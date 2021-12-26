dust storms

Iodine in desert dust destroys ozone

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

New CU Boulder study shows iodine from desert dust can decrease ozone air pollution but could prolong greenhouse gas lifetimes

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT BOULDER

Atacama desert photographed from the airplane.
IMAGE: ATACAMA DESERT PHOTOGRAPHED FROM THE AIRPLANE. view more  CREDIT: PHOTO CREDIT: SAM HALL

When winds loft fine desert dust high into the atmosphere, iodine in that dust can trigger chemical reactions that destroy some air pollution, but also let greenhouse gases stick around longer. The finding, published today in the journal Science Advances, may force researchers to re-evaluate how particles from land can impact the chemistry of the atmosphere. 

“Iodine, the same chemical added as a nutrient to table salt, is eating up ozone in dusty air high in the atmosphere,” said Rainer Volkamer, a CIRES Fellow and professor of chemistry at CU Boulder. Volkamer led the team that made precision atmospheric measurements by aircraft over the eastern Pacific Ocean several years ago. The new finding, he said, has implications for not only air quality, but climate, too—iodine chemistry can make greenhouse gases stick around longer and should give us pause to re-think geoengineering schemes involving dust. 

Our understanding of the iodine cycle is incomplete,” Volkamer said. “There are land-based sources and chemistry we didn’t know about, which we must now consider.” 

Atmospheric researchers have long been interested in the observation that dusty layers of air are often very low in the air pollutant ozone, which, when concentrated, can damage people’s lungs and even crops. It seemed that some kind of dust-surface chemistry was eating up ozone, but no one had been able to show that happening in laboratory experiments. Others have speculated about this, but there’s been a lot of doubt, said Volkamer. By contrast, lab experiments have long shown that a gaseous form of iodine can gobble up ozone—but there were only hints of a connection between dust and iodine. 

There were other tantalizing hints about the process in a dataset from 2012, from a series of aircraft flights offshore Chile and Costa Rica. Dust seen blowing offshore from South America had striking levels of gaseous iodine. Volkamer handed the data to then-CU Boulder graduate student Theodore Koenig, lead author on this study. Koenig describes those data as one in a set of blurry photographs shared by atmospheric chemists around the world. In one image, for example, “iodine seemed to correlate with dust … but not absolutely clearly,” he said. Everywhere, dust seemed to destroy ozone, but why? “Iodine and ozone clearly connect, but there weren’t any ‘photos’ of both with dust,” said Koenig, who is now an air pollution researcher at Peking University in China. 

The data from TORERO (the “Tropical Ocean Troposphere Exchange of Reactive Halogens and Oxygenated Hydrocarbons,” a field campaign funded by the National Science Foundation) captured those three characters together, finally, in one image he said, and it was clear that where desert dust contained significant levels of iodine—like dust from the Atacama and Sechura deserts in Chile and Peru—the iodine was quickly transformed into a gaseous form and ozone dropped to very low levels. But how did that dust-based iodine transform?  “The mechanism still remains elusive,” Volkamer said. “That’s future work.”

So the picture is another blurry one, Koenig said, but still, the science is sharper than it was. “I have more questions at the end of the project than at the start,” he said. “But they’re better, more specific questions.”

They’re also very important, for anyone interested in the future of the atmosphere, Volkamer said. Iodine’s reactions in the atmosphere are known to play a role in reducing levels of OH, for example, which can increase the lifetime of methane and other greenhouse gases. Perhaps more importantly, various geoengineering ideas involve injecting dust particles high into Earth’s atmosphere, to reflect incoming solar radiation. There, in the stratosphere, ozone is not a pollutant; rather, it forms a critical “ozone layer” that helps shield the planet from incoming radiation. 

If iodine from dust was chemically transformed into an ozone-depleting form in the stratosphere, Volkamer said, “well, that’d not be good, as it could delay the recovery of the ozone layer.  Let’s avoid adding anthropogenic iodine into the stratosphere!”

JOURNAL

Science Advances

DOI

10.1126/sciadv.abj6544 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Ozone Depletion Due to Dust Release of Iodine in the Free Troposphere

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

22-Dec-2021

COI STATEMENT

The authors declare that they have no competing interests

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Streetcred
December 26, 2021 6:04 pm

It would be way more beneficial if these jokers would just snuff themselves and everybody is a winner !

0
Reply
bill Johnston
December 26, 2021 6:23 pm

“Let’s avoid adding anthropogenic iodine into the stratosphere”. I failed to read anywhere here that mankind is doing the adding.

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  bill Johnston
December 26, 2021 6:35 pm

failed to read anywhere here that mankind is doing the adding.

I think the author may be referring to various schemes proposed by adherents to the CAGW doomsday death cult:

Perhaps more importantly, various geoengineering ideas involve injecting dust particles high into Earth’s atmosphere, to reflect incoming solar radiation.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  bill Johnston
December 26, 2021 7:40 pm

The hypothesis is that troposphere ozone resulting from pollution drifts over the oceans leading to increases in atmospheric iodine.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5899151/

0
Reply
MarkW
December 26, 2021 6:33 pm

If it’s dust from deserts then it’s always been happening. Can’t be blamed on either man or CO2.

On the other hand, it’s a good that CO2 is greening the deserts

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
December 26, 2021 6:43 pm

Let’s avoid adding anthropogenic iodine into the stratosphere!

The assumption seems to be that iodine is associated with generic ‘dust,’ which really relates to particle size, rather than the mineralogy of the ‘dust.’ I would guess that in the Atacama Desert, the ground receives fine particulates of sea salts, which will include iodine. Iodine is not particularly abundant in common rocks. Thus, the geochemical trash heap of Earth, the oceans, seems a likely source.

I can believe him when he says, “… the science is sharper than it was. “I have more questions at the end of the project than at the start,”

2
Reply
H B
December 26, 2021 7:30 pm

And this is our fault ?

0
Reply
Myron
December 26, 2021 7:31 pm

Is iodine present in all soils? The EPA wants to regulate dust from farming. The EPA might make our air worse.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
December 26, 2021 7:54 pm

Doesn’t the d!ckhead know that iodine sublimes? Why is there a question about how iodine dust turns to gas. God help us.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

dust storms

Saharan Dust Analysis

1 year ago
Charles Rotter
dust storms snowfall

'Orange Snow' invades Eastern Europe

4 years ago
Anthony Watts
AMO Announcements Antarctic Arctic Carbon dioxide Carbon sequestration Citizen science Climate data Clouds Cosmic rays dust storms Education Energy ENSO Environment feedbacks flooding Forecasting geothermal energy Global warming hurricanes Land use land cover change lightning measurement Methane Modeling Oceans PDO Science Sea ice snowfall Temperature tornadoes UHI Weather

Crowdsourced Climate Complexity – Compiling the WUWT Potential Climatic Variables Reference Page

10 years ago
justthefactswuwt
Aerosols AMO Antarctic Arctic Climate data Clouds Cosmic rays dust storms Earthquakes Energy ENSO feedbacks geothermal energy Gravity hurricanes Methane Oceans PDO petroleum Science Sea ice Snow Solar solar power thorium power tornadoes wind power

The Ridiculousness Continues – Climate Complexity Compiled

10 years ago
justthefactswuwt

You Missed

dust storms

Iodine in desert dust destroys ozone

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Tesla

Tesla: Nothing Says Customer Satisfaction Like 30Kg of Dynamite

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Claim: Japan McDonalds Reducing Food Portions because Climate Change

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

New York City chain saws down 1,000 trees to raise park 8-10 feet to address panic over 3mm sea level rise – Protesters ‘watched in horror’

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: