Piles of Lithium rich salt, Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia. Luca Galuzzi (Lucag), edit by Trialsanderrors [CC BY-SA 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons
Electric Vehicles

Lithium Turmoil: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Squeezing Miners

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Interesting times for green leaders like President Biden and UK PM Boris Johnson; As the green revolution drives up prices, freshly elected far left Chilean President Gabriel Boric has shaken the Lithium industry, by promising everyone in Chile a larger slice of the Lithium pie.

Chile Rewrites Its Constitution, Confronting Climate Change Head On

Chile has lots of lithium, which is essential to the world’s transition to green energy. But anger over powerful mining interests, a water crisis and inequality has driven Chile to rethink how it defines itself.

By Somini Sengupta

Photographs by Marcos Zegers

Dec. 28, 2021 Updated 4:23 p.m. ET

Leer en español

SALAR DE ATACAMA, Chile — Rarely does a country get a chance to lay out its ideals as a nation and write a new constitution for itself. Almost never does the climate and ecological crisis play a central role.

That is, until now, in Chile, where a national reinvention is underway. After months of protests over social and environmental grievances, 155 Chileans have been elected to write a new constitution amid what they have declared a “climate and ecological emergency.”

And so, it falls to the Constitutional Convention to decide what kind of country Chile wants to be. Convention members will decide many things, including: How should mining be regulated, and what voice should local communities have over mining? Should Chile retain a presidential system? Should nature have rights? How about future generations?

Chile prospered by exploiting its natural riches: copper and coal, salmon and avocados. But even as it became one of Latin America’s richest nations, frustrations mounted over inequality. Mineral-rich areas became known as “sacrifice zones” of environmental degradation. Rivers began drying up.

Anger boiled over into huge protests starting in 2019. A national referendum followed, electing a diverse panel to rewrite the constitution.

On Dec. 19 came another turning point. Voters elected Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old former student activist, as president. He had campaigned to expand the social safety net, increase mining royalties and taxes, and create a national lithium company.

The morning after his victory, the stock price of the country’s biggest lithium producer, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, or SQM, fell 15 percent.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/28/climate/chile-constitution-climate-change.html

While Chile is not the only global source of Lithium, Chile is a major player, producing 22% of global supply. Any interruption to Chilean Lithium production could stress an already tight market, potentially disrupting global electric vehicle rollout plans.

My guess is international miners are wondering whether Gabriel Boric is another Hugo Chavez, whether Chile will suffer the same anti-capitalist madness which crashed oil production in Venezuela.

Lithium mining is as simple as mining gets, take salt rich brine and let it dry in the sun. But far left socialists in Venezuela can’t even get food production right, so the risk of politically driven collapse of Chilean Lithium production hangs over the entire industry.

There is no substitute for Lithium for portable devices or electric vehicles. While scientists are exploring battery technologies based on chemically similar but much more common elements like sodium (as in sodium chloride – table salt), Lithium has one overwhelming advantage over the alternatives – it is incredibly lightweight. Lithium is the first metal on the periodic table, half the density of water.

Battery weight is a big issue for EVs. Moving from Lithium to far heavier Sodium based batteries could add significantly to battery weight. Though having said that, atom for atom, Sodium does pack a bit more punch than Lithium. It remains to be seen whether this extra punch is enough to compensate for the additional weight.

Interesting times for Lithium miners, and for green leaders like President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who have bet a lot of political capital on a rapid transition to affordable electric vehicles.

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
zee raja
December 28, 2021 10:21 pm

Chile has lots of lithium, which is essential to the world’s transition to green energy. But anger over powerful mining interests, a water crisis and inequality has driven Chile to rethink how it defines itself.

-5
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  zee raja
December 28, 2021 10:54 pm

Was there supposed to be a comment included there?

1
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
December 28, 2021 11:39 pm

No

The intention is to get readers to click on his/her name which takes them to a weird website

I didn’t click on it myself, just hovered over the name

Mods: It may be worthwhile removing the link/comment

Last edited 1 hour ago by Redge
2
Reply
Leo Smith
December 28, 2021 10:22 pm

What the world needs is a lithium asteroid, captured and placed in orbit…

When even lithium isnt good enough for batteries – and it isn’t – BEVs are teering on the edge of viability – large parts of the green plan become pure nonsense

4
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 28, 2021 11:40 pm

“large parts of the green plan become are pure nonsense”

You’re welcome 😉

5
Reply
James H
December 28, 2021 10:34 pm

Seems like Chile may not have learned much from Venezuela. Maybe they feel they can truly implement socialism the right way this time. There will be a period of apparent prosperity and happiness for many as the mining profits are raided. Then production will start to fall as these operations require reinvesting profits, and the. There is another Venezuela. It will all be the fault of “hoarders and wreckers” in the end, not the predictable end-stage of socialism.

4
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  James H
December 29, 2021 12:03 am

Yes. But don’t forget those naughty kulaks!

Have to get rid of them as well!

Anyone who has ever worked hard and lived prudently is a suspect!

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 28, 2021 11:11 pm

Well, there we go. Yet another ‘worker’s paradise’ in the making. Every time a country gets wealthy enough that people have time to bleat about inequalities, they seem to insist on destroying whatever created that wealth.

*sigh*

5
Reply
glenn holdcroft
December 28, 2021 11:22 pm

Socialism seems to be a great example of ‘Einstein’s definition of insanity .

5
Reply
Redge
December 28, 2021 11:46 pm

After months of protests over social and environmental grievances, 155 Chileans have been elected to write a new constitution amid what they have declared a “climate and ecological emergency.”

Much like the UK’s climate change committee where a “random” selection of the population was invited to advise on how the UK government were to fight climate change.

It appears the committee, force-fed climate catastrophism by the likes of Attenborough etc, didn’t include any sceptics only believers who didn’t question anything.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Redge
December 29, 2021 12:22 am

In no way were those selections random.

0
Reply
Richard Hill
December 29, 2021 12:26 am

Agree about disruption of the lithium market in the short term, but there are other sources, and the “free” market will adjust easily.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles

Biden EPA Mandates New Regulations To Force Electric Vehicle Transition

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

The Looking Glass World Of “Climate Injustice” — Part III

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles Transportation

Business Insider: ‘Electric Vehicles Won’t Save Us — We Need to Get Rid of Cars Completely’

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

E-Vehicle Woes: German Cities Remove E-Buses From Service After Bursting In Flames: “Fire Hazard”

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

Lithium Turmoil: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Squeezing Miners

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
nuclear power

Shift to Nuclear Brightens Asian Energy Future

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

Stop Whining about Wine, 60 Minutes, Data Show Grape Production Doing Well

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Unsung Zeroes: The Top 10 Under-Reported Climate Flops of 2021

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: