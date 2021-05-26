Climate ugliness EPA

GWPF Exposes EPA Deception in New Climate Change Heat Wave Index

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
26 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Global Warming Policy Forum (GWPF) published a comprehensive article addressing new U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) climate change indicators allegedly made to inform science-based decision-making but instead found that many of these indicators are misleading, deceptive, incomplete and based on selective data.

The GWPF article specifically addressed recent shenanigans by the EPA involving its heat wave climate change indicators which supposedly portray heat wave frequency in the U.S from 1961 to 2019 as shown below.

The GWPF notes the heat wave frequency data presented by the EPA (red data on the left) is misleading because it shows (without specifically identifying as such) minimum not maximum temperatures across 50 American cities. The GWPF data (blue data on the left) shows the maximum temperatures which greatly reduces the heat wave frequency derived from the 1960 and beyond period.

Additionally, as noted by GWPF the EPA data excludes the prior global cooling period from 1940 to 1970 thus exaggerating the warmer period that occurred after that time and more significantly ignores the extensive and searing heat of the 1930s period.        

Prior to these recent climate change indicator changes the EPA website presented the heat wave index as shown below for the period 1895 to 2015 (identified under the “High and Low Temperatures” heading) which clearly displayed the heat wave dominance of the period of the 1930s as well as the absence of increasing heat wave trends since that time.

But the EPA’s latest updated version has the climate change heat wave indicators presented as follows in a completely changed format under the heading “Heat Waves” which was a heading category not identified in the prior EPA version with the GWPF article exposing the deliberately and grossly misleading nature of these alleged heat wave indicators.

The prominent heat wave decadal period from 1930 to 1940 was omitted from this latest EPA change and the heat wave index appearing in the prior EPA version was “de-emphasized” (disappeared) by placing it in a tiny thumb scale graph as shown below labeled Figure 3.

The full-sized Figure 3 displaying the heat wave index as provided in the prior EPA version is updated from 1895 through year 2020 (versus 2015) and shown below which continues to show the period of the 1930s dominating U.S. heat waves as well as showing no significant increasing heat wave trends since the period of the 1930’s.

Additionally, the “High and Low Temperatures” heading heat wave index graph from the earlier EPA version was replaced with the graph below presenting hot and low daily highs by percent of land area over the period 1985 to year 2020 as a dishonest attempt to conceal the clearly dominant heat wave period of the 1930s.

The GWPF article addresses the U.S. Fourth National Climate Assessment report that provides data on both heat wave duration and average maximum temperature during any given heat wave since 1900 as shown in the graphs below. This data demonstrates that the heat wave duration has declined by 41% since the 1930s and that the average maximum heat wave temperature has declined from 101 degrees F in the 1930s to 99 degrees F since the 1980s.

There are numerous temperature and heat wave climate data sources which establish the dominance of the earlier time periods (the 1930s) as being far warmer with greater heat wave intervals than the present and which expose the lack of credibility of climate alarmist claims that we are experiencing greater numbers and higher heat wave temperatures now than in the past as shown in the data below.

The GWPF article concludes with the following conclusion regarding the EPA’s efforts at misleading the public about heat waves in its latest changes as follows:

What all this means is that the EPA’s heat-wave indicator grossly misrepresents the actual science and defeats its stated goal for the indicators of “informing our understanding of climate change.”

Welcome to the Biden era of climate science distortion, deception and dishonesty for purposes of fabricating political propaganda in support of scientifically unsupported climate alarmist mandates for Americans.    

Steve Case
May 26, 2021 6:14 am

This chart:
comment image

Used to appear on this page:

https://www.fs.fed.us/research/sustain/criteria-indicators/indicators/indicator-316.php

4
Reply
Tom Halla
May 26, 2021 6:14 am

If someone does not show all the available data in a historical graph, it is being done for dishonest reasons. It is a clear indication they are cherry picking.

6
Reply
DrEd
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 26, 2021 7:30 am

Biden has his liars and bullsh**ers working overtime now.

1
Reply
2hotel9
May 26, 2021 6:29 am

“many of these indicators are misleading, deceptive, incomplete and based on selective data.” So, EPA is simply lying to push their leftist political agenda. Got it.

4
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 26, 2021 6:34 am

Has the new Climate Change Liar Index come out yet?
Asking for a friend.

