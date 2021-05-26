GWPF Exposes EPA Deception in New Climate Change Heat Wave Index

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF) published a comprehensive article addressing new U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) climate change indicators allegedly made to inform science-based decision-making but instead found that many of these indicators are misleading, deceptive, incomplete and based on selective data.

The GWPF article specifically addressed recent shenanigans by the EPA involving its heat wave climate change indicators which supposedly portray heat wave frequency in the U.S from 1961 to 2019 as shown below.

The GWPF notes the heat wave frequency data presented by the EPA (red data on the left) is misleading because it shows (without specifically identifying as such) minimum not maximum temperatures across 50 American cities. The GWPF data (blue data on the left) shows the maximum temperatures which greatly reduces the heat wave frequency derived from the 1960 and beyond period.

Additionally, as noted by GWPF the EPA data excludes the prior global cooling period from 1940 to 1970 thus exaggerating the warmer period that occurred after that time and more significantly ignores the extensive and searing heat of the 1930s period.

Prior to these recent climate change indicator changes the EPA website presented the heat wave index as shown below for the period 1895 to 2015 (identified under the “High and Low Temperatures” heading) which clearly displayed the heat wave dominance of the period of the 1930s as well as the absence of increasing heat wave trends since that time.

But the EPA’s latest updated version has the climate change heat wave indicators presented as follows in a completely changed format under the heading “Heat Waves” which was a heading category not identified in the prior EPA version with the GWPF article exposing the deliberately and grossly misleading nature of these alleged heat wave indicators.

The prominent heat wave decadal period from 1930 to 1940 was omitted from this latest EPA change and the heat wave index appearing in the prior EPA version was “de-emphasized” (disappeared) by placing it in a tiny thumb scale graph as shown below labeled Figure 3.

The full-sized Figure 3 displaying the heat wave index as provided in the prior EPA version is updated from 1895 through year 2020 (versus 2015) and shown below which continues to show the period of the 1930s dominating U.S. heat waves as well as showing no significant increasing heat wave trends since the period of the 1930’s.

Additionally, the “High and Low Temperatures” heading heat wave index graph from the earlier EPA version was replaced with the graph below presenting hot and low daily highs by percent of land area over the period 1985 to year 2020 as a dishonest attempt to conceal the clearly dominant heat wave period of the 1930s.

The GWPF article addresses the U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment report that provides data on both heat wave duration and average maximum temperature during any given heat wave since 1900 as shown in the graphs below. This data demonstrates that the heat wave duration has declined by 41% since the 1930s and that the average maximum heat wave temperature has declined from 101 degrees F in the 1930s to 99 degrees F since the 1980s.

There are numerous temperature and heat wave climate data sources which establish the dominance of the earlier time periods (the 1930s) as being far warmer with greater heat wave intervals than the present and which expose the lack of credibility of climate alarmist claims that we are experiencing greater numbers and higher heat wave temperatures now than in the past as shown in the data below.

The GWPF article concludes with the following conclusion regarding the EPA’s efforts at misleading the public about heat waves in its latest changes as follows:

“What all this means is that the EPA’s heat-wave indicator grossly misrepresents the actual science and defeats its stated goal for the indicators of “informing our understanding of climate change.”

Welcome to the Biden era of climate science distortion, deception and dishonesty for purposes of fabricating political propaganda in support of scientifically unsupported climate alarmist mandates for Americans.

