Friday Funny: Climate Change Bingo

Today’s Friday Funny courtesy of Josh
(Works as a drinking game as well-cr)
I watch the US’s ABC World News Tonight pretty much nightly. I look for references to “Climate Change” and normally hear one or more every night. However, this week, thanks to the blow up in Afghanistan, there were no utterances on two nights. Amazing! Unfortunately, there was a reference in a commercial one night. Sigh.
The Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place in the world. There, there has been a great snowfall and an extensive layer of snow covers much of the landscape. At some points the thickness layer has reached 15 centimeters. Because of this snowfall, many roads have had to be cut.
Historic snowfall in the driest place in the world, the Atacama Desert in Chile