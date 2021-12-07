Teslabot source Youtube. Elon Musk by Steve Jurvetson - https://www.flickr.com/photos/jurvetson/18659265152/, CC BY 2.0, Link
Population

“Civilisation is Going to Crumble”: Elon Musk Slams Overpopulation Narratives

46 mins ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Elon Musk, while discussing his Teslabot concept, suggested that people who claim the world is overpopulated are helping to cause the downfall of civilisation.

Elon Musk says there are ‘not enough people’ and that the falling birthrate could threaten human civilization

Huileng Tan,Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Tue, December 7, 2021, 5:06 PM

  • “If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words,” said Elon Musk.
  • Musk was responding to a question about how the Tesla Bot could solve some labor issues.
  • The global birthrate has been steadily declining since the 1960s, according to the World Bank.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said there are “not enough people,” which could threaten human civilization.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” said the father of six at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council.

“And yet, so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control. It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words,” he said.

Musk was responding to a question about how the Tesla Bot could solve some labor issues. The Tesla Bot is Musk’s planned “humanoid robot” that he says will be built using Tesla’s self-driving car artificial intelligence. The Bot, said Musk during a Tesla AI event in August, would be capable of deadlifting up to 150 pounds and traveling at around 5 m.p.h.

Read more: https://www.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-says-not-enough-070626755.html

Teslabot is a robot Elon Musk is developing to replace humans performing repetitive work.

Although Elon Musk didn’t explicitly mention greens, it seems pretty clear whom his comment was directed towards.

WUWT frequently covers prominent politicians and activists, like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, when they call for global population to be restricted to save the world from climate change.

Zig Zag Wanderer
December 7, 2021 6:06 pm

Musk recently said that all government subsidies for EVs should end.

Obviously that has nothing to do with the fact that Tesla EV subsidies have ended, yet others have not. Altruistic he is not.

I firmly believe that it would be best if we stabilised population at around 10 billion, as predicted. If populations decline slowly after that, it’ll probably be fine too. Then we can go about improving life for everyone on the planet, instead of trying to ‘save’ it. However, none of that will be my problem, I suspect.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 7, 2021 6:19 pm

Mother Nature will take care of any population problems — just she has over the past 4.5 billion years.

Mike Lowe
December 7, 2021 6:06 pm

One of the few comments from Musk with which I agree!

alexei
December 7, 2021 6:14 pm

Birth rates are only declining in the developed world and even there, most of any growth in birth rates is found in immigrant, mainly muslim communities. What HAS been “growing out of control” is immigration into many western countries putting tremendous strain on existing social infrastructure. What would be Mr Musk’s solution to that?

MarkW
Reply to  alexei
December 7, 2021 6:17 pm

Birth rates have declined dramatically everywhere, not just the developed world.

H.R.
December 7, 2021 6:20 pm

“The Tesla Bot is Musk’s planned “humanoid robot” that he says will be built using Tesla’s self-driving car artificial intelligence.”



Given the bugs in the self-driving car AI, I’m a little leery of a bunch of robots running amok because the clock struck one, or something equally silly and unforeseen.

lee
Reply to  H.R.
December 7, 2021 6:31 pm

“the clock struck one” the others suffered severe trauma. 😉

H.R.
Reply to  H.R.
December 7, 2021 6:34 pm

P.S.
“the clock struck one” came from something we sang as kids.

♯♪♫Hickory dickory dock.
Three mice ran up the clock.
The clock struck one,
the rest escaped
with minor injuries. ♪♫

You can blame my brother for that one. 😜

mcswell
Reply to  H.R.
December 7, 2021 6:39 pm

What you have to worry about is when the clock strikes thirteen.

Kevin Stall
December 7, 2021 6:33 pm

What needs to be done is get rid of the large cities. Brake them down to smaller size. Get rid of all the asphalt and spread them out. No

Alexy Scherbakoff
December 7, 2021 6:36 pm

The guy is an idiot.

