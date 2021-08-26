The preamplifiers of the National Ignition Facility are the first step in increasing the energy of laser beams as they make their way toward the target chamber. Source Lawrence Livermore.
Fusion power

Lawrence Livermore Claims a Near Break Even Nuclear Fusion Burn

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Inertial confinement fusion researchers have claimed a near break even experimental nuclear fusion burn, in which energy produced by the fusion reaction was comparable to the energy injected to initiate the burn.

National Ignition Facility experiment puts researchers at threshold of fusion ignition 

On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ). This advancement puts researchers at the threshold of fusion ignition, an important goal of the NIF, and opens access to a new experimental regime.

The experiment was enabled by focusing laser light from NIF — the size of three football fields — onto a target the size of a BB that produces a hot-spot the diameter of a human hair, generating more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power for 100 trillionths of a second.

“These extraordinary results from NIF advance the science that NNSA depends on to modernize our nuclear weapons and production as well as open new avenues of research,” said Jill Hruby, DOE under secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA administrator.

The central mission of NIF is to provide experimental insight and data for NNSA’s science-based Stockpile Stewardship Program. Experiments in pursuit of fusion ignition are an important part of this effort. They provide data in an important experimental regime that is extremely difficult to access, furthering our understanding of the fundamental processes of fusion ignition and burn and enhancing our simulation tools to support stockpile stewardship. Fusion ignition is also an important gateway to enable access to high fusion yields in the future. 

“This result is a historic step forward for inertial confinement fusion research, opening a fundamentally new regime for exploration and the advancement of our critical national security missions. It is also a testament to the innovation, ingenuity, commitment and grit of this team and the many researchers in this field over the decades who have steadfastly pursued this goal,” said LLNL Director Kim Budil. “For me it demonstrates one of the most important roles of the national labs – our relentless commitment to tackling the biggest and most important scientific grand challenges and finding solutions where others might be dissuaded by the obstacles.” 

While a full scientific interpretation of these results will occur through the peer-reviewed journal/conference process, initial analysis shows an 8X improvement over experiments conducted in spring 2021 and a 25X increase over NIF’s 2018 record yield

“Gaining experimental access to thermonuclear burn in the laboratory is the culmination of decades of scientific and technological work stretching across nearly 50 years,” said Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thomas Mason. “This enables experiments that will check theory and simulation in the high energy density regime more rigorously than ever possible before and will enable fundamental achievements in applied science and engineering.”

The experiment built on several advances gained from insights developed over the last several years by the NIF team including new diagnostics; target fabrication improvements in the hohlraum, capsule shell and fill tube; improved laser precision; and design changes to increase the energy coupled to the implosion and the compression of the implosion.

“This significant advance was only made possible by the sustained support, dedication and hard work of a very large team over many decades, including those who have supported the effort at LLNL, industry and academic partners and our collaborators at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics and General Atomics,” said Mark Herrmann, LLNL’s deputy program director for Fundamental Weapons Physics. “This result builds on the work and successes of the entire team, including the people who pursued inertial confinement fusion from the earliest days of our Laboratory. They should also share in the excitement of this success.”

Looking ahead, access to this new experimental regime will inspire new avenues for research and provide the opportunity to benchmark modeling used to understand the proximity to ignition. Plans for repeat experiments are well underway, although it will take several months for them to be executed.

Source: https://www.llnl.gov/news/national-ignition-facility-experiment-puts-researchers-threshold-fusion-ignition

I find inertial confinement fusion exciting, because in principle, unlike magnetic confinement fusion, it might be possible to scale inertial confinement down to an affordable size.

The gigantic international magnetic confinement ITER tokamak currently being constructed in France in a sense represents a brute force approach to viable nuclear fusion. The heat produced by a nuclear fusion reaction is related to the volume of the plasma, while the heat lost is related to the surface area. Simple geometry dictates that if you make the plasma volume really large, the heat generated by such a large volume of fusing plasma is more likely to overcome surface losses, leading to a self sustaining fusion reaction.

My concern with this magnetic confinement approach is that even if ITER succeeds, the sheer size and cost of the precision engineered reactor vessel will represent a formidable barrier to adoption. Nuclear fusion reactors which cost $50 billion each and take decades to construct are unlikely to contribute significantly to the global energy mix, so long as cheaper options are available.

There is also a real risk that after all these billions of dollars of expenditure and man millennia of effort, ITER’s most expensive components will simply disintegrate under the blast of radiation from a sustained fusion burn. Deuterium Tritium fusion produces a blizzard of hot neutrons, which are more than capable of causing physical structural damage to anything near the plasma. The search for structural materials which can survive such a hostile environment without collapsing into dust is ongoing.

The Lawrence Livermore facility which produced the near break even burn is large, but it is a lot less expensive than the ITER facility.

Lawrence Livermore still have a long way to go to prove that inertial confinement is a viable path to connecting an operational nuclear fusion reactor to the national grid. Although the energy produced was comparable to the energy deposited to initiate the burn, the lasers which deposited that energy are not 100% efficient. The total energy expended conducting the experiment likely vastly exceeded the fusion yield.

An inertial confinement fusion generator would have to economically perform thousands of burns per day, rather than a single exciting experimental burn. And of course we still don’t know how much a net energy producing inertial confinement fusion reactor would cost, even if such a thing is possible.

