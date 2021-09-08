Climate Economics

Climate Proposal: Poor Countries to Pay Down National Debt by Spending Money on Themselves

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Imagine if you could pay down your own credit card or bank debt by mowing your own lawn. This is what developing countries have just demanded from COP26. To make sure the motion is passed, they also want to hold host country Britain accountable for ensuring the success of this proposed “climate emergency pact”.

Climate change: Vulnerable nations call for ’emergency pact’

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

The countries most vulnerable to climate change are calling for an “emergency pact” to tackle rising temperatures. 

The vulnerable nations say that richer countries must fulfil their obligations to deliver $100bn in climate finance per year over the 2020-24 period.

The CVF nations want this money to be split 50-50 between cutting carbon and helping countries adapt to the threat posed by rising temperatures. 

The countries also want the UK to “take full responsibility” for this aspect of the negotiations, saying it is vital to restore confidence in the Paris pact. 

Among the other areas that the most vulnerable nations want to see progress on is the question of debt-for-climate swaps. 

Many of the world’s poorest countries have large debt burdens, and these have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which has stretched finances even further. 

In a debt-for-climate swap, a country can reduce what it owes to international creditors by directing the debt service payments to fund renewable energy or greater protection for nature.

One such restructuring was recently announced by Belize where the debt money will now go to support marine conservation projects instead.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58477926

There is the troubling issue that developing country governments repaying debt to banks, without actually giving any money to the banks, might leave the the banks short of cash. But I guess “climate emergency pact” afflicted banks could always ask rich country governments to print new cash, to make up any shortfall.

6 Comments
Quilter 52
September 8, 2021 6:23 pm

In the unlikely event that this actually gets up, then these countries may well have difficulty borrowing any future cash. After all who in their right mind would loan to someone that has no intention whatsoever of repaying the money. China might lend but the conditions will be such that they effectively end up in control of those countries economies or at least the assets that China wants.

H.R.
Reply to  Quilter 52
September 8, 2021 6:50 pm

Ack! Ack! Reality alert!!

aussiecol
September 8, 2021 6:28 pm

In a debt-for-climate swap, a country can reduce what it owes to international creditors by directing the debt service payments to fund renewable energy or greater protection for nature.

Lol. China is a developing country, right? That means it can reduce its debt for sending a space craft to Mars as well as building coal fired power stations while thinking about renewable energy.

observa
September 8, 2021 6:45 pm

Won’t they please think of the poor folks in developed countries wot will have to eat bugs if we don’t print more money to keep meat prices down?
Biden administration plans tougher action to rein in meat prices (msn.com)
You know it makes sense watermelons but imagine the emotional returns for yo’all signing up to the pledge to eat bugs only for protein so the poor folks can throw a chop on the barbie occasionally?

H.R.
September 8, 2021 6:48 pm

That is one of my all-time favorite ‘Josh’ cartoons.

It was funny the first time, and then Josh just kept adding the strike-outs; funnier each time.

I’ve made a few jokes in comments about COP One-hundred-something-something. We shall see if Josh gets to live long enough to make that many strike-outs.

Each strike-out just gets funnier yet. What a bunch of (expensive) maroons!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  H.R.
September 8, 2021 7:13 pm

I graffitied Josh’s work, but he’s a nice guy, I met him once in London, I’m sure he’ll forgive me… 🙂

