Science, Philosophy and Politics

4 hours ago
Andy May
74 Comments

By Andy May

Greg Weiner has written a great essay in Law & Liberty, entitled: “Why We cannot Just ‘Follow the Science.‘” His point is that scientists and science are important, but relying only on “The Science” for decision making is both dangerous and foolish. Science is a methodology for proposing well-developed answers to questions about natural events, it is a tool for proposing answers, not the answer. Skeptical scientists will try and disprove any proposed answer or theory, it is their duty. Only the very best theories survive this process and gain universal acceptance, like Einstein’s theory of relativity. For further discussion of this idea, see my discussion of facts and theories here. Most proposed answers, like man-made climate change, are furiously debated. So, it is fair to ask, as Weiner does, “Which [scientific] experts should we listen to …?”

The phrase “follow the science,” is a way to duck responsibility. In Weiner’s word’s: “The slogan ‘follow the science’ is meant to exempt politicians from the duty of judgment.” Moral and political judgement must superintend science. It seems likely that the virus that causes COVID-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Virology lab. The U.S. NIAID, led by Dr. Fauci, supported this research. Was that money, distributed by a government scientist, wise or moral? Would the public or politicians have approved of sending money to a Chinese laboratory, connected to the Chinese military, to conduct research on a deadly virus? Was “following the science” wise in that case? I think not.

Scientists should not be making critical decisions; they should be in advisory roles and carefully supervised by elected political leaders, not unelected bureaucats. Recently, Nature revealed that critical early SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 virus) gene sequences were removed from a U.S. government database, at the request of Wuhan University scientific researchers. The gene sequences contained valuable information that shows the early viral sequences from the Wuhan seafood market are more distantly related to SARS-CoV-2’s closest relatives in bats than later sequences found in humans from China and the U.S. This makes it less likely the market is the source of the first human infection.

Dr. Jesse Bloom discovered that the sequences had been deleted and managed to recover them from archives. He says there is no plausible reason for the deletions and suspects they were to obscure their existence. Bloom also believes we should be skeptical that all early Wuhan sequences have been shared.

The amino acid arginine is typically used in laboratories to “supercharge” a virus and make it more communicable and deadly. Arginine can be built with 36 different gene sequences in DNA. SARS-CoV-2 contains the sequence CGG-CGG, or “double CGG.” The same lethality is achieved with any of the 36 sequences in the same site, but the double CGG sequence is the least likely to occur in nature. In fact, the double CGG sequence has never been found in naturally occurring coronaviruses. A virus naturally obtaining a new skill, will pick it up from similar viruses, yet no similar viruses have this combination, it was almost certainly the result of engineering.

While it is clear that politics has corrupted climate science, it appears the reverse is also true. Science has corrupted politics, in the words of Jon Stewart on Stephen Colbert’s show recently:

“Here’s how the world ends, the last words man utters are somewhere in a lab. A guy goes, ‘Huhuh, it worked.'”

Some pundits have tried to defend scientists and experts, but most of us should remember what Richard Feynman once said,

“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”

Science is scientific debate, with rules. Science is not wise words spoken from on high. Science, properly done, is so professionally researched and explained as to be self-evident. Once the paper is read, the data obtained and checked, anyone with the necessary skills can reproduce the author’s result and convince themselves that what the author said was true. “The Science” is not truth, it is a process that results in truth, if done properly. If no one can reproduce the result, if the underlying data aren’t available to the public, if the methodology is not clear, it is not a proper scientific theory, it is not “science.” Don’t follow it.

Derg
June 28, 2021 6:09 pm

I recently heard Trump say, I am paraphrasing, that he wondered if he told the press that HCQ was the worst drug on the market for Covid would that have saved lives.

The Press is evil. Flat out evil.

Simon
Reply to  Derg
June 28, 2021 7:31 pm

Except HCQ is less than worthless for covid….

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Simon
June 28, 2021 7:34 pm

Did you skip your AL-Anon meeting again?

joe belford
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
June 28, 2021 7:45 pm

Simon is correct, HCQ has never proven effective in a randomized double blind trial.

John Tillman
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:00 pm

It was shown effective against SARS, which is why Trump suggested its use.

