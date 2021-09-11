Claim: Net Zero Corporate Climate Lobbyists are “Disengaged”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greens are aghast at the lack of effort from corporations which claim they are onboard with the green mission to save the world from climate change.

Resource sector lobbies hardest on climate change, while net zero backers ‘disengaged’

By political reporter Melissa Clarke

Posted Thu 9 Sep 2021 at 12:01am

Corporate support for government action on climate change is muted in Australia, with the most intense lobbying coming from resources and energy companies calling for more limited change.

Key points:

A new study has examined the climate positions and lobbying efforts of 50 major Australian companies

Lobbying is most intense among resource and energy companies

Companies that back stronger climate action engage in minimal lobbying, unlike their overseas counterparts

Resources and energy companies undertake the most intensive lobbying on climate change, and most have policies that do not accord with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably below 1.5 degrees.

Corporations that back reaching net zero emissions by 2050 as well as other policies that broadly support the Paris Agreement do little or negligible lobbying to encourage federal and state governments to take stronger action on climate change.

…

“The strong lobbying activity of companies and industry groups opposed to Paris-aligned climate action is drowning out corporate voices who are pro-climate but relatively disengaged.”

…