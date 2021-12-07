“Civilisation is Going to Crumble”: Elon Musk Slams Overpopulation Narratives

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Elon Musk, while discussing his Teslabot concept, suggested that people who claim the world is overpopulated are helping to cause the downfall of civilisation.

Elon Musk says there are ‘not enough people’ and that the falling birthrate could threaten human civilization

Huileng Tan,Taiyler Simone Mitchell

Tue, December 7, 2021, 5:06 PM

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words,” said Elon Musk.

Musk was responding to a question about how the Tesla Bot could solve some labor issues.

The global birthrate has been steadily declining since the 1960s, according to the World Bank.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said there are “not enough people,” which could threaten human civilization.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” said the father of six at the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council.

“And yet, so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control. It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words,” he said.

Musk was responding to a question about how the Tesla Bot could solve some labor issues. The Tesla Bot is Musk’s planned “humanoid robot” that he says will be built using Tesla’s self-driving car artificial intelligence. The Bot, said Musk during a Tesla AI event in August, would be capable of deadlifting up to 150 pounds and traveling at around 5 m.p.h.

