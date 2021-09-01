Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause lengthens yet again

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The New Pause has again lengthened by another two months. On the normative UAH lower-troposphere dataset there has been no global warming over the 6 years 8 months from January 2015 to August 2021. As always, the Pause is calculated as the longest period ending in the present that shows no warming trend, taken as the least-squares linear-regression trend on the UAH satellite monthly global mean surface temperature anomalies for the lower troposphere:

The trend on the entire UAH dataset since December 1978, a period of 42 years 9 months, is equivalent to only 1.35 C°/century, even though the data began shortly after the naturally-occurring Great Pacific Shift of 1976 that is responsible for much of the warming over most of the period.

Furthermore, over the 18 years 1984-2001 a naturally-occurring reduction in cloud cover was responsible for most of the period radiative forcing (Pinker et al. 2005) and hence global warming.

IPCC (2021) tries to pretend that there has been 1.27 K global warming since 1750, all of which is imagined to be anthropogenic. However, the HadCRUT4 dataset showed only 0.91 K since 1850, but HadCRUT5, in preparation for IPCC’s latest report, pushes that up to 1.04 K.

Since January 2014, the beginning of the year after the previous IPCC Assessment Report, there has been only 1/8 C° global warming.

It is by now clear that even with constant adjustments to nearly all of the major temperature datasets it is difficult to discern clearly a large anthropogenic influence. But that is not what the world is being told.

Every natural disaster – Hurricane Ida, the drought in much of the western U.S., the wildfires in some nations, the floods in others – is instantly and automatically blamed on global warming that is barely happening.

A simple question for the climate fanatics: how can global warming be worse than you thought given that it is a whole lot less than you predicted?

Sunsettommy
Editor
September 1, 2021 10:16 pm

The Pause that keeps giving warmist/alarmists a pause over it.

La-Nina watch is still in the forecast for Fall and Winter time which should help the pause along for a few more months.

Cold & Warm Episodes by Season

griff
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 1, 2021 11:13 pm

A pause on a proxy measured troposphere, from only one of the teams researching temps like this?

I think they see what they want to see…

Anthony
September 1, 2021 10:39 pm

Lying with statistics, is something I was good at seeing when I was doing my economics courses in the 1970s, it is a skill most can learn. In the case of temps rising since 1750, they don’t ask what the climate was actually like in 1750 (really rotten) and they fail to notice that it started to slowly warm from 1700 not 1750. In England, by 1810, we managed to warm from the 1600s mini ice-age so much, that the river Thames stopped freezing solid (yippee), though, we still had the cold Dickens years to go through, with snow in London feet thick from the end of November to the end of April.(read Pickwick Papers) Yes, you would need to be bonkers to want to go back to that. So, even though God warned them not to do it, liars do like to lie.

griff
Reply to  Anthony
September 1, 2021 11:16 pm

Well now we have a new, additional rapid warming, from human CO2 , on top of that historical/natural warming… and do note the Thames stopped freezing when it wasn’t dammed by old London Bridge any more

JimW
September 1, 2021 11:09 pm

It’s actually worse than that. There is no evidence to support CO2 in control of climate, nor that we are in control of CO2. This is medieval. We are still a superstitious people.

griff
Reply to  JimW
September 1, 2021 11:16 pm

Absolute nonsense! There is any amount of detailed evidence, supported by the indisputable physics of how CO2 works in the atmosphere!

Chris Hanley
Reply to  griff
September 1, 2021 11:29 pm

What is it in the phrase ‘CO2 in control of climate’ that you do not understand?

Redge
September 1, 2021 11:12 pm

But, but, but Griff told us we were all gonna die of global warming

griff
September 1, 2021 11:12 pm

And the RSS? and the lower atmosphere?

SAMURAI
September 1, 2021 11:30 pm

A relatively rare (happens about 17% of the time) back-to-back La Niña cycle will be in effect from around November of this year, so by the middle of next year, UAH6.0 will likely hit -0.3C, which will substantially extend this new pause.

Moreover, both the Pacific and Atlantic are near (or already in) their respective 30-year cool cycles, which will eventually cause the pause to start from around 1996, so by 2026, the pause could be in its 30th year…

We’ll see soon enough.

