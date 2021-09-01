Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2021: +0.20 deg. C

Guest Blogger
From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

August 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for July, 2021 was +0.20 deg. C, up from the June, 2021 value of -0.01 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 19 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.40  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.27  0.53  0.81 -0.95 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.84 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.27  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.24
2020 09  0.40  0.42  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.21 -0.07  0.29  0.44  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for July, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Peter Müller
September 1, 2021 2:03 pm

July data? It is September?

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Peter Müller
September 1, 2021 2:15 pm

Mean anomaly for first seven months of 2020: 37.9 C. For same months of 2021: 7.6 C.

Global cooling trend since February 2016 steepening downslope, due in large part to Las Niñas.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  John Tillman
September 1, 2021 2:22 pm

That’s a very worrying anomaly. What base period are you using?

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
September 1, 2021 2:23 pm

With August, 36.9 C last vs. 8.78 C this year.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 1, 2021 2:08 pm

What I want is the updates for Pacific and Atlantic ocean temps. Those date back to May!

0
Reply
Dave Fair
September 1, 2021 2:11 pm

August update is over on Dr. Roy’s website. Aug. anomaly is down from 0.2 C to 0.17 C, and a 0.13 C/decade trend, down from 0.14 C/decade. This should extend the latest pause.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Dave Fair
1
Reply
Keith Harrison
September 1, 2021 2:11 pm

August temp is +0.17

0
Reply
David Sulik
September 1, 2021 2:13 pm

Error bars? Map? So we can see where they were guessing the temps because there are no thermometers in the Amazon, central Africa, or Australia.

-3
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  David Sulik
September 1, 2021 2:24 pm

This is UAH6, temperature estimates of the bulk atmosphere for the entire globe, except for the poles. This is why I believe Dr. Roy Spencer, not the NOAA/NASA/HadCRUT surface dog’s breakfasts. Satellites, radiosondes and ARGO are the only near scientific-quality temperature series. And the manipulators add 0.12 C to ARGO estimates. Real scientific of them.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  David Sulik
September 1, 2021 2:26 pm

These are satellite observations.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
September 1, 2021 2:13 pm

Looks like WUWT linked to the July report. Here is Dr. Spencer’s post for August.
https://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/09/uah-global-temperature-update-for-august-20210-17-deg-c/

0
Reply
Capitalist-Dad
September 1, 2021 2:15 pm

We can conceded that over time the climate in Tucson, AZ is warmer than that in Boise, ID. It’s also true that these local climates warm and cool in roughy 30 year patterns. But “global average temperature” is some ridiculous proxy dreamt up specifically for the global cooling/global warming/climate change scam. No human, animal, or plant has lived in global average temperature in the history of Earth.

2
Reply
goldminor
September 1, 2021 2:20 pm

Here is Meerisportal’s current August sea ice extent. I would bet that the minimum will arrive early this season, maybe by the end of this week. …comment image

2
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
September 1, 2021 2:21 pm

Oops, it appears that someone at WUWT posted the Roy Spencer’s July UAH update instead of the August Update. This July update was originally published here at WUWT on August 2nd:
UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2021: +0.20 deg. C – Watts Up With That?

The August UAH global temperature update at Roy Spencer’s website is here:
UAH Global Temperature Update for August, 2021:+0.17 deg. C. « Roy Spencer, PhD (drroyspencer.com)

I suspect the problem will be corrected soon.

Sorry, but I don’t have that capacity to make corrections here at WUWT any longer.

Regards,
Bob

0
Reply
Bellman
September 1, 2021 2:25 pm

August anomaly according to UAH was 0.17°C compared to the 1991 – 2020 base period. This makes it the 37th coldest August in the UAH data set, and the coldest since 2018. The “Monckton Pause” now starts January 2015.

0
Reply
