Anti Fossil Fuel Crusader Nick Cohen, walking on a pavement made of fossil fuel. Source The Guardian, fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

Guardian: “Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Guardian is outdoing itself reaching for ridiculous hyperbole, to try to make us care.

Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade

Nick Cohen
Sun 5 Sep 2021 04.00 AEST

Global warming sceptics should be hiding in corners. But still some defend the indefensible

No one seems as defeated as the global warming “deniers” who dominated rightwing thinking a decade ago. Like late 18th-century opponents of abolishing the slave trade, Lord Lawson and the claque of Conservative cranks who filled the comment pages of the Tory press are remembered today as dangerous fools – assuming they are remembered at all.

The billions of dollars spent by the fossil fuel industry on propaganda and its acceptance by know-nothing elements on the right caused incalculable damage. They might have followed Margaret Thatcher, who warned in 1989 of C02 emissions leading to climate change “more fundamental and more widespread than anything we have known”. The desire of business to protect profits and the vanity of politicians and pundits, who saw themselves as dissidents fighting the consensus rather than fanatics enabling destruction, helped to waste two decades of valuable time.

Every argument they advanced has been disproved, as much by the experience of everyday life as science. Journalists are advised: “If someone says it is raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote them both. Your job is to look out the window and find out which is true.” The world only had to look at the weather outside to know who was trying to fool it.

The comparison isn’t harsh. One day, the attack on climate science will be seen as shocking as the defence of human bondage. Indeed, that day should have long passed. They are overwhelmingly old men or, in the case of Lawson, a very old man. They grew up in a 20th century where the carbon economy was natural: the way the world was and would always be. Slavery was equally natural to the plantation owners and slave traders of Georgian Britain. It had always existed, everywhere on Earth.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/04/climate-change-deniers-are-as-slippery-as-those-who-justified-the-slave-trade

What I find entertaining about blowhards like Nick Cohen is, from the Guardian picture above, he is obviously utterly surrounded by and dependent upon the products of a fossil fuel civilisation.

Nick walks on roads and pavements made of asphalt or tarmac, a form of long chain polymer plastic derived from crude oil (see picture above), likely heats his home in winter, using you guessed it, and eats food transported by fossil fuel powered vehicles to refrigerated supermarket shelves of plastic, glass and metal, whose temperature and humidity controlled indoor environment is only possible thanks to fossil fuel goodness.

That walking cane you’re using Nick, does not look like a stick you picked up by the roadside. Plastic? Aluminium? Lacquered kiln dried wood, turned to a smooth shape in a fossil fuel driven lathe? I bet there is a rubber or metal footing on the bottom of your stick, rubber vulcanised in a fossil fuel heated mill, with sulphur derived from refining crude oil, or perhaps a steel tip prepared in a blast furnace from ore mixed with coal or natural gas, rolled into a large sheet, then pressed into shape using heavy machinery.

The very clothes Nick is wearing do not look like home spun wool. I’m guessing machine woven cotton, wool and possibly synthetics, which make those high quality business shirts so shiny and wrinkle free, with their beautiful plastic sheen. Have a close look at the buttons on your shirt Nick, ask yourself what they’re made of.

And I’m pretty sure you didn’t write your Guardian article on Roman papyrus, using a bird feather quill pen dipped in oak gall ink. Even if against the odds you did, the people who digitally published your article and who maintain the Guardian website certainly used a lot of high tech fossil fuel derived plastic, silicon and refined metal, not to mention fossil fuel electricity to keep their web servers running 24×7.

All I see is absurdity, when Nick declares the age of fossil fuel is over.

It would all just be funny, if it was only Guardian author Nick Cohen who suffered this delusion.

Michael in Dublin
September 5, 2021 6:08 pm

I get sick and tired of those like the Guardian who distort the view of those of us who question alarmism and then discredit this strawman. This is blatant slander and deceit. They are not able to argue point for point against our position because their arguments are flawed so they twist our words and lie about us.

Scissor
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 5, 2021 6:43 pm

Ironically, industrialization powered by fossil fuels did more to end slavery than any increase in morality.

gbaikie
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 5, 2021 7:12 pm

Was the Guardian around at that time.
I would tend to think they would have shown up, late,

Tom Halla
September 5, 2021 6:15 pm

My issue is that people like Nick Cohen use a complex question form of argument.
Sure, it is warmer than 1850, which was the end of the Little Ice Age. Is that a bad thing?
Human produced CO2 may be involved in that warming, but the models have not improved on the Charney Report estimate of effect in 1978, which has a three hundred percent range in the estimated effect. Not quite the sort of precision one wants to do engineering, particularly as Charney probably overestimated the effect.
So Cohen stretches some level of agreement on warming into buying into a jihad against fossil fuels, as any measurable warming is intolerable and will cause all sorts of bad things which have yet to actually occur.
Perhaps psychological counseling, or various other treatments for delusional behavior might help him.

Jamaica
September 5, 2021 6:17 pm

lenses might be hi def plastic, too.

ATheoK
Reply to  Jamaica
September 5, 2021 8:01 pm

“Hi def”?

Plastic eyeglass lenses are made from polycarbonate or a similar CR-39 plastic.

High density plastics tend to be polyethylene or Teflon.

