Humor

Friday Funny: Climate Change Bingo

48 mins ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Today’s Friday Funny courtesy of Josh

www.cartoonsbyjosh.com

(Works as a drinking game as well-cr)

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ric Werme
Editor
August 27, 2021 6:10 am

I watch the US’s ABC World News Tonight pretty much nightly. I look for references to “Climate Change” and normally hear one or more every night. However, this week, thanks to the blow up in Afghanistan, there were no utterances on two nights. Amazing! Unfortunately, there was a reference in a commercial one night. Sigh.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
August 27, 2021 6:12 am

It’s more fun to make up a bingo card…

Biden-Bingo-3-768x768.jpg
1
Reply
atticman
August 27, 2021 6:16 am

It’s becoming very tiresome but what do you expect? A belief in witches leads to everything bad that happens being blamed on witchcraft… It’s been happening for hundreds of years – remember Salem?

0
Reply
PaulH
August 27, 2021 6:21 am

(Works as a drinking game as well-cr)

I don’t think my liver would survive that game. Can I blame that on climate change? 😉

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
August 27, 2021 6:32 am

Climate change in Chilean Atacama Desert unusual in late August:

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
JohnC
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 27, 2021 6:45 am

Is the Atacama the driest place or is it Antarctica?

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
August 27, 2021 6:35 am

The Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place in the world. There, there has been a great snowfall and an extensive layer of snow covers much of the landscape. At some points the thickness layer has reached 15 centimeters. Because of this snowfall, many roads have had to be cut.
﻿
Historic snowfall in the driest place in the world, the Atacama Desert in Chile

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Humor Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Monday Mirthiness: Mann thrice loses, but is going to court anyway! (wellll, maybe)

1 month ago
Anthony Watts
Humor Wildfires

Friday Funny: California Feelings

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Humor Satire

Friday Funny – D-Words Describe Defective Mann

2 months ago
Anthony Watts
Humor

Climate Narcissism 101

2 months ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Humor

Friday Funny: Climate Change Bingo

48 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Coal

Peak Coal?

5 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Economics

Boris, here’s why net-zero emissions by 2050 just aren’t worth it

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Fusion power

Lawrence Livermore Claims a Near Break Even Nuclear Fusion Burn

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: