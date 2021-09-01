The New Pause lengthens yet again

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The New Pause has again lengthened by another two months. On the normative UAH lower-troposphere dataset there has been no global warming over the 6 years 8 months from January 2015 to August 2021. As always, the Pause is calculated as the longest period ending in the present that shows no warming trend, taken as the least-squares linear-regression trend on the UAH satellite monthly global mean surface temperature anomalies for the lower troposphere:

The trend on the entire UAH dataset since December 1978, a period of 42 years 9 months, is equivalent to only 1.35 C°/century, even though the data began shortly after the naturally-occurring Great Pacific Shift of 1976 that is responsible for much of the warming over most of the period.

Furthermore, over the 18 years 1984-2001 a naturally-occurring reduction in cloud cover was responsible for most of the period radiative forcing (Pinker et al. 2005) and hence global warming.

IPCC (2021) tries to pretend that there has been 1.27 K global warming since 1750, all of which is imagined to be anthropogenic. However, the HadCRUT4 dataset showed only 0.91 K since 1850, but HadCRUT5, in preparation for IPCC’s latest report, pushes that up to 1.04 K.

Since January 2014, the beginning of the year after the previous IPCC Assessment Report, there has been only 1/8 C° global warming.

It is by now clear that even with constant adjustments to nearly all of the major temperature datasets it is difficult to discern clearly a large anthropogenic influence. But that is not what the world is being told.

Every natural disaster – Hurricane Ida, the drought in much of the western U.S., the wildfires in some nations, the floods in others – is instantly and automatically blamed on global warming that is barely happening.

A simple question for the climate fanatics: how can global warming be worse than you thought given that it is a whole lot less than you predicted?

