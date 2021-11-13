Climate FAIL

The Denigration Of The Department Of Defense By Climate Crisis Politics

Guest Blogger
Jim Steele

The video explains why the recent Department of Defense’s Climate Risk Analysis does nothing to improve the alerts and preparation for wildfires and extreme weather that has been provided by the military in the 1960s.

Instead of ordering the DOD to engage in valuable red team blue team exercises regards climate change impacts on wildfires, by ordering the Secretary of Defense to simply provide a summary of untested suggested threats of climate change , the DOD has been perverted into sock puppets that simply regurgitate the Biden Administration’s claims of an existential climate change crisis A transcript can be read at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/11/the-denigration-of-department-of.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