Doctors actually treating patients develop protocols without randomized double blind trials. Especially in a pandemic, why not? As FauXi himself advocated during the height of the HIV pandemic.

Greg
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:43 pm

Randomized double blind trial is not the only form of acceptable science.

HCQ has never proven effective …. because the only trials being done were stopped because of the fraudulent Lancet paper and never continued once the fraud was exposed.

A recently published study based on data obtained up to that point showed a 50% reduction in fatalities when HCQ + antibiotic was applied before critical illness.

HOWEVER, due to insufficient patent numbers ( about 250 ) this positive result was deemed “not statistically significant” and the paper reported no positive effect was proven. So the study tells us NOTHING about the efficacy of HCQ because it was incapable of finding anything.

The original trial was started with a program for over 600 patients which would have been able to detect a significant result if one was present. It failed to achieve those numbers because the trails were stopped !!

Prof Raoult’s team at Marseilles IHU have applied THREE times to conduct new tests to complete the work which was stopped because of scientific fraud. All three have been refused on the grounds we already “know” it does not work.

Farmer Ch E retired
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 9:14 pm

HCQ is an ionophore helping Zn penetrate the cell walls. Zn does the heavy lifting by disrupting the virus replication process inside the cells. It is not a two-dimensional process any more than climate change is two dimensional. HCQ has a half life in the human body of greater than 30 days. When prescribed for CV-19, take 200mg once daily for 5 days to build up the concentration then take weekly thereafter to maintain the concentration, just like they do in countries with wide-spread malaria. You will also be prescribed 220mg zinc sulfate daily. HCQ has other beneficial properties like being an anti inflammatory and altering the pH slightly. I have a prescription obtained through a US doctor and distributed by a local pharmacy but have not needed it yet. Early on, the gold-standard trial was attempted but was cancelled a month later after receiving only 20 volunteers when 2000 were needed for the trial. Clinics, pharmacies, etc. were not seeing CV-19 patients in person. Even the FDA screwed up IMO by allowing HCQ use only after hospitalization with CV-19 rather than for early outpatient treatment where it is most effective. Just read the FDA’s emergency use authorization letter.

n.n
Reply to  Simon
June 28, 2021 7:42 pm

Not by the data, which proves the HCQ protocol is an effective,
safe treatment to prevent infection and mitigate disease progression in over 80% of the cases in diverse jurisdictions globally.

joe belford
Reply to  n.n
June 28, 2021 7:46 pm

No HCQ protocol has been proven effective.

John Tillman
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:06 pm

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2020.605185/full

Greg
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:47 pm

No HCQ protocol has been proven effective…. because all studies were blocked on the basis of a FRAUDULENT paper in the Lancet and all subsequent study or use of the drug have been forbidden legally.

Raoult has reduced deaths b 50% and hospitalisations by 85%. But that’s “not statistically significant”.

John Tillman
Reply to  Simon
June 28, 2021 8:21 pm

Clearly, you have not studied the science. Here is the science upon which Trump relied:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread

joe belford
Reply to  Derg
June 28, 2021 7:58 pm

Trump took HCQ as a prophylatic. It didn’t work.

Simon
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:32 pm

More to the point, when Trump got sick, did they give him HCQ? Nope. The best doctors in the country gave him the drugs they considered had the best chance of success. HCQ was not even consider, because by then it had been shown in numerous tests to be of no use.

Greg
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:48 pm

when did he take it ? what dose ? Proof of your claim?

mark from the midwest
June 28, 2021 6:16 pm

Andy:

Thank you so much. I’ve searched all over for ways to explain to people that “following the science” is naive and “unscientific.” This piece nailed it.

steven mosher
Reply to  mark from the midwest
June 28, 2021 7:16 pm

Not really

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 7:37 pm

Instead of just lobbing another of your drive-by snowballs, how about providing your considered opinion, and see if you can improve upon it. Your two-word judgement carries no weight. See if you can put together a coherent response that allows readers to judge your thought processes.