2
Reply
Steve Case
May 26, 2021 6:36 am

Here’s the Wikipedia page on the Dust Bowl
No mention of heat waves in the text, but in the references you can find this:
1936 North American heat wave

It’s always interesting to see how recently the Wikipedia page was edited.
The dustbowl page was edited last night and the 1936 Heat wave page two weeks ago.

6
Reply
Jim Clarke
May 26, 2021 6:47 am

The actual goal of the EPA is the same goal of all Federal Agencies…The preservation and expansion of the agency. The climate crisis narrative is ‘miracle grow’ for the EPA, so the EPA will do anything to support that narrative, regardless of the number of neo-Marxists and Luciferians that are employed by the agency. Of course, the more of those types they have just exacerbates the problem.

3
Reply
Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 7:00 am

The GWPF notes the heat wave frequency data presented by the EPA (red data on the left) is misleading because it shows (without specifically identifying as such) minimum not maximum temperatures across 50 American cities. The GWPF data (blue data on the left) shows the maximum temperatures which greatly reduces the heat wave frequency derived from the 1960 and beyond period.

It’s unclear to me how using the minimum daily temperatures in calculating heat wave numbers would be misleading.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Weekly_rise
-6
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 7:07 am

Apparently, minimums have risen, whereas maximums haven’t really.

3
Reply
Weekly_rise
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 26, 2021 7:09 am

There appears to be a clear trend in both the minimum and maximums, but even were that not the case it wouldn’t make the use of the minimum daily temperature wrong or misleading. If you defined a heat wave as “4 or more days where the average of the minimum daily temperature exceeds what would have been expected based on the previous decade” or if you define it as “4 or more days where the average of the maximum daily temperature exceeds what would have been expected based on the previous decade” you’re producing two slightly different metrics, but both show real and relevant information.

-5
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 8:17 am

Rather than using just the minimum or maximum- why not average the temperatures throughout the day- say hourly- and use that figure?

0
Reply
Weekly_rise
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
May 26, 2021 7:14 am

Also the website does indicate pretty clearly that it is using daily minimum:

Heat waves can be defined in many different ways. For consistency across the country, Figures 1 and 2 define a heat wave as a period of two or more consecutive days when the daily minimum apparent temperature (the actual temperature adjusted for humidity) in a particular city exceeds the 85th percentile of historical July and August temperatures (1981–2010) for that city. This definition is useful for several reasons:

  • The most serious health impacts of a heat wave are often associated with high temperatures at night, which is usually the daily minimum.5 The human body needs to cool off at night, especially after a hot day. If the air stays too warm at night, the body faces extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate body temperature.
  • Adjusting for humidity is important because when humidity is high, water does not evaporate as easily, so it is harder for the human body to cool off by sweating. That is why health warnings about extreme heat are often based on the “heat index,” which combines temperature and humidity.
  • The 85th percentile of July and August temperatures equates to the nine hottest days in a typical summer. A temperature that is typically only recorded nine times during the hottest part of the year is rare enough that most people would consider it to be unusually hot.
  • By using the 85th percentile for each individual city, Figures 1 and 2 define “unusual” in terms of local conditions. After all, a specific temperature like 95°F might be unusually hot in one city but perfectly normal in another. Plus, people in relatively warm regions (such as the Southwest) may be better acclimated and adapted to hot weather.

So it is both clearly documented and well justified.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Weekly_rise
-7
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 7:48 am

Weekly_rise posted: So it is both clearly documented and well justified.”

Well, as to the claim “clearly documented”, I would note yes, as in reading the fine print of a 30+ page contract.

As to “well justified”, I would note only if one overlooks the obviously bias-revised, manipulative wordings (clearly documented in excerpts from the GWPF-published comprehensive article) that are given in the above article.

They have eyes to see but do not see . . .” — Bible (NIV), Ezekiel 12:2

1
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 8:00 am

Not. Of this entire screed, adding in the effects of humidity is the only “justified” change to the definition (although that is a curve with an inflection point – extreme dryness is just as bad, physiologically, as extreme humidity). The remainder is pseudo-scientific bafflegab (“Scientism,” in short) to “justify” the substitution of daily minimum for daily maximum.

I note that you do not dare to address the blatant cherry picking of eliminating all measurements before 1960.

0
Reply
Weekly_rise
Reply to  writing observer
May 26, 2021 8:18 am

The EPA website describes the reason for using post-1960 data for two of the graphs:

Temperature data are less certain for the early part of the 20th century because fewer stations were operating at that time. In addition, measuring devices and methods have changed over time, and some stations have moved. The data in Figure 3 have been adjusted to the extent possible to account for some of these influences and biases, however, and these uncertainties are not sufficient to change the fundamental nature of the trends.