Your observation is correct as those glasses in the picture are most likely plastic.
If not, then they’re glass which requires large amounts of fossil fuels to melt, form, grind and polish lenses.

layor nala
September 5, 2021 6:21 pm

You only have to look at his Twitter a/c to see that not many bother about his irrational (and unscientific outbursts. I wonder if he has read this statement:

William Nordhaus received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2018 for his work on the economics of climate change (The Nobel Prize, 2018). In his Nobel Lecture he questions the idea that humans should try to reduce GHG emissions enough to keep temperatures below two degrees above the Little Ice Age or the preindustrial period. Doing so, he calculates, will cost $30 trillion more than is saved. To limit warming to 1.5 degrees would cost $50 trillion. The total world GDP in 2020 was only $85 trillion. His optimum economic path is to allow four degrees of global warming (Nordhaus, 2018). 

Julian Flood
Reply to  layor nala
September 5, 2021 6:51 pm

‘Allow four degrees? What control knob does he inte to use?

JF

Sweet Old Bob
September 5, 2021 6:22 pm

“Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade”
They are Democrats ?

Alastair Brickell
September 5, 2021 6:30 pm

Judging by the photo I’m afraid that Nick looks just like an old man, maybe even one of his very old men!

commieBob
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
September 5, 2021 7:45 pm

OMG! I thought that was a picture of one of those slippery climate deniers being held up for public ridicule. It was an honest mistake. Here he is hobbling along in the opposite direction as everyone else, not watching where he’s going, sure to be mowed down by some dowager with a shopping cart full of her worldly possessions. Oh the huge manatee.

Patrick MJD
September 5, 2021 6:33 pm

Guardian author Nick Cohen hasn’t a clue what he’s talking about, especially the slave trade.

Dennis
Reply to  Patrick MJD
September 5, 2021 7:53 pm

He should visit the west coast of Africa and learn about the slave traders who were well established before the Roman Empire colonised, Africans who enslaved Africans and who in later times supplied slaves to buyers in America, and many other countries.

I watched a documentary covering a family of Americans of African ancestry who travelled to the homeland of their ancestors and were visibly shocked when they learnt that Africans were the slave kidnapping traders.

SMC
September 5, 2021 6:39 pm

After Xiden’s recent disasters, as well as the economic ones waiting in the wings, the Leftists are trying to ramp up the rhetoric in an attempt to distract folks from the Leftists failures. I think people are getting wise too, and tired of the BS.

Thomas Gasloli
September 5, 2021 6:41 pm

If you truncate his statement it ends up telling a truth: “Climate science will be seen as shocking as the defense of human bondage.” After all it is the climate hysterics who want to control and impoverish us all.

Anti-griff
September 5, 2021 6:48 pm

It is past time…Dewindmillize…..and Desolarpanelize NOW! Stop the subsidies for this expensive wasteful unreliable green rubbish. They are “pretenders” who rush into tearing down what is working based on a lie that man made CO2 is warming the planet.

Julian Flood
September 5, 2021 6:49 pm

It’s surprising how many of the political incompetents who rise to influential positions in the UK share the same education, Oxford PPE. While a degree entitled Philosophy, Politics and Economics might be expected to be useful in government this turns out to be rarely the case. Instead it gives a sense of entitlement and the ability to sound plausible. The only exception I’ve seen to this rule is, IIRC Andrew Neil, the media commentator.

People like Mr Cohen deserve a label of their own. They know nothing of the science that they decry but talk of climate deniers. Gullibles?

JF

n.n
September 5, 2021 7:05 pm

Slavery, diversity, and the wicked solution. Speaking truth through projection.

Leo Smith
September 5, 2021 7:14 pm

Well, they should know…

MarkW
September 5, 2021 7:32 pm

It’s not so much that they are trying to make us care. It’s more that socialists view all those who disagree with them as evil. Once they define one as evil, it really doesn’t matter which type of evil you believe them.
Hence denying catastrophic climate change is no different from justifying slavery.
Of course once they have defined all those who disagree with them as evil, it’s a small step to justify killing them.

CD in Wisconsin
September 5, 2021 7:33 pm

“The desire of business to protect profits and the vanity of politicians and pundits, who saw themselves as dissidents fighting the consensus rather than fanatics enabling destruction, helped to waste two decades of valuable time.”

***************

Nick, it must be terribly frustrating going through life being so bitter at so many people in the world around you. Surely you must foresee a doomed world due to its unwillingness to bend to your will.

The difference between you and Adolf Hitler is that, unlike you, Hitler was able to rise to power and take action against everyone in the world against whom he had a grudge. The end result was pretty devastating, wasn’t it Nick?. If you never see the opportunity to act on your grudges against others before being laid to rest, I will be forever grateful. Please do the world a huge favor and confine your bitterness and frustration to the pages of The Guardian. Thank you.

And Nick, the climate scare narrative is about 33 years old now, not just two decades.

ATheoK
September 5, 2021 7:36 pm

Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade”

You mean the British and later, the Democrats?

Nick walks on roads and pavements made of asphalt or tarmac, a form of long chain polymer plastic derived from crude oil”

He’s wearing shoes walking on that tarmac. Even if he’s wearing all leather shoes (unlikely) they’re made using leather cures, cured oiled dyed and waxed using fossil fuels.

No fossil fuels? No shoes for the pathetic opinion writer. Let alone a writer for a newspaper utterly dependent upon fossil fuels to run the newspaper and web publishing business.

markl
September 5, 2021 7:54 pm

When you can’t convince with facts you resort to slander, slime, and lies.

Mark Kaiser
September 5, 2021 7:58 pm

Global warming sceptics should be hiding in corners. But still some defend the indefensible…

They are overwhelmingly old men…

I often see this type of logic. Attack your target a la Saul Alinsky style forgetting that your insult applies to yourself as well.

Nick Cohen is 60 years old.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Cohen