Greg
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 7:55 pm

Thanks Mosh, yet another of your outstandingly well argued rebuttals.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:12 pm

Hah … no more than I’d expect from Mr. Mosher, pointless wind.

philincalifornia
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 28, 2021 8:22 pm

Hey c’mon, it’s Mr. “simple physics” Mosher to you.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  philincalifornia
June 28, 2021 8:34 pm

“You know, the thing” …

I hope to live long enough to see Mosher actually write something that matches his immense sense of entitlement and hubris.

MarkW
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:38 pm

I’m trying to decide which is higher, mosher’s IQ, or his word count.

Clay Sanborn
June 28, 2021 6:33 pm

Good article. On the comment: “Most proposed answers, like man-made climate change, are furiously debated.”, I feel that there is essentially NO DEBATE. What we do have is people (some, so called experts) throwing their opinions in response to something someone esle said, and so forth. But debate, as in having knowledgeable people presenting facts, not opinion, with their opposing participants making their fact based claims, each agreeing or refuting the claims of the opposite position. NO! We have had maybe a handful of such actual debates. People representing the “alarmist” position will simply not DEBATE, because the few times they have, they were destroyed, so they will no longer debate. Instead, they use the Fake Media, Fake (actual, but fake) scientists as mouthpieces. But there is NO DEBATE.

E. Schaffer
June 28, 2021 6:49 pm

Does anyone see a problem in people touting “overpopulation” and mankind being the main threat to the planet, do engage in the development of deadly viruses? I mean what could go wrong..

n.n
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 28, 2021 7:49 pm

To their credit, they have evolved from planned population (e.g. mass abortion) to planned child (e.g. one-child) to planned parenthood (e.g. selective-child). One step forward, two steps backward. Progress, of a kind.

0
Reply
Ardy
June 28, 2021 6:51 pm

Thanks Andy, fwd it on to my leftie mates for comment, unlikely to comment but you never know?

gringojay
Reply to  Ardy
June 28, 2021 7:08 pm

Ardy, did you forget to cover the camera on your computer at home again?

63A1F908-F795-4360-BE79-8F1B13D15674.png
jmorpuss
June 28, 2021 6:57 pm

Why cant this drug be fast tracked like the vaccines .?

Queensland researchers’ discover COVID-19 ‘heat-seeking missile’Queensland researchers’ discover COVID-19 ‘heat-seeking missile’ | coronavirus | 9 News Australia – YouTube

John Tillman
Reply to  jmorpuss
June 28, 2021 7:14 pm

Effective treatments against COVID are squelched by the powers that be for two reasons.

1) If effective treatments exist then by law the exemptions fast tracking vaccines aren’t allowed.

2) Pharmaceutical company profits, in which health bureaucrats or their agencies often participate via patents, as with Moderna vaccine and Remdesivir treatment.

Plus:

3) Trump Derangement Syndrome, since he promoted treatments, based upon strong evidence from anti-SARS studies.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 7:27 pm

And the powers that be control Queensland researchers? Impressive that people in Australia care so much about removing Trump that they are willing to let their fellow citizens die.

John Tillman
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 28, 2021 7:56 pm

Yes, that’s just one of the horrific effects of global TDS.

But if your goal is to reduce the number of old people of European ancestry, then it’s all good.

Simon
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 8:35 pm

But if your goal is to reduce the number of old people of European ancestry, then it’s all good.”
OK that is officially the craziest post ever on WUWT.

Greg
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 28, 2021 8:11 pm

Do you think that pharma lobbyists only have influence in USA. What are you trying to say?

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 28, 2021 8:16 pm

And the powers that be control Queensland researchers?

Of course they do. As for the rest that goes without saying.

Greg
Reply to  jmorpuss
June 28, 2021 8:06 pm

Why cant this drug be fast tracked like the vaccines .?

A particularly stupid idea. Drug tests are there for a reason, not just to add red tape. The term “fast track” is misleading in that is suggest you are just treating the approval process in a more efficient and expeditious fashion when, in fact, you are suggesting being wreckless in not applying established checks and proceedures.

This new drug seems to be some kind of genetic therapy involving injecting nano particles, with a lot of similarity to mRNA “vaccines”.

It would be far more sensible to permit the off-label application of known safe drugs with decades of track record and known risks.

