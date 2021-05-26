Nessie, the giant tropical spider which used to live on my porch. We had a deal - she ate lots of bugs, I didn't spray her. Sadly she passed away on a cold winter day.
Climate News

Guardian: We Must Abandon “Speciesism”, Putting Humans First, to Stop Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
33 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Guardian author Peter Sutoris, we need to rediscover the environmental connectedness of indigenous peoples, though we might get to keep some of our tech toys.

The climate crisis requires a new culture and politics, not just new tech

Peter Sutoris
Mon 24 May 2021 21.00 AEST

This moment calls for humility – we cannot innovate ourselves out of this mess

We are living through what scientists call the Anthropocene, a new geological age during which humans have become the dominant force shaping the natural environment. Many scientists date this new period to the post-second world war economic boom, the “great acceleration”. This rapid increase in our control over the Earth has brought us to the precipice of catastrophic climate change, triggered a mass extinction, disrupted our planet’s nitrogen cycles and acidified its oceans, among other things.

Our society has come to believe that technology is the solution. Electricity from renewable sources, energy-efficient buildings, electric vehicles and hydrogen fuels are among the many innovations that we hope will play a decisive role in reducing emissions. Most of the mainstream climate-change models now assume some degree of “negative emissions” in the future, relying on large-scale carbon capture technology, despite the fact that it is far from ready to be implemented. And if all else fails, the story goes, we can geoengineer the Earth.

Our civilisation is underpinned by extractivism, a belief that the Earth is ours to exploit, and the nonsensical idea of infinite growth within a finite territory. Material possessions as markers of achievement, a drive to consume for the sake of consumption, and blindness to the long-term consequences of our actions, have all become part of the culture of global capitalism. But there is nothing self-evident about these things, as indigenous peoples teach us.

Many indigenous groups got to know their natural environments intimately and sustained themselves over millennia, often despite harsh conditions. They came to understand the limits of what these environments could support, and they grasped that caring for the environment was simultaneously an act of self-care. Pacific islanders would designate no-go areas of the ocean to avoid overfishing, while high-altitude farmers in the Andes would rely on terraces that reduced erosion to grow their crops. It is not a coincidence that as much as 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversityis located within territories inhabited by indigenous peoples.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/may/24/climate-change-crisis-culture-politics-technology

Talk of society re-embracing indigenous lifestyles in my opinion is nonsense. People who choose to live this way, I have no problem with that. But most of us enjoy our comforts.

Most people in advanced countries, even people whose ancestors lived indigenous lifestyles, live modern lifestyles of their own free will.

Authors like Peter Sutoris talk the talk, but my guess is he is typing on a computer which contains lots of plastic and refined metal, lives in a warm, waterproof and comfortable house, has a nice place to sleep, and has a freezer stuffed full of food, at least some of which he didn’t have to hunt or grow.

The idea of ending “speciesism”, ending prioritisation of human welfare, might sound nice and fluffy, but a serious attempt to downgrade human welfare as a priority would almost certainly have severe consequences. You don’t have to look far back in history to find periods of horrible suffering, like Mao’s Great Leap Forward, or the periods of severe famine in early Soviet times, all caused by governments which focussed on priorities other than taking care of their people.

Mr.
May 26, 2021 2:12 pm

I think Peter Sutoris is preparing to re-brand Kool-Aid as “Speciesism”.

(And thanks once again Eric for taking one for the team here by reading the absolute tosh that The Guardian publishes, thereby saving us from the prospect of having our intellects compromised)

Scissor
Reply to  Mr.
May 26, 2021 2:32 pm

Peter Sutoris appears to be vagenda driven.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr.
May 26, 2021 2:34 pm

Thanks 🙂

n.n
May 26, 2021 2:16 pm

Can we still watch the pride parades of lions, lionesses, and their [unPlanned] cubs? Or would that be speciest appropriation?

That said, Planned People… Persons will complement Planned Parent/hood. From conception to grave following a progressive path and grade.

Welcome to The Outer Limits. You have now entered The Twilight Fringe. Perhaps an episode of V.

AleaJactaEst
May 26, 2021 2:17 pm

And you quote The Grauniad…..why?

Clickbait ?

Everyone on this site knows it’s a long lost rag with dwindling readership that panders to the far left: not worthy of our effort.

Don’t give it the time of day.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
May 26, 2021 2:34 pm

Why – because I don’t want to be a participant in a Western version of the Great Leap Forward. If you say nothing they think everyone agrees with them.

AleaJactaEst
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2021 2:44 pm

Rubbish,

Don’t give them the bandwidth.

Use their own Alinsky rules against them. Starve them of oxygen. Cancel them out.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 26, 2021 2:52 pm

Hell, I read CounterPunch, which I can’t tell whether they are Maoists or Trotskyites. Knowing what the fringe is up to is important, especially when CounterPunch sounds just like several Democratic congresscritters.

leitmotif
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
May 26, 2021 3:18 pm

The Guardian has about 4 or 5 silly climate change articles every day. The worst ones are from Australia.

Stephen Wilde
May 26, 2021 2:24 pm

Sadly our leaders and our elites have been taken in and are going full pelt towards the deconstruction of our current civilisation.
In reality, global population will start to decline towards the end of this century and the best approach would be to manage that decline with the use of our existing systems and infrastructure (improving with time) instead of dismantling it all.
If we cause impoverishment of peoples around the world they will raise the birth rates again in order to try and avoid poverty and isolation in old age and we will never reach a satisfactory resolution.
As usual, the doomsayers will bring about the very outcome that they purport to fear.

B Clarke
May 26, 2021 2:26 pm

Peter sutoris amongst other things is a “Social Scientist, ” I have extensive experience with assessing the growth potential of development intervention” and aspects of health, it seems hes been preaching the faith in the poorer parts of the southern hemisphere and Eastern Europe,

He’s a interventionist, plying his brand of environmentalism to the poor and uneducated,

Similar in some respects to what 18th and 19th centenary imperialists did in poorer parts of the world , we used to exploite the poor now we preach to them what they can and can’t do with what they have left,

The common denominator between Peter and the imperialists is ,its all about whats good for the west,at the expense of the poor.

Rud Istvan
May 26, 2021 2:32 pm

Eric, sorry about the sad ending to your spider deal. We had a similar deal with summer bats at our fishing cottage in Canada. They roosted in the outside rafters during day, but they had to follow our boat at dusk and eat all the mosquitos we attracted while we fished for smallmouth bass off the cottage.

What numskulls like Sutoris and the Guardian never understand is scope and scale of what they propose. Great to advocate an indigenous lifestyle, but lets not be that extreme. Pick the peak of Rome at AD1 for comparison. Romans had nothing like an indigenous life style at that time. They had roads, aquaducts, sophisticated agriculture, the Coliseum…Yet at that time the maximum estimated world population was 300 million; could have been as low as 150 million. There are demographers that study and argue such stuff.

Well, now the world population is approaching 8 billion.

Unintentionally advocating by implication the removal by death of about 7.7 billion people to save the climate is not something any thinking person should want to be associated with.

Mr.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 26, 2021 3:57 pm

The Romans?
What did they ever do for us?
(apart from roads, aquaducts, sophisticated agriculture, the Coliseum…)

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 26, 2021 2:38 pm

Good heavens. What an utter idiot. Environmental connectedness of indigenous people? Wot?

Smallpox anybody?

noaaprogrammer
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 26, 2021 3:21 pm

— yeah, people who think that they can learn from primitive tribes should try to seek out a few of those very primitive tribes that live in the Amazon Basin. In their last conscious moment of thought, the only thing they would “learn” is what a futile stupid idea it was!

Stephen Skinner
May 26, 2021 2:49 pm

Peter Sutoris should go to Canning Town tube station and try out his ideas on the commuters there.

Mr.
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
May 26, 2021 3:58 pm

He did.
They turned him into a newt.
(but he got better . . . )

David Kamakaris
May 26, 2021 2:55 pm

Griff, Loydo, any other CAGW zealot out there. You too Nick Stokes. What does fighting climate change mean? What do you want the climate to be once victory is declared against climate change?

Mr.
Reply to  David Kamakaris
May 26, 2021 4:02 pm

I fight climate change every summer, fall, winter and spring.
I use (in sequence) –
shorts, a jacket, a coat and shorts again.

Giordano Milton
May 26, 2021 2:58 pm

Many species want to eat flesh. Perhaps the author wants to volunteer to be food for them

observa
May 26, 2021 3:13 pm

The madness continues-
Explainer: What the Dutch court carbon emissions ruling means for Shell (msn.com)
It’s not Royal Dutch Shell’s consumers that have to reduce their emissions but Shell. Infantile logic common to watermelons and now it infects our unelected legal jurists.

