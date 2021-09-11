Climate News

Claim: Net Zero Corporate Climate Lobbyists are “Disengaged”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greens are aghast at the lack of effort from corporations which claim they are onboard with the green mission to save the world from climate change.

Resource sector lobbies hardest on climate change, while net zero backers ‘disengaged’

By political reporter Melissa Clarke
Posted Thu 9 Sep 2021 at 12:01am

Corporate support for government action on climate change is muted in Australia, with the most intense lobbying coming from resources and energy companies calling for more limited change.

Key points:

  • A new study has examined the climate positions and lobbying efforts of 50 major Australian companies
  • Lobbying is most intense among resource and energy companies
  • Companies that back stronger climate action engage in minimal lobbying, unlike their overseas counterparts

Resources and energy companies undertake the most intensive lobbying on climate change, and most have policies that do not accord with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably below 1.5 degrees. 

Corporations that back reaching net zero emissions by 2050 as well as other policies that broadly support the Paris Agreement do little or negligible lobbying to encourage federal and state governments to take stronger action on climate change. 

“The strong lobbying activity of companies and industry groups opposed to Paris-aligned climate action is drowning out corporate voices who are pro-climate but relatively disengaged.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-09/climate-change-lobbying-mostly-fossil-fuel-companies/100445112

If I didn’t know better I might think this lack of engagement means most corporations which make net zero commitments just regard it as a PR exercise. But surely this cannot be the case – I mean the future of the world hangs in the balance.

Do I need the /sarc tag?

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
September 11, 2021 6:19 pm

It’s entirely possible that Oz is more sane and smarter than Europe.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Garrett
September 11, 2021 7:14 pm

Are you referring to the race for the 1st state to achieve Hitler’s gold standard of Fascism in nearly a century?

1
Reply
Tom Halla
September 11, 2021 6:19 pm

Virtue signaling can be fairly cheap, which is mostly what the green campaigners should expect. Corporate cowardice is common, but outright suicidal behavior is not, so actually doing something substantive to meet green demands should be vanishingly rare.

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 11, 2021 6:41 pm

With sprinkles of redistributive change, they can wish upon a Rainbow until we are blue.

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
September 11, 2021 6:25 pm

We had better achieve Net Zero soon because our Florida drought is devastating … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHEHjECUSUQ

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Shewchuk
September 11, 2021 6:30 pm

That’s hilarious 🙂

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 11, 2021 6:54 pm

Thanks for posting your article.

2
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  John Shewchuk
September 11, 2021 6:46 pm

We actually had some light rain yesterday morning in the SF Bay Area. Was hoping for more, but at least it sprinkled all the tree’s leaves.

2
Reply
jimH in CA
Reply to  philincalifornia
September 11, 2021 8:21 pm

We got some light rain here in the Sierra foothills too, about 0.05 inches.
And, as you’ve said, it washed the dust off the oak leaves. They look very green again [ natural green, not political ‘green’].

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
September 11, 2021 7:42 pm

Beautiful!

0
Reply
n.n
September 11, 2021 6:39 pm

Perhaps with recycled federal incentives, and China 2.0 (i.e. labor and environmental arbitrage), and immigration reform (i.e. insourcing, democratic gerrymandering), they will be more amenable to take a knee to the hypothesis of anthropogenic CO2 perturbation with climate lag. Throw in intermittent/renewables, with progressively priced reliables, and the Green blight will be certain to overwhelm.

0
Reply
philincalifornia
September 11, 2021 6:39 pm

“If I didn’t know better I might think this lack of engagement means most corporations which make net zero commitments just regard it as a PR exercise. “

I actually do know better, because I speak with people who work in phony climate saviour departments. My experience has made think that they don’t even know they’re doing it. Just blathering about it, whatever it is, appears to be safe for continuing mortgage payments on the nice house.

Greta knows this too and she, or her handlers, ain’t too happy..

3
Reply
Mr.
September 11, 2021 6:50 pm

The leftist media is awash now with these snooty, superior, holier-than-thou articles implying how ‘bumpkin’ anyone is who isn’t totally invested in the “climate crisis” dogma.

Next demand will be that non-compliant corporation executives should be required to wear a yellow star on their lapels.

1
Reply
Philip
September 11, 2021 7:26 pm

So we should be surprised that corporations tell a few lies to get environmentalists wackos off there backs and to buy their products.
It seems to me that a certain clothing line refused to make jackets for a company that produced fossil fuels, when it turns out almost all their clothes are made from fossil fuels. The poor greenie wackos must be devastated.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

BoJo Crumbles, Drops Aussie Free Trade Climate Demands

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate data Climate News Presentations

On Comparing 30-Year “Climate Normals”

1 week ago
Ric Werme
Climate News

Hurricane Ida and Global Warming: Unsupported Claims

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Coal

Climate Doomed by Coal… Again

2 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Climate News

Claim: Net Zero Corporate Climate Lobbyists are “Disengaged”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Are China’s climate promises just a load of hot air? (Yes!)

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
natural gas petroleum

Biden Democrats Pursue High Cost Climate Change Domestic Energy Agenda

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Sea ice

Stalled: September Arctic Sea Remains Surprisingly Stable Over Past Decade, “Long Way From Predicted “Ice Free”

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: