wind power

Are wind farms slowing each other down?

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

If the offshore wind turbines are too numerous, they will produce less power; this should be considered when planning the farms

HELMHOLTZ-ZENTRUM HEREON

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: NOT ALWAYS EQUALLY POWERFUL: WIND FARMS CAN SLOW EACH OTHER DOWN. view more CREDIT: PHOTO: NICHOLAS DOHERTY VIA UNSPLASH

The expansion of wind energy in the German Bight and the Baltic Sea has accelerated enormously in recent years. The first systems went into operation in 2008. Today, wind turbines with an output of around 8,000 megawatts rotate in German waters, which corresponds to around eight nuclear power plants. But space is limited. For this reason, wind farms are sometimes built very close to one another. A team led by Dr. Naveed Akhtar from Helmholtz Zentrum Hereon has found that wind speeds at the downstream windfarm are significantly slowed down. As the researchers now write in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, this braking effect results in astonishingly large-scale low wind pattern noticeable in mean wind speeds. On average, they extend 35 to 40 kilometers – in certain weather conditions even up to 100 kilometers. The output of a neighboring wind farm can thus be reduced by 20 to 25 percent, which ultimately leads to economic consequences. If wind farms are planned close together, this wake effects need to be considered in the future.Combination of climate and wind farm data

With their study, Naveed Akhtar, an expert in regional climate modeling, and his colleagues took a look into the future and assessed the wind characteristics for a medium-term target state of offshore expansion. They used the computer model COSMO-CLM, which is also used by weather services and which is able to resolve weather situations regionally in detail – in this case for the entire North Sea and combined it with the future wind farm characteristic – their area and the number and size of the turbines. They used the wind farm planning for the North Sea from 2015 as a basis. This contains wind farms, some of which have not yet been built.Braking effect especially in stable weather conditions

Naveed Akhtar used the COSMO model to calculate the wind speed over the North Sea for the period from 2008 to 2017 covering a range of different weather conditions. The results clearly show that we will face a large scale pattern of reduced wind speed, which show largest extensions during stable weather conditions, typically the case in March and April. In stormy times, on the other hand – especially in November and December – the atmosphere is so mixed that the wind farm wake effects are relatively small. In order to verify the model data, the team compared the simulations with wind measurements from 2008 to 2017. They used measurements that were recorded on two research platforms in the North Sea and data from wind measurement flights that colleagues from the TU Braunschweig performed over existing wind farms. The comparison shows that the Hereon researchers are correctly simulating the wind wakes. What is special about the work is that for the first time a full ten-year period has been calculated for the entire North Sea. “Conventional flow models for analyzing wind farms have a very high spatial resolution, but only look at a wind field over a short period of time,” says Akhtar. “In addition, these cannot be used to determine how a wind farm changes the air flow over a large area.”

While the group has mainly dealt with the extent to which the wind farms influence each other in their current work, they intend to investigate in the near future what influence the reduced wind speeds have on life in the sea. Wind and waves mix the sea. This changes the salt and oxygen content of the water, its temperature and the amount of nutrients in certain water depths. Naveed Akhtar: “We would now like to find out how the reduced mixing affects the marine ecosystem.”

###

From EurekAlert!

M Courtney
June 4, 2021 2:06 am

Thus we discover the Law of Diminishing Returns.
How very novel.

4
Reply
Nick Stokes
June 4, 2021 2:25 am

Sounds like junk. There has been a lot of work published on interference, see here. It’s a normal part of wind farm design. Of course they need spacing.

-3
Reply
Chris Foskett
June 4, 2021 2:30 am

Why is this a surprise? Where do they think the energy comes from!

4
Reply
2hotel9
June 4, 2021 2:58 am

When I hit this line,”Today, wind turbines with an output of around 8,000 megawatts rotate in German waters, which corresponds to around eight nuclear power plants.” I just stopped. Did this come from The Onion or The Babylon Bee?

