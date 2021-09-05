Guardian: “Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Guardian is outdoing itself reaching for ridiculous hyperbole, to try to make us care.

Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade Nick Cohen

Sun 5 Sep 2021 04.00 AEST Global warming sceptics should be hiding in corners. But still some defend the indefensible No one seems as defeated as the global warming “deniers” who dominated rightwing thinking a decade ago. Like late 18th-century opponents of abolishing the slave trade, Lord Lawson and the claque of Conservative cranks who filled the comment pages of the Tory press are remembered today as dangerous fools – assuming they are remembered at all. The billions of dollars spent by the fossil fuel industry on propaganda and its acceptance by know-nothing elements on the right caused incalculable damage. They might have followed Margaret Thatcher, who warned in 1989 of C02 emissions leading to climate change “more fundamental and more widespread than anything we have known”. The desire of business to protect profits and the vanity of politicians and pundits, who saw themselves as dissidents fighting the consensus rather than fanatics enabling destruction, helped to waste two decades of valuable time. Every argument they advanced has been disproved, as much by the experience of everyday life as science. Journalists are advised: “If someone says it is raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote them both. Your job is to look out the window and find out which is true.” The world only had to look at the weather outside to know who was trying to fool it. … The comparison isn’t harsh. One day, the attack on climate science will be seen as shocking as the defence of human bondage. Indeed, that day should have long passed. They are overwhelmingly old men or, in the case of Lawson, a very old man. They grew up in a 20th century where the carbon economy was natural: the way the world was and would always be. Slavery was equally natural to the plantation owners and slave traders of Georgian Britain. It had always existed, everywhere on Earth. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/04/climate-change-deniers-are-as-slippery-as-those-who-justified-the-slave-trade

What I find entertaining about blowhards like Nick Cohen is, from the Guardian picture above, he is obviously utterly surrounded by and dependent upon the products of a fossil fuel civilisation.

Nick walks on roads and pavements made of asphalt or tarmac, a form of long chain polymer plastic derived from crude oil (see picture above), likely heats his home in winter, using you guessed it, and eats food transported by fossil fuel powered vehicles to refrigerated supermarket shelves of plastic, glass and metal, whose temperature and humidity controlled indoor environment is only possible thanks to fossil fuel goodness.

That walking cane you’re using Nick, does not look like a stick you picked up by the roadside. Plastic? Aluminium? Lacquered kiln dried wood, turned to a smooth shape in a fossil fuel driven lathe? I bet there is a rubber or metal footing on the bottom of your stick, rubber vulcanised in a fossil fuel heated mill, with sulphur derived from refining crude oil, or perhaps a steel tip prepared in a blast furnace from ore mixed with coal or natural gas, rolled into a large sheet, then pressed into shape using heavy machinery.

The very clothes Nick is wearing do not look like home spun wool. I’m guessing machine woven cotton, wool and possibly synthetics, which make those high quality business shirts so shiny and wrinkle free, with their beautiful plastic sheen. Have a close look at the buttons on your shirt Nick, ask yourself what they’re made of.

And I’m pretty sure you didn’t write your Guardian article on Roman papyrus, using a bird feather quill pen dipped in oak gall ink. Even if against the odds you did, the people who digitally published your article and who maintain the Guardian website certainly used a lot of high tech fossil fuel derived plastic, silicon and refined metal, not to mention fossil fuel electricity to keep their web servers running 24×7.

All I see is absurdity, when Nick declares the age of fossil fuel is over.

It would all just be funny, if it was only Guardian author Nick Cohen who suffered this delusion.