MarkW
Reply to  jmorpuss
June 28, 2021 8:46 pm

This is what I have read regarding this fast tracking.
The normal approval process goes something like this.
Stage 1 tests are done, and reports are written up and given to the regulating agencies.
Regulating agencies go over the reports, and if they are satisfied, they give the OK for state 2 testing to begin.

Under “fast tracking”, stage 2 testing starts while stage 1 reports are still being reviewed.

The drug/vaccine still can’t be released to the general public until all of the documentation is complete.

John Tillman
June 28, 2021 7:00 pm

I agree that two CGG sequences in a bat-derived virus are highly improbably, ie 0.25% (5% x 5%). But please explain what you mean by 36 different gene sequences for arginine. That amino acid is coded for by six different triplets of the four DNA nucleobases. The 20 encoded amino acids have 64 three-nucleobase combos available, but three are stop codons, so 61. One amino acid is coded by just one such three “letter” sequences. Six are the most.

The warm if not smoking gun of the lab leak hypothesis is the double CGG sequence in the four amino acid peptide at the furin cleavage site, consisting of two arginines in its middle. CGG is used in only five percent of bat arginine codings, but is most common in humans. Hence the 0.25% cited above.

A fingerprint of lab manipulation. The world’s greatest virologist, David Baltimore, labelled this fact a “smoking gun”, but later walked that back to simply evidence of lab leak. He’s co-discoverer of reverse transcriptase, for which he shared a Nobel Prize, and eponymous creator of the Baltimore classification of viruses, which is the basis of ongoing phylogenetic organiztion of RNA and DNA viruses. A giant.

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 7:19 pm

Fauci fingerprints are all over places they shouldn’t be.

AlexBerlin
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 8:30 pm

0.25% is a chance of 1 in 400, hardly “highly improbably”.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 8:53 pm

RNA

steven mosher
June 28, 2021 7:16 pm

Science is scientific debate, with rules.

Its rarely debate

Alastair gray
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:12 pm

A somewhat obscure, to the point of meaninglessness. Please post more articulately

Rory Forbes
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:20 pm

It’s rarely science.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:33 pm

Hey, welcome back!!

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:42 pm

to your point Mosh…. You are wrong here. Science is a method as Andy points out. He muddles up a lot of the specifics here with SARS-2 though.

Einstein didn’t debate GR with his 100 critics in the famous letter. No one could find lab experiment or cosmic observations where it failed … to this day. Yet it is still debated vigorously.
The method is what matters. Too much energy is wasted on this debate part.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  steven mosher
June 28, 2021 8:54 pm

That’s debatable.

joe belford
June 28, 2021 7:36 pm

” It seems likely that the virus that causes COVID-19 was engineered in the Wuhan Virology lab.”

It also seems likely that the virus that causes COVID-19 was zootic. 96% of it’s genetic makeup is identical to the RaTG13 bat virus.
..
Conclusive evidence for either of these statements is lacking.
..
That is the judgement of science.

John Tillman
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 7:57 pm

There is no evidnce of zoonotic origin, but abundant evidence of lab creation. Indeed, the wet market origin lie has been conclusively shown false.

Greg
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 8:17 pm

I don’t think it can objectively said to have been “conclusively shown false”, though the absence of the slightest proof it is true is a severe problem at this stage.

In Jan 2020 it was a valid hypothesis. in June 2021 it proving to be a rather weak and unfounded one.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  John Tillman
June 28, 2021 8:47 pm

John,
there is no evidence that COVID was created in the lab. The only supposed evidence appears to be that the sequence CGG-CGG in the genome has not previously been seen in wild viruses. But since viruses are poorly sampled and animal viruses are still largely ignored nobody has any real idea how significant that claim is.

It is also highly likely that if COVID was created in a lab in Wuhan then all evidence of that would have been destroyed and there is no way of ever proving it.

Scissor
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:01 pm

It’s often difficult to find that one piece of conclusive evidence, but understanding can advance like pieces of a puzzle. Here’s an example:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-92388-5

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:47 pm

If you knew anything about RNA viral genetics, 96% homology is meaningless for determining engineering specific nucleotdes of a few dozen bases.

MarkW
Reply to  joe belford
June 28, 2021 8:50 pm

And human’s share 98% of our DNA with chimpanzees. So what?

Nick B
June 28, 2021 7:44 pm

“It is impossible for a man to learn what he
thinks he already knows.”
– Epictetus

philincalifornia
June 28, 2021 7:50 pm

Andy, I think you meant “Two consecutive arginines can be coded for by 36 different codons”. Arginine itself, just 6 codons – AGA, AGG, CGA, CGC, CGG and CGT. Jeez after all these years, I still didn’t have to look that up. 6X6=36.

I oughta know, the lab I directed was the first to clone the full-length furin sequence, building on the prior superb Kex2 work in yeast.

Greg
June 28, 2021 7:53 pm

The whole idea that there is something such as “the science” is political spin. Science is not one unified whole which you either accept ( “follow “) or reject and become a “science denier”.

Science refers to a body of knowledge which contains various, possibly conflicting, studies and opinions, especially in a relatively young and multi-disciplinary field as climatology.

What the term “the science” is actually trying to cite, in its appeal to authority, is the mythical “scientific consensus” which is contradictory to the idea a unified indivisible entity of unquestionable knowledge.

This term “the” science is relatively new and was minted in the politics of climate. It seems to have appeared about ten years ago. Before that we referred to science. The addition of “the” tries to imply a unitary, indivisible whole.

Like most of this wordsmithery its aim is to deceive by forcing acceptance of an implied conclusion without ever actually make a claim overtly and having to justify a position.

Whenever someone uses the term “the science” they are probably trying to apply political spin not science. That plus any claims to be “robust” are red flags that you are being deceived.

Claiming a scientific conclusion is “robust” is tacitly admitting it is unproven and uncertain, merely “robust”.

Alastair gray
Reply to  Greg
June 28, 2021 8:17 pm

I keep on banging away about how unscientific “the” science Is especially to my scientific family. They aren’t listening. And think i am an obstructive contrarian

philincalifornia
Reply to  Alastair gray
June 28, 2021 8:29 pm

Ask them if they’ve seen Antarctic sea ice at:

https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/

They’ll listen even less, but they’ll be in more deserved pain. Especially if you pick your spot to take the piss.

Scissor
Reply to  Greg
June 28, 2021 8:24 pm

Yes, and the political spin on science does truth no favors. For whatever the reason, the lab leak theory was suppressed politically for the better part of the past 18 months.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Greg
June 28, 2021 8:29 pm

By appending “the” to the process of science it creates one closed result somehow superior to all others. Once a group lays clam to that specific result it consequently invalidates all competing attempts at success. Like “peer review” from a particular selection of periodicals such language promotes gate keeping … and enables moving goal posts.

MarkW
Reply to  Greg
June 28, 2021 8:56 pm

Science refers to a body of knowledge which contains various, possibly conflicting, studies and opinions

I’m reminded of a WUWT article from a couple of days ago about a paper that purported to find a 27 million +/- signal in the earth’s total level of volcanic activity.

A chart was given as supporting evidence.

Now that chart is data, however how to interpret that data is not clear.
Some made the claim that the total number of data points was too small to draw any conclusions from.
Others argued that there wasn’t a strong enough “signal” in the data to make such a conclusive claim.
The authors of the paper disagreed with these criticisms.

Arguing over how to treat and interpret data is what science is all about.

niceguy
June 28, 2021 8:07 pm

Recently I heard on a French TV news channel a journalist/commentator/analyst saying that in that crisis he discovered that the medical community as a whole is NOT always saying exactly the same thing.

RobR
June 28, 2021 8:08 pm

Recent efforts by Journalists and Scientists to blame Trump for thier dereliction in not reporting the obvious nexus of the Wuhan virus and the WIV proves the bulk of both groups are incapable of objectivity.

With regards to genomic disparities between the wet market virus and the WIV (COVID2) virus, the CCP must have deliberately infected the wet market as a smokescreen for the lab leak.

Every Virologist with access to both genomic sequences must have known this for several months; yet, nary a peep from these useless turds.

