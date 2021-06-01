Cap-and-trade

California’s Costly “Cap and Trade” Forest Emission Offsets Program Just Climate Alarmism Incompetence

55 mins ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

An excellent article by Susan Shelley published in the Orange County Register exposes how utterly “net zero” worthless the state’s CARB (California Air Resources Board) mandated forest carbon emission offsets are that supposedly decrease the state’s emissions while increasing costs to California residents and businesses. In reality the states forest emission offset program is actually detrimental to the states emissions reduction schemes because it results in emissions increasing.

This very embarrassing and public dispute came about as a result of a study by a San Francisco nonprofit called CarbonPlan that concluded forest carbon emission credits are actually causing an increase in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In summary the article sets the stage for this CARB created dilemma and explores the emerging debacle by noting:

“Today virtually every corporation in America is under pressure to declare that it is working toward becoming “carbon neutral” or “net zero.” On the home page of Google, a little green leaf accompanies the pious statement, “Carbon neutral since 2007.”

But what does that mean, exactly? It means that the company has calculated the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and then purchased “offsets” to reach neutrality.”

“California, which accounts for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, has laws on the books requiring a steady reduction in GHG emissions. These laws are enforced by the California Air Resources Board. To do this, CARB invented a “cap and trade” program that puts an annual cap on how many tons of GHG may be emitted by “polluters” such as utilities producing electricity, or refineries producing transportation fuels, or manufacturers producing materials or finished goods. “Polluters” must have permits or offsets for their greenhouse gas emissions.”

“This is where the forests make their entrance into this story. Trees consume carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Tons of carbon are “sequestered” in forests, stored in the trunks, branches and roots of trees. Cutting the tree releases the carbon. So paying a landowner not to cut trees is an “offset.”

The Register article then further notes that unfortunately for California the CarbonPlan study found that:

“Some activists point out that if there were never going to be any logging operations in those forests anyway, the net effect of selling the carbon credits is to allow “polluters” to emit more tons of greenhouse gases.”

“For consumers in California, the outcome of all this magical thinking is a higher cost of living. When a utility or a refinery or a manufacturer spends millions of dollars buying “carbon credits,” who ultimately pays for it? The consumer, of course. Prices go up when costs go up. But what does it do for the climate?

“Nothing.”

A likely contributor to how this CARB forest emissions offset debacle was created is that California focused extensive regulatory efforts in establishing the bureaucratic procedures under state law defining how companies must pay extra costs by participating in the states emissions offset “markets”, but that insufficient attention was paid to scrutinizing whether forest offsets emission “markets” had any connection to reality.

Anti_griff
June 1, 2021 6:12 am

What if?…what if CO2 is not causing any climate warming? Are all trees equal in this CO2 scheme? What about an acre of bamboo compared to trees?

John Dueker
June 1, 2021 6:20 am

Sorry but CARB and the entire state suffer from “insufficient attention was paid to scrutinizing whether forest offsets emission “markets” had any connection to reality.”

Creating and monetizing a complex bureaucracy to manage magical theoretical actions demonstrates the lunatics are in complete control of asylum California.

Joseph Zorzin
June 1, 2021 6:25 am

““Today virtually every corporation in America is under pressure to declare that it is working toward becoming “carbon neutral” or “net zero.””

Maybe some corporation should courageously say they are NOT working towards being net zero. Are there any now?

Bryan A
June 1, 2021 6:28 am

Sounds like the “Forest Carbon Emissions” scheme is nothing more than a costly way for the state government to pull an ENRON around corporations

Joseph Zorzin
June 1, 2021 6:35 am

Even it there really is a climate problem due to CO2 and other GHG- locking up forests would still be a dumb idea for many reasons. First, no forest can continue to sequester carbon forever. At some point tree mortality matches growth so the total amount of wood in any forest will level off and in some cases decline. It all depends on the type of forest and many other factors. Also, locking up forests means less wood is available for human use- for homes, furniture, paper products and energy. But people will still want wood products so the wood will be cut somewhere else. Outside North America and northern Europe, forest cutting is poorly done – simply clearcut and the land is converted to some other use. For decades, many people have tried to lock up forests with many false claims. I’m not defending all forestry, not even in North America- where much of it is still poorly done, often the forests are high graded- meaning they “cut the best and left the rest”. The real problem regarding forests isn’t whether or not they’re cut but whether or not it’s done right- meaning in such a way as to encourage the site to retain healthy trees of the species we think best suited to the site and which will produce economic value for the owners.

ResourceGuy
June 1, 2021 6:36 am

Reality and CARB don’t go together.

ResourceGuy
June 1, 2021 6:40 am

Here is some more reality coming your way…..

OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling (yahoo.com)

Rod
June 1, 2021 6:53 am

Follow the money. Someone is getting all that money from the corporations that are buying the credits. Most likely it’s the owners of the forests, but who are those owners? Odds favor the hunch that they are just a few large corporations that managed to lobby this boondoggle into being, but what are the facts?

And are any of those on the CARB commission setting these rules owners of forest property, or have some other monetary interest in how they are doing?

Again, someone should follow the money, all the way from its source to the final recipients, just to verify that everything is on the up and up, economically stupid though it might be.

