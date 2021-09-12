Sea ice

Surprise! September Arctic Minimum Sea Ice Extent Trend RISING Over Past 10 Years – Norwegian Data

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
13 Comments

From The NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 12. September 2021

Norwegian data show September minimum Arctic sea ice has risen over the past 10 years, contradicting earlier predictions of a death spiral

By Kirye
and Pierre

Friday NTZ posted on Arctic sea ice extent. This year Arctic sea ice has just about reached its minimum. and so we plot the new data (see below).

Substantial drop – since 1980

But first, of course there is no denying that September sea ice extent has has fallen substantially over the past 4 decades. Yet, those accusing us of cherry-picking also should read the entire article from last Friday, which shows the real cherry picking is done by the alarmists starting their charts in 1979, knowing full well there’s data going back far beyond that time point.

Again here’s Arctic sea ice volume going back 170 years:

Today’s sea ice volume is similar to that seen in the 1940s.

And as Tony Heller has shown dozens of times, the early 20th century is filled with newspaper clippings of a rapidly melting Arctic, which of course later refroze during the middle of the 2th century.

Rising trend

Now here’s osisaf.met.no data on annual minimum sea ice extent:

OSI Arctic sea ice minimum since 2012 ftp://osisaf.met.no/prod_test/ice/index/v2p1/nh/osisaf_nh_sie_daily.txt

September minimum trend has contradicted Al Gore’s predictions of an ice free Arctic. Whether sea ice has turned the corner and will start a recovery still remains to be seen. One thing is certain: The predictions of an ice-free Arctic soon made a decade ago were flat out wrong.

Scissor
September 12, 2021 2:04 pm

Give it another 30 years.

3
Reply
dodgy geezer
September 12, 2021 2:07 pm

Quick! Call the Emergency Adjusters!

3
Reply
Tom Halla
September 12, 2021 2:10 pm

A short example of why using as much of the record as possible counts. One has an idea of the variability, and possible cycles.

5
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
September 12, 2021 2:21 pm

And even with this, so what? Regardless of where we are, we have been here before. And while we can make guesses where it’s going based on existing conditions, trends and identifiable cycles (which may turn out to be entirely spurious), nobody really knows what will happen next. As was briefly popular to say in the ‘70s and/or ‘80s, why don’t we hide and watch?

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
September 12, 2021 2:21 pm

One might even go as far as to say; the Arctic sea ice may be literally re-covering the ocean but not in the sense of recovering from some climate malady. In other words the ice is doing what ice does during an interglacial period. It shrinks and grows according to natural variation … ho-hum.

4
Reply
billtoo
September 12, 2021 2:28 pm

nsidc isn’t finished yet.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  billtoo
September 12, 2021 2:59 pm

My estimate was end of melting season this weekend becaues of ups and downs the last days.

0
Reply
Bellman
September 12, 2021 2:39 pm

How exactly do you know what 2021’s minimum is going to be when sea ice is still decreasing? According to NSIDC 2021 is already below 2013 and 2014, whilst the graph in this article shows it as the highest year.

-1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Bellman
September 12, 2021 2:54 pm

NSIDC is one site and OSIAF (chart) an other.
The actual decrease is at lowest rate, after some major increases in September:

  -51.936   
   60.070   
 168.323   
  -60.697   
-118.263   
  -22.527   
 168.323   
  -56.316   
  -31.287   
  -99.492   
  -69.456
Last edited 5 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
0
Reply
David Sulik
September 12, 2021 2:42 pm

Is this threatening the polar bears, seals, or walrus?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  David Sulik
September 12, 2021 2:55 pm

No, they are not linked in any way 😀

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  David Sulik
September 12, 2021 3:00 pm

No, but it is threatening the sensitive feelings of AGW true believers.

Micro-aggression alert!

0
Reply
