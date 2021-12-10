Alarmism Desertification

NY Times Claims Brazil Is Turning Into Desert, As Foliage Growth Surges

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Reposted from ClimateREALISM

By James Taylor -December 6, 2021

The New York Times published an article Friday titled, “A Slow-Motion Climate Disaster: The Spread of Barren Land.” The article claims global warming is causing drought in northeastern Brazil, turning the region into a desert. Objective satellite measurements of vegetation, however, show increasing vegetation in northeast Brazil and throughout Brazil as a whole, not the other way around. The Times article is merely another example of agenda-driven fake climate news.

In its subtitle, the article claims, “Brazil’s northeast, long a victim of droughts, is now effectively turning into desert. The cause? Climate change and the landowners who are most affected.” The article adds, “Climate change is intensifying droughts in Brazil’s northeast, leaving the land barren. The phenomenon, called desertification, is happening across the planet.”

NASA satellite instruments have precisely measured the amount of vegetation throughout the Earth since the early 1980s. NASA reported its findings in an article titled “Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds.” According to NASA, “From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide.” Most of the rest of the land shows little change one way or the other, while a very small amount of land shows a decline in vegetation.

As a whole, “The greening represents an increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area to two times the continental United States,” NASA reports.

In the chart below, provided by NASA, you can see that nearly all of Brazil, including nearly all of northeast Brazil, is enjoying a significant increase in vegetation. Only a few, very small areas of Brazil and northeast Brazil are seeing a decline in vegetation.

The Times is right that where farmers or ranchers are deliberately removing rainforest and replacing it with farms or rangeland, vegetation declines. But that is not due to climate change, and those are about the only places in Brazil where vegetation is not increasing as the Earth modestly warms.

The simple, undeniable truth is that vegetation is increasing virtually everywhere in Brazil. The New York Times, in order to promote a fictitious climate crisis, is telling provably wrong lies to sell newspapers and to sell alarm. James Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

Steve Case
December 10, 2021 2:19 am

NASA satellite instruments have precisely measured the amount of vegetation throughout the Earth since the early 1980s. NASA reported its findings in an article titled “Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds.”
_____________________________

There’s also this page from NOAA:

NOAA Satellite Data Used in Study Finding Significant Greening in Earth’s Vegetative Areas

Last edited 2 hours ago by Steve Case
2
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Steve Case
December 10, 2021 3:32 am

Never let facts get in the way of a good story!!!

0
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Alan the Brit
December 10, 2021 3:54 am

Never let facts get in the way of a tall story!!!

0
Reply
ChrisB
December 10, 2021 3:40 am

From the same mouth that sold aluminum tubes and chemical weapons

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  ChrisB
December 10, 2021 4:05 am

I’m sure Chris is trying to say something, but it’s not clear at all who he’s talking about or what it it exactly means.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 10, 2021 3:41 am

“Climate change is intensifying droughts in Brazil’s northeast, leaving the land barren. The phenomenon, called desertification, is happening across the planet.”

Except those pesky deserts that are greening.

“We’d have got away with it if it weren’t for those pesky greening deserts!”

0
Reply