Correction (EW): h/t Eric Lerner, fixed the link and the story – I accidentally copied in an old story.

John Tillman
August 26, 2021 6:07 pm

One burn per second would be required, ie 86,400 per day. We can’t currently recharge the lasers at anything like that level. But still, it’s progress.

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
August 26, 2021 6:17 pm

Why on Earth is this referred to as a ‘burn’? Burning is basically rapid oxidisation as far as I am aware. Somebody wrote something similar in comments recently, but I didn’t bother asking. In an article I’m very surprised to see it being used.

It’s not burning, it’s fusing two atoms and releasing energy.

-1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 26, 2021 6:26 pm

Hydrogen “burning” is common parlance in stellar fusion physics.

2
Reply
Curious George
August 26, 2021 6:31 pm

1.7 megajoules in. Let’s hope that some day they’ll get 2.0 megajoules out. How do we convert it to electricity?

1
Reply
Tom Halla
August 26, 2021 6:37 pm

The issue is that it is still at the lab experiment level, so the crack that fusion is twenty years away has been the claim for the past 60 years is still the case.

3
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 26, 2021 6:46 pm

Who is payin’ for this?…never mind….are they workin’ on warp drive too?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Anti_griff
August 26, 2021 6:50 pm

It is still way cheaper than subsidies for wind turbines that can never work as a reliable grid power source.

2
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 26, 2021 6:59 pm

Well, uh, the competition would be…MSRs, no? Fusion is not complex or expensive enough and when a machine fails…and one will fail…how deep into the earth’s crust will it melt?…a mile?….and how long will it be before the failed machine is replaced and electricity can flow again.

-1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Anti_griff
August 26, 2021 7:08 pm

Citing a really sucky Jane Fonda movie is in quoting Alex Jones territory, in that at Fukushima Daiichi a total coolant loss resulted in only in wrecking the reactor. All other claims are characterizeable as bogus as a first approximation.

-1
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 26, 2021 7:28 pm

Fusion has much higher temps than any reactor in use…heat for .steam for power production is maybe 700 C? What is the temp they are producing? 7000 C? I don’t know of any material that can handle 7000 C …. a little sun no less. “All other claims…” are famous last words.

0
Reply
Eric Lerner
August 26, 2021 6:39 pm

Your link is to a 2013 news release. The correct link is here: https://www.llnl.gov/news/national-ignition-facility-experiment-puts-researchers-threshold-fusion-ignition.
A big step forward, but total input to the machine was 400 MJ, total fusion yield 1.3 MJ, so still a ways to go for net energy. If you want compact fusion, we intend to provide it. Details at lppfusion.com

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Eric Lerner
August 26, 2021 6:53 pm

Thanks Eric!

0
Reply
Lonnie E. Schubert
August 26, 2021 6:41 pm

Nope. IFC is for weapons research. No go for power production. The experiment’s sucis important but very small as a step to using fusion for power production.

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
August 26, 2021 6:54 pm

Oh good. Now practical fusion is only 10 years minus three one trillionths of a second away.

0
Reply
Jim Masterson
August 26, 2021 7:03 pm

That must mean that practicable nuclear fusion is only thirty years away. In other words, the goal posts keep moving–to maintain that thirty-year timeline.

0
Reply
Anti_griff
Reply to  Jim Masterson
August 26, 2021 7:15 pm

Well, there are careers at stake…need 30 year projects. However, sometimes research produces the unexpected…MSR original research was for nuclear propulsion of a bomber….ICBMs were developed in the meantime and bombers no longer needed for the purpose.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
August 26, 2021 7:06 pm

Fun fact: According to Manabe, Strickler (1964), one of the most profound articles on the GHE, it is a totally futile attempt. They theorized the GHE would be a cascade of IR-opaque layers radiating back to the surface, thereby amplifying the solar input with each layer. In this way the GHE would warm Earth to some 343K, which will only be moderated by convection.

A lot of people have read this paper and believe it. For instance Roy Spencer..

https://www.drroyspencer.com/2018/05/in-defense-of-the-term-greenouse-effect/

The funny thing here is, the theory reads like a blueprint for a perpetuum mobile. Just build a device with multiple layers of semi-transparent glas, minimize convection (the air is not supposed to float freely among the layers anyhow) and add an absorbing layer at the bottom. Now just add a source of energy shining in on the top, and you will get extremely high temperatures at the bottom. Use this to produce energy, feed the original source and the remaining energy to propel anything else..

Free energy all over… 😉

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  E. Schaffer
August 26, 2021 7:29 pm

A simple solar hot water heater achieves temperatures much hotter than ambient air by letting sunlight in but retarding the loss of heat.

0
Reply
RickWill
August 26, 2021 7:15 pm

The article does not mention the energy into the system. My reading indicates the system is charged to 422MJ for a shot. That puts the 1.3MJ into perspective.

It appears the gap is still significant and unlikely to be bridged through refinement alone. But then Hero’s steam engine was a long way short of what is observed today. But that was about 2000 years ago. Hopefully modern engineering practice enables the design spiral to be more expedient.

1
Reply
John Shotsky
August 26, 2021 7:23 pm

I delivered laser power measurement instruments for 8 inch laser beams back in the 70’s. We joked that everything was just 10 years away. That was 50 years ago…

1
Reply