Burgher King
Reply to  observa
May 26, 2021 3:43 pm

Is the Dutch court telling Royal Dutch Shell that it must reduce production of the carbon fuels that the corporation sells worldwide by some set amount, not simply to reduce the leakage of greenhouse gases such as methane which happens as those fuels are being extracted, refined, and shipped? I presume it’s the former, not the latter; i.e., Royal Dutch Shell must reduce its total production of oil, gas, and refined petroleum products.

commieBob
May 26, 2021 3:15 pm

Affluent people can afford to be environmentally aware. The best thing for the environment is to spread prosperity (as we are actually doing) to all the peoples of the world.

If the greenies manage to bork civilization, the ensuing environmental destruction will exceed even the wildest nightmares their feeble little brains are capable of imagining.

tomo
May 26, 2021 3:18 pm

I daresay “Educating The Anthropocene” sounds impressive to your average Guardian reader ( as opposed to those of us who visit to check on the nutters ).

I want to believe that the sorts who read the Guardian aren’t as dim as the people who write for it – but honestly… there isn’t much evidence for that and I see profoundly stupid talking points regurgitated by people who one might reasonably expect to to be in possession of critical faculties allied to some subject knowledge.

Maybe it’s a tribal allegiance thing … maybe an anthropologist could investigate?

Trying to Play Nice
May 26, 2021 3:22 pm

This complete idiot watched Disney’s Bambi and Pocahontas too many times as a child. His idea of nature is absolutely stupid. There is no such thing as an “indigenous” person. Mankind has constantly migrated back and forth and different groups have shared genes because of weather and climate changes since the dawn of prehistory. The people who sustained their tribes were the lucky ones, the others are only known because of archeological digs. Sustainable living, aka subsistence living, is not pretty and certainly not safe. It wasn’t until man started extracting that our population started growing.

lee riffee
May 26, 2021 3:23 pm

i can’t for the life of me understand why so many people romanticize indigenous and primitive peoples. Yes, while they may have seemed to live in harmony with nature, they also suffered from all sorts of problems that are much more easily dealt with in modern society. Imagine dying of infections and diseases that are fairly easily cured today…imagine suffering an injury and needing medical/surgical intervention and there being no anesthesia….infections with no antibiotics…cancer (well, assuming you would even live long enough to develop cancer) with certain death and no chance of a cure…childbirth with no modern intervention for mother or child….sorry, there’s nothing about all that to be romanticized or sought after!

dk_
May 26, 2021 3:27 pm

Many indigenous groups got to know their natural environments intimately and sustained themselves over millennia, often despite harsh conditions. They came to understand the limits of what these environments could support, and they grasped that caring for the environment was simultaneously an act of self-care.

A noble savage fantacist. Didn’t we call “harsh conditions” over “millenia” the stone age? “An act of self-care,” with a typical (male) life span about 25 years, and an infant mortality rate at around %75, and starvation and untreatable disease vying for the primary cause of death.
“They grasped” no such thing as “caring for the environment.” In fact, those idyllic primitives were mostly responsible for the processes of the new meaning that Sartoris assigns to “extractivism.”

M.j.ellìott
Reply to  dk_
May 26, 2021 4:08 pm

Having spent some 18 years in Papua- New Guinea, & during ny work as a Police Officer visied many small settlements.

Those on the coast are far advanced in their thinking & way of life as most have boats with sails thus are in contact with the “Real World”.

But those in the Mountains are right back to the Stone Age way of living.

Some in the “West” may think that is a back to nature lifestyle & thus good. Perhaps they should try it out for a year or two…

Vk5ellmje

John Garrett
May 26, 2021 3:33 pm

The ExxonMobil vote demonstrates beyond any shadow of doubt that morons are now in full control of the United States.

On the same day that a Dutch court orders Royal Dutch Shell to curtail its business, it is obvious that pseudoscience and superstition have prevailed in the West.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are laughing their asses off.

Scott
May 26, 2021 3:35 pm

Just another adherent to a religion of cosmological maintenance

Terry
May 26, 2021 3:46 pm

Peter Aboriginal people lived in “harmony” with nature because they knew no other way. You seem to be another white European lost in the “Nobel savage living in paradise” fallacy. They were not noble and it wasn’t paradise. Life was brutal and short. None of them want to go back.

Rick
May 26, 2021 3:50 pm

Mao and Stalin were model anti-specieists, by eliminating vast swaths of the human species. They fought valiantly again the systemic specieism that is the basis of our western society. They raised their fists against specieism!!

Windy Wilson
May 26, 2021 4:07 pm

Indigenous lifestyles and peoples like the American Plains where one could smell the aboriginal villages for miles before you arrived at them, and the people from those villages had to up tents and move every several months because after a while, even they couldn’t stand the smell or find new places to dig holds to put their waste in?
Those indigenous societies that lived in harmony with nature?