5
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  2hotel9
June 4, 2021 3:52 am

As usual, wind power apologists don’t know the difference between capacity and output.

1
Reply
Paul Bahlin
June 4, 2021 2:58 am

Wind farms convert kinetic energy into (ultimately) heat. Presumably they reduce advection and its resulting horizontal heat transport. Not a free lunch.

I’m waiting for the low rev turbines anchored in the gulf stream off the Florida coast. These beauties will put Europe into a deep freeze while lighting the east coast. Yeah!

2
Reply
Ron Long
June 4, 2021 3:51 am

Wind is movement of the atmosphere from higher pressure to lower pressure, modified by the Coriolis effect. Irregular surface features slow down the wind and the Coriolis effect changes the direction of the slower wind. This effect could easily be determined for prevailing wind direction and speed and the wind turbines located to experience the least disturbance. The notion that winds display turbulence 100 kilometers downwind from a wind turbine is modeled nonsense. The real problem with wind turbines is that they are not carbon neutral and they chop up our flying friends, and those in ocean waters are hazards to navigation. Go Nuclear.

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
June 4, 2021 3:58 am

So many aspects in here..
1) We’re in among ‘wind-break’ or ‘wind-shelters’ and anyone who has ever kept livestock in ‘less than ideal climate situations’ will know about
1a) Obviously, behind the windbreak, there is shelter from the wind. General rule of thumb being for a distance of ten times the height of the wind-break
1b) There is also shlter in front of the wind-break – general thumb saying= a distance of twice the height of the wind-break
Wind Is Not Dumb – it sees the wind-break ‘thing’ coming – and starts avoiding action well before it gets there

2) Put yourself in the position of The Wind and apart from seeing the thing coming, what you see and not intuitive with big 3-bladed or any# blade mills, what you see is a completely solid circle.
Not big empty spaces between the blades that we see.

Enough of that but in view of it- what about comparing windmills to trees.
Trees and hedges (wannabe trees) being the very things that folks use as windbreaks.
OK

These folks tell us that windmills and thus trees, affect the local and not-so local wind-speed.
This surely Shirley CAN NOT affect Climate, because Climate = Temperature as we all know. An alteration in wind-speed could have no climatological effect

Tell you what, lets be ‘Little Devils’ or avocados thereof, put away the whiskey wine and doughnuts for a minute and Engage Brain. Got that Spock?,now Make It So
Warp 3 or 4 will be way waaaaaay plenty, this is not an exercise in self-pleasurement.

Thus, if you have a dense assemblage of windmills, as here, wind speed on the ground decreases. Maybe that might affect ‘other things’ – such as the rate of evaporation of water not least? How might that affect temperature?
Thus, lots of windmills = calm and not many = windy
How might if affect things growing on the ground, plants and TREES for example?

Would calm mean less water loss from the plants and soils?
So…..
If lots of trees, then damp soil and moisture filled plants
If not many trees and thus windy = dry soil and water-stressed plants, possibly prone to ‘catching fire’?

Now, lets take all this to sunny Calli-Forn-IA and introduce ourselves to Saint Ana

I’ll let you work it out, especially those who think that burning holes in an existing ‘forest’ is a Good Way to save it – from burning
Before you chow down your next donut thereby closing your eyes ears and mind, think about it – maybe ‘something else’, something other than burning it, might ‘save the forest’
sigh

and you know me, 😀
…….this applies to everything that might possibly be described as Biomass, Biofuel Bio-blah-blah. Show Ma nature a bit of respect, huh

Wonder if the might be a Global Aspect to that – what say you Shirley?

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
June 4, 2021 4:06 am

Sounds to me like they’re gearing up to say “wind power bad” now, which will leave us only solar until they discover that PV panels contribute to the UHI effect. Therefore, all power is bad. Back to the stone age!

0
Reply
Gaz
June 4, 2021 4:17 am

Maybe they are slowing the earth’s rotation?

0
Reply