For Figures 1 and 2, the sparsity of data makes the early years very uncertain, but the trend for the heat wave index in graph 3 is so pronounced that the sparsity of data has less of an impact. Additionally, Figure 1 and 2 are, as I read the information, based on stations in just 50 cities in the US, while Figure 3 is country-wide using the entire co-op network, so even though the data in earlier years is sparser there is adequate coverage for robust country-wide estimates.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Weekly_rise
0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 8:23 am

“So it is both clearly documented and well justified.” Absolute tosh and rubbish – dig deeper and do some due diligence in your research before coming out with a line like that please. If you did, you would discover that the only organisation that considers night time hot temperatures more dangerous than daytime ones is the EPA – all articles and reports that use these terms originate with EPA reports. Then when you dig into the EPA reports themselves, you find that even they cannot support your premise; the closest they get to it is this – night time hot temperatures can be as dangerous as day time hot temperatures to those that cannot find somewhere to cool down, such as the homeless. Do not blindly follow the lies – due diligence in research or expect to be called out.

0
Reply
AlexBerlin
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 7:34 am

Errrr…. maybe because, in terms of absolute temperature, the minimums are rather harmless, while it is the scorching maximums that impact people and wildlife? What a funny question!

OBVIOUSLY the HOT parts of a heat wave are what makes it noteworthy and potentially dangerous. That’s the very definiting of the term HEAT wave. “Higher lows” usually mean less amplitude in the day/night change of temperature and often translate into more temperate weather rather than into looming danger. A period with above-average daily lows combined with average or even below-average daily highs would not even qualify as a heat wave!

3
Reply
Weekly_rise
Reply to  AlexBerlin
May 26, 2021 7:40 am

See my comment above. According to the EPA website:

The most serious health impacts of a heat wave are often associated with high temperatures at night, which is usually the daily minimum.5 The human body needs to cool off at night, especially after a hot day. If the air stays too warm at night, the body faces extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate body temperature.

-4
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 8:00 am

And yet most people are indoors at night, in the shade and often with fans.

Also, I dispute the idea that “the body faces extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate body temperature” while asleep.

4
Reply
Weekly_rise
Reply to  M Courtney
May 26, 2021 8:12 am

The paragraph cites an EPA assessment of temperature related deaths and illness, which in turn cites the following research papers in support of the claim that night time temperatures are more closely linked to mortality than daytime:

Temperature, temperature extremes, and mortality: a study of acclimatisation and effect modification in 50 US cities

Comparing exposure metrics for classifying ‘dangerous heat’ in heat wave and health warning systems
Just doing quick Googling I found this paper:

Effect of night-time temperatures on cause and age-specific mortality in London
Which would also seem to endorse that view.

-3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 8:26 am

See my post on this. You are peddling misinformation and lies. Either research what you are writing about or just don’t bother. This is very easy to disprove.

-1
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  AlexBerlin
May 26, 2021 8:04 am

Try telling that to someone in the arctic circle…its the -50°C overnight lows that wreck materials kill people and stop machinery working, that are significant

1
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  Weekly_rise
May 26, 2021 7:39 am

At the very simplest… heat waves are only a problem because of heat stress. They damage crops and cause illnesses.
That’s at the extremes, obviously.

Now… technical bit here, the minimum temperature is not the extreme in a heatwave.
If it were it would be called a coldwave.

In fact we can reasonably speculate that the minimum temperature is probably most influenced by deliberate human intervention such as the UHI effect. It rises from the low extreme because that is desirable.

Also, cutting off the 1930 is deliberately misleading. It’s a statistical no-no called cherry-picking.

PS. As numbers are not your forte may I suggest a more artistic means of studying the question. I recommend reading “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by M Courtney
3
Reply
Cheshire Red
May 26, 2021 7:36 am

He who hides something has something to hide.

1
Reply
Roger
May 26, 2021 8:16 am

Keep the climate change lie going, whatever the cost. And don’t worry about your standing because of your lies. The MSM and your compatriots have your back. Our only qualifier is for you to never tell the truth, or we’ll pull your funding. Just keep lying because you’ll be well funded, and there will come a time when the lie takes on a life of its own. At that point, the lie will become truth and will be self-sustaining. We can begin dismantling the US economy for valid, truthful reasons and no one will object.

So, for the sake of God and truth, just keep lying.

1
Reply