This brings us to Fauci. The Hippocratic Oath MD’s take requires Doctors to do no harm and serve selflessly. When this scourge and crucible of moral courage challenged the mettle of Dr. Anthony Fauci, he failed. He lied, he witheld doubts and suspicions on the inconvenient source of the virus. By so doing, he is directly responsible for the death of millions.

Dr. Fauci did grave harm. His license must be revoked and he must be punished. Former Director of the CDC Dr. Redfield admits his biggest mistake was treating the Wuhan virus like the first COVID virus, which had a very low asymptomatic transmission rate. Fauci must have at the very least suspected that the monster he help fund was a different animal than the COVID1.

The Bat Woman and Fauci lied and millions died!

John Tillman
Reply to  RobR
June 28, 2021 8:16 pm

He did know. He wrote in 2012 that the benefits of GoF research outwighed the obvious risks. Obviously he was wrong, as so many scientists pointed out from then until now. That’s why funding was suspended in 2014, but restarted at his insistence.

FauXi, Daszac and their unindicted coconspirators are mass murderers in cahoots with the Communist Party of China.

Joel O'Bryan
June 28, 2021 8:27 pm

Let’s be clear here.

DNA and its coding has no relevance in the discussion of the + sense RNA genome of a Corona Virus. It is sloppy (at best) to say:
“Arginine can be built with 36 different gene sequences in DNA. SARS-CoV-2 contains the sequence CGG-CGG, or “double CGG.” The same lethality is achieved with any of the 36 sequences in the same site, but the double CGG sequence is the least likely to occur in nature.”

it should be “DNA or mRNA/+strand vRNA.”

Greg
June 28, 2021 8:28 pm

If no one can reproduce the result, if the underlying data aren’t available to the public, if the methodology is not clear, it is not a proper scientific theory, it is not “science.” Don’t follow it.

You seem to be confusing a paper describing and experiment and a scientific theory.

Joel O'Bryan
June 28, 2021 8:29 pm

This statement by Andy, “A virus naturally obtaining a new skill, will pick it up from similar viruses, yet no similar viruses have this combination, it was almost certainly the result of engineering.” is so wrong, I don’t even know how to begin to correct it.

Not even wrong, I guess would how Mosh would put it.

Kevin Hearle
June 28, 2021 8:38 pm

Andy, there is a flaw in your argument, it relies on a political class that is scientifically savvy enough to understand the science to a level that allows them to make rational decisions. Our Government is illiterate at the level required. In NZ ideology transcends any chance that rationality will prevail. The rent seeking bureaucrats and academia have sold out to job security and the $. We have created (as Eisenhower warned) a closed circle of government funding only research that suits the Government and its ideology. It almost needs revolution to break this self perpetuating cycle. In our case we also set up the Climate Commission papered it with ideologically acolytes of the IPCC and then said it was independent. It is such a farce and the poor and middle class will pay dearly for this ideologically driven fantasy of CAGW.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Kevin Hearle
June 28, 2021 8:51 pm

And yet in NZ the government and its ideology change every 3 years. Hard to see how researchers can quick adapt between a left wing government (Labour) and a right wing one (National) that quickly.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Izaak Walton
June 28, 2021 9:08 pm

Keep believing you are offered a real choice on election day in Kiwiland there Izaak.

Christopher Hanley
June 28, 2021 8:47 pm

Dan Rather is appalled:
“… Stewart is playing into the trope of the mad scientist at a time when we need science more than ever to solve our more pressing problems — most notably climate change
I remember when we didn’t understand how our climate worked …”.
Gosh way back then, like half a second ago, the man is obviously a nincompoop.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Christopher Hanley
June 28, 2021 8:56 pm

Dan Rather is either a hopeless partisan masquerading as journalist who can’t even do basic fact checking to save his own career and/or he is liar.

Joel O'Bryan
June 28, 2021 9:05 pm

On the cover picture for this Opinion Piece by Andy,

The funniest part of the Colbert-Maher exchange was how Colbert literally schat himself over Bill Maher’s clear (but very purile) explanation of logic on COVID origins theories.

The only come-back Colbert could muster was a jab that his friend Maher was on Senator Ron Johnson’s payroll. This was clear Cognitive Dissonance in action where Colbert was hallucinating things (imagining a rationalization) in order to try and keep his universe view intact.

