restarted in late 2021, if this is what happened, it would have been very difficult to remove 10 years of accumulated fuel load in a few months.

Blaming the problem on climate change without mentioning Colorado’s forest management policies does not help anyone understand the situation.

Dennis
January 2, 2022 2:43 am

In the land of long droughts followed by flooding rains every time there is a bushfire we are told that climate change is to blame.

No, the major climate change approximately 130,000 years and drier conditions in Australia resulted over time in rainforests being replaced by eucalyptus that better tolerates hot and dry weather conditions.

A lack of management of the land and removal of fire hazard fuels on the ground, worse during dry conditions is the main problem.


Reply
Johne Morton
January 2, 2022 2:43 am

I’ve lived in Colorado since the mid-90s, and can absolutely attest that there have never been fires here until now, unless you count all the other La Niña years and sometimes other years, too.

/sarc


Reply
Ron Long
January 2, 2022 2:57 am

Timely report about the Colorado fires, Eric. The additional factor was the Chinook Winds, which are the adiabatic lapse rate winds that race down the Rocky Mountains east side. The ironic aspect of this set of Chinook Winds is that the storm systems that were responsible for the record December snow accumulation over Donner Pass, between Reno and Sacramento, along the I-80 Freeway, where more than 202 inches fell, replacing the old record of 179 inches (set in 1970, an Ice Age fear event). These storm systems continued eastward and produced the Chinook Winds that caused power lines to spark, the mentioned drought condition got fires going, and the strong (over 105 mph) winds fanned the flames. Check out http://www.weather5280.com for an explanation of these Chinook Winds associated with the December Colorado fires.


Reply
Bruce Cobb
January 2, 2022 3:00 am

Weather plus stupidity caused the fires. They can’t change the weather. But stupidity…


Reply
Dennis
January 2, 2022 3:01 am

Eucalyptus and fires …

https://baynature.org/article/burning-question-east-bay-hills-eucalyptus-flammable-compared/


Reply
